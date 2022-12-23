NFL Week 16: Saints vs Browns preview, odds, top prop bets, more

The New Orleans heads to chilly Cleveland this Sunday. It’s Saints vs Browns with playoff implications on the line. Which team will keep their seasons alive with a big win in Week 16?

Ohio sports betting is going live on Jan. 1! New sign-ups who register below can find these great deals!

Saints vs Browns viewing information, odds, more

Game Details

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH

Time: Saturday, December 24th at 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Betting Stats

SPREAD: CLE -2.5

OVER/UNDER : 32.5

MONEYLINE: CLE (-154), NO (+130)

Matchup

The New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns both had higher expectations heading into the 2022 season. The Saints were looking to return to the post-season and finally be healthy. With injuries to Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas, the Saints’ season began to unravel very early. The Browns spent the off-season in the headlines after acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Cleveland’s season started strong but quickly spiraled out of control fast. With just three games left in their schedules, expect both teams to play hard to end their 2022-23 seasons.

Pick

Saints 18 | Browns 13

Top Player Props

If you’re going to be betting on action besides the spread, here are three player props we like for Saturday’s game:

Donovan Peoples-Jones: Rec Yard 50+ (ALT)

Deshaun Watson has formed a really strong chemistry with Donovan Peoples-Jones in his short time with the Browns. While the team does have star wideout Amari Cooper, Watson has spread the ball well in his first few games this season. Peoples-Jones doesn’t consistently gain large amounts of yards per game. However, he has big play potential, and in this one, the chances of him breaking off a big play against an average Saints secondary feels like a good bet.

Where to bet: You can get this at FanDuel right now for +225, so lock it in before the odds shift.

Alvin Kamara under 67.5 rushing yards

This season just has not been great for Alvin Kamara. Kamara has seen his play suffer in a down year overall for the Saints. AK is on pace for the lowest rushing yard total of his career and has just one rushing touchdown on the season. In a game that is expected to have low offensive production, taking the under on Alvin’s rushing yards sure seems like a safe bet. Kamara has only rushed over 68 yards three times this season, showing that the odds are in your favor.

Where to bet: -114 on FanDuel

David Njoku anytime Touchdown scorer

Touchdown scorers are always super risky and tend to ruin parlays. But if you’re looking to find a sneaky good value on a touchdown scorer, look no further than David Njoku. The Browns’ tight end has two touchdowns in the last three games and has a good connection with Deshaun Watson. Njoku is valued at +650 and has the 13th highest odds to score in this game. This is great value for a guy who has improved week after week under a new quarterback.

Where to bet: +650 on FanDuel

For more NFL coverage, like this Saints vs Browns preview, visit amNY Sports.com