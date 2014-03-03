Santana takes minor-league deal with Orioles

The Orioles are close to signing former Mets pitcher Johan Santana to a minor league deal, the Baltimore Sun reported yesterday.

Santana, who will turn 35 on March 13, was 46-34 with a 3.20 ERA over six seasons with the Mets, although he missed the 2011 and 2013 seasons due to injuries. He is currently rehabbing a torn anterior capsule in his left shoulder and could be on schedule to pitch in June, according to the Sun. Santana’s fastball topped out at 81 mph in a workout last week in Fort Myers, Fla.

Santana will be forever remembered for his no-hitter against the Cardinals in 2012, the first and only one in Mets history.