College football games to watch this weekend

College football games worth watching this Saturday.

No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 6 Baylor

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV/live streaming: ABC / WatchESPN

Coach Art Briles and the Bears haven’t received much love from the College Football Playoff selection committee since the rankings began last year. An undefeated record and dominant performances have not been enough to get Baylor beyond No. 6 this season, but a back-loaded schedule provides a chance to make a strong final impression. That all starts Saturday when the Oklahoma Sooners visit Waco, Texas, in the week’s only game between two playoff contenders. OU took a big hit by losing to lowly Texas in the Red River Showdown, but a win over Baylor is the perfect opportunity to launch the Sooners back into the playoff picture.

No. 2 Alabama at No. 17 Mississippi State

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV/live streaming: CBS / CBSSports.com

The Crimson Tide jumped to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings after a statement win against LSU a week ago. Alabama seemingly controls its own fate in the SEC West and playoff chases despite a September loss to Mississippi. Mississippi State would love to replicate its in-state rival’s success against the Tide and keep their division and conference title hopes alive. Dak Prescott and the Bulldogs are 7-2 and hanging around in the SEC West, so they aren’t simply playing spoilers when the Tide rolls into Starkville on Saturday.

Oregon at No. 7 Stanford

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV/live streaming: FOX / FOX Sports Go

Things seemed pretty dire for the Cardinal after an upset loss to Northwestern in Week 1. But a strong season from Northwestern and an undefeated run since have Stanford sitting as the Pac-12’s best shot at a playoff contender in the final stretch. Although a Nov. 28 date with Notre Dame looms large, this week’s matchup with Oregon, last year’s conference and Rose Bowl champion, isn’t something to take lightly despite the Ducks’ 6-3 season. After the Cardinal prevented the Ducks from playing for a national title two of the past three seasons, it may be time for Oregon to exact some revenge on Stanford.

No. 21 Memphis at No. 24 Houston

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV/live streaming: ESPN2 / WatchESPN

The top team from a Group of Five conference earns a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game, and this might be a battle for that spot if a few other things fall the right way to finish the season. Memphis is just hanging on in the American Athletic Conference after falling to Navy, another candidate for that bowl spot, in its first loss of the season last week. Houston entered the rankings this week and will be in very good position for that spot if they can stay undefeated.

No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV/live streaming: ESPN2 / WatchESPN

An ACC showdown brings the No. 1 team in the country to Syracuse. That’s sounds like a more promising matchup during basketball season, but Orange fans should be plenty excited to see the top-ranked Tigers live this week. Clemson is pretty new to dealing with this type of pressure, and while facing Syracuse isn’t exactly a daunting task, there are plenty out there waiting to see if any “Clemsoning” will take place at the Carrier Dome.