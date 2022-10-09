Score best FanDuel promo code for Rams-Cowboys, Eagles-Cardinals

This is going to be one of the best Sundays of the year for sports fans and this FanDuel promo code is delivering in a big way. New bettors can get started with a ton of first-bet insurance for NFL Week 5 or the MLB Postseason.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

New players who grab this FanDuel promo code will automatically activate a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Any losses on that first bet will be covered in site credit. In other words, anyone who loses on their initial wager will be issued a full refund in bonus cash.

October is always a busy month for sports fans. The NFL season is starting to hit its stride and October means we get postseason baseball. Sunday is going to be filled with wall-to-wall action.

FanDuel Sportsbook is upping the ante for this Sunday with a massive no-sweat bet. This can give new players a head start. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this exclusive offer.

Automatically activate this FanDuel promo code and get a $1,000 no-sweat bet for NFL or MLB today. Click here to get started.

FanDuel Promo Code Enables $1K No-Sweat Bet

So, how exactly does this no-sweat first bet work? New bettors can get flexibility with this FanDuel promo. Choose from any game on Sunday and wager anywhere up to $1,000. If that first bet loses, players will receive an automatic refund in site credit.

This offer can be used on a wide range of games this weekend. NFL Week 5 is here and the Sunday action starts early in the morning with the Giants and Packers in London. Meanwhile, the new Wild Card round is wrapping up in MLB.

In other words, there are tons of options. FanDuel Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the games, including everything from game lines to unique player props.

Activating This FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up and activating this promotion is a breeze. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code, which takes one step out of the equation. Follow these steps to register now:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this promo code.

Create an account and make an initial cash deposit through any of the available banking methods.

Download the easy-to-use FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app directly to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat first bet on any game today.

Ohio Preparing to Launch Sports Betting

Ohio is the next state prepping for a full-scale launch of sports betting. January 1st, 2023 is the official date for the launch. This will coincide with the end of the NFL regular season, the College Football Playoff Final, and tons of other big games.

Bettors in Ohio can pre-register with FanDuel Sportsbook and prepare for the official launch. Additionally, everyone who pre-registers now will receive a $100 bonus. Although new players won’t be able to place legal wagers yet, they can add bonus cash and sign up early.

Automatically activate this FanDuel promo code and get a $1,000 no-sweat bet for NFL or MLB today. Click here to get started.