Score the BetMGM promo code that turns $10 into $200 this weekend

By Russ Joy
BetMGM promo code
Photo credit: Craig Dudek

As a jam-packed sports weekend approaches, bettors can use our BetMGM promo code to turn a $10 wager into a $200 guaranteed bonus. This offer gives players a 20x return on their first $10 wager this weekend.

New players who click on any of the links on this page will automatically activate our BetMGM promo code. Doing so will unlock this Bet $10, Get $200 promo for new users.

Despite the notion that the only summer sports action comes from Major League Baseball, the truth is there’s more than meets the eye. Major League Soccer, the PGA Tour, NASCAR, UFC, and F1 all have events set over the next couple of weeks. That means bettors who register for a BetMGM account will have plenty to bet on.

Click here to activate our BetMGM promo code to Bet $10, Get $200.

Our BetMGM Promo Code Unlocks a Bet $10, Get $200 Offer

BetMGM has the largest guaranteed bonus in legal online sports betting. Any player who signs up for an account, makes a $10+ first deposit, and wagers $10+ on any MLB team’s moneyline will secure a $200 bonus. The best part about this offer is that your team doesn’t even have to win for the bonus to convey.

You could wager $10 on the New York Mets to beat the San Diego Padres on Friday night. If the Mets lose 11-0, you’d still get the $200 bonus. However, if the Mets win, you’ll get back your $10 stake, the earnings on the winning bet, and the $200 bonus!

Risk-Free First Bet Up to $1,000

Bettors interested in throwing down a larger bet can do so with a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000. BetMGM’s risk-free bet offer acts as insurance on a player’s first cash wager. If the bet loses, BetMGM will refund up to $1,000 back to the user in site credit. Bettors can then use that site credit on another MLB game, a UFC fight, a NASCAR or F1 race, or any other sports event.

For example, a player could throw down $250 on the Toronto Blue Jays to beat the Boston Red Sox. If Toronto loses, the player would get $250 in site credit to use on another game. This includes this weekend’s 3M Open, a UFC Fight Night, as well as any MLB or MLS game. This offer, like the Bet $10, Get $200, is available in a number of states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Tennessee, and more.

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from BetMGM.

Register with Our BetMGM Promo Code

New players interested in signing up for a  BetMGM account can turn a $10 bet on any MLB game into a $200 guaranteed bonus. To sign up for an account, follow these steps:

  • Click here to register.
  • Complete the required information sections.
  • Choose a deposit method.
  • Add at least $1o to your account.
  • Select any MLB game.
  • Wager $10 on either team’s moneyline.

If your team wins its game, you’ll earn a profit on the winning bet. Regardless of the game’s outcome, you’ll earn a $200 bonus in site credit.

Bet $10, Get $200 with our BetMGM promo code when you click here.

