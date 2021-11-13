Score this Caesars Sportsbook promo code for big football, basketball bonus

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is bringing big bonuses ahead of a monster weekend of college football and NFL Week 10 action, along with a full schedule of college and NBA hoops.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF unlocks a $1,001 first bet match, up to 80 odds boosts, and a menu of other betting specials on college football, NFL, and basketball action this weekend.

Whether you’re jumping in to wager on a brand new college basketball season, NBA games, college football Saturday, or NFL Week 10, Caesars Sportsbook will have bonuses that help cash in big-time payouts.

Using the state list above or below to get started, use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF to get a $1,001 free bet match and other excellent specials this weekend.

New Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Bonus

Earlier this month, Caesars Sportsbook switched up its new player bonus from a $5,000 risk-free first bet to a $1,001 free bet match. While the new offer only checks in at 1/5 the bonus amount, it’s actually a better all-around deal.

Why? Well, the answer is quite simple.

Previously, bettors who lost their first wager would receive a site credit match. And while that insurance policy is nice in that it helps aggressive players take a big swing with their first wager, this new bonus pays out regardless of whether or not the first bet hits. Place a $1,000 bet, win it, and still get a $1,000 first bet match to go along with the cash profit.

Pair this bonus up with different profit boosts, enhanced odds markets, and other free bet offers, and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF is definitely one of the best ways to wager on football, basketball, and more this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Boosts and Specials

Now, let’s run through some of the other offers available Saturday and Sunday with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF.

Those looking to wager on college basketball can cash a 50% profit boost daily on college hoops between now and the end of November. Notably, bettors can also grab a special Saturday 33% parlay boost on college basketball games.

Over on the football side of things, get a risk-free $25 same-game parlay for any Sunday NFL Week 10 game after getting the “End Zone Energy” Saturday special that pays out $10 for every touchdown scored by your CFB pick. These specials stand in addition to an NFL touchdown bonus — as well as the chance to grab $1,000 in free bets for those who win 8+ Sunday spread wagers.

Plenty of Boosts

One of the best features of the app is its daily odds boosts.

On Saturday, grab a super boost on Ohio State and Purdue each to score 20+ points (+100). Also be sure to lock in some of the 80 boosts available throughout the weekend on college football, NFL Week 10, NBA, college basketball, and NHL games.

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code can be used in the follow legal sports betting markets: New Jersey, Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee, Iowa, Indiana, West Virginia, Michigan, Arizona, and more.

Using the state list above or below to get started, use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF to get a $1,001 free bet match and number of other excellent specials this weekend.