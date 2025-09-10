Sep 9, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea (59) gets a new baseball after allowing a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Sean Manaea is going to get another chance to stick around the rotation, even if his future appears certain once the New York Mets opt to shrink back down to a five-man unit.

Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza said after another disaster-class from Manaea on Tuesday night in Philadelphia that the veteran southpaw will make his next scheduled start and that there has been no consideration of tweaking the rotation at this time.

This came moments after the Mets’ 9-3 loss to the Phillies, which dropped them to nine games back of the NL East lead and tightened their advantage for the third and final Wild Card berth to just two games over the San Francisco Giants.

Manaea allowed four runs in the first two innings, putting his side in a hole it never came close to digging out of.

In the first year of a three-year, $75 million contract earned for being the Mets’ hero in the second half of last season and during their run to the NLCS, Manaea has not been close to the same reliable starter this season, which started in July due to an oblique injury.

Across 11 starts, the 33-year-old has a 5.76 ERA and has failed to go five innings in four of his previous six outings. Since the start of August, that ERA is a bloated 7.71.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Manaea said. “I’m very, very frustrated with myself. For it to continue like this is very frustrating.”

He is just one-third of the veteran half of the Mets’ six-man rotation that has been a let-down in recent months. Clay Holmes and David Peterson have been wildly inconsistent, too, while the organization’s top three prospects, Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat, have impressed upon their arrivals.

This is all setting up for quite an obvious cut down when Mendoza and David Stearns restore a five-man rotation. Manaea has been the largest liability of the group for over a month, and after demoting Kodai Senga to Triple-A, there should be no loyalty to veterans — even if Mendoza is doing everything he can to get the lefty right.

“This is a guy that we’re counting on,” Mendoza said. “He was huge for us last year. I know this has been a struggle for him, and obviously, he’s frustrated, too. But we’re going to need this guy. We brought this guy in here to make an impact, and our job is to continue to help him.”

For more on Sean Manaea and the Mets, visit AMNY.com