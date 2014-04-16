‘Seinfeld Night’ coming to Cyclones game

If you were seeking a reason to go to Coney Island on July 5, the Brooklyn Cyclones are providing the best reason ever, “Seinfeld Night.”

The Cyclones, the Mets short-season Class A affiliate, are going to great lengths to provide an amazing experience for fans who come to watch them host the Aberdeen IronBirds in honor of the 25th anniversary of the series premiere of “Seinfeld.”

The first 2,500 fans will get a Keith Hernandez “Magic Loogie” bobblehead as an ode to the episode which guest starred the former Mets first baseman in 1992. The Cyclones’ official website notes that tickets will go on sale in May.

They are also renaming their stadium for the night, with MCU Park becoming Vandelay Industries Park, a reference to the fictional latex company concocted by George Costanza. Fans who can provide legitimate proof that they are latex salesman will get in for free.

Additionally, a slew of fun “Seinfeld” related fan activities will take place, including a cereal eating contest and a “dance like Elaine” contest, tailored after Jerry’s favorite food and Elaine’s awful moves on the dance floor.