Shohei Ohtani next team odds: Where Yankees, Mets stand before Aug. 1 trade deadline

The future of Shohei Ohtani continues to be one of the largest storylines across Major League Baseball as the Aug. 1 trade deadline inches closer.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar’s contract expires at the end of the season, making him an unrestricted free agent where he’ll likely earn the richest contract in MLB history over the winter.

But for now, the possibility of him being traded before Tuesday still exists if the Angels so choose. Here is where DraftKings currently sees the likelihood of the transcendental talent playing elsewhere after Aug. 1.

Shohei Ohtani team odds after Aug. 1

Los Angeles Angels -265

Angels general manager Perry Minasian and owner Arte Moreno have consistently said that they aren’t trading Ohtani. Los Angeles enters Wednesday play at 52-49, 6.5 games out of the American League West lead and 3.5 back of the final AL Wild Card spot. If management believes that the Angels won’t contend, the likelihood of Ohtani being dealt increases. Though it would bring a premature end to the Ohtani/Mike Trout partnership that would yield absolutely nothing.

Los Angeles Dodgers +900

With no Walker Buehler this season and Clayton Kershaw on the IL, the Dodgers could certainly use Ohtani’s arm first. But his bat would create the most vaunted lineup in baseball. They have the pockets to give Ohtani a massive deal in the winter, and despite a thinned farm system that has been used to make recent blockbuster deals, the Dodgers still have seven top-100 prospects.

San Francisco Giants +1000

The Giants have often been in the conversation of landing some of baseball’s largest free agents, especially in the last year when they were heavily linked to Aaron Judge and signed Carlos Correa to a massive deal that eventually was voided due to medical reasons. In the thick of the playoff hunt, they have two prospects in MLB’s top 15 (Kyle Harrison, Marco Luciano).

Baltimore Orioles +1000

Nothing would say going all in than continuing to shock the baseball world and getting Ohtani for the last few months of the 2023 season. The Baltimore Orioles have gone from the basement to the penthouse in the American League and with the deepest farm system in the majors, they can deal from a place of strength and send promising young talent to the Angels for Ohtani’s services. Granted, it becomes a completely different conversation when retaining him comes into play, which is why Baltimore’s package could be limited as he could be viewed solely as a rental.

New York Yankees +1200

The Yankees are in desperate need of a spark as they try to fight out of last place in the American League East. They’ve been nothing short of mediocre without Aaron Judge and a second formidable bat when the Bronx Bomber returns will add a completely different dimension to the squad for the stretch run. It wouldn’t hurt to provide a legitimate No. 2 arm behind Gerrit Cole, either.

Tampa Bay Rays +1600

The American League East tour (which doesn’t end here) winds to Tampa Bay as another “small-market” team could explore the possibility of bringing Ohtani on as a rental. The Rays have run out of gas after a barnstorming start to the season and need a major spark to get their World Series hopes back on track.

Atlanta Braves +2200

The rich would only be getting richer here as the Braves — the top team in the National League — would become the hands-down championship favorites. But frugal general manager Alex Anthopolous has built an unstoppable pipeline of sustainable talent that has built this current juggernaut. Dismantling it for Ohtani would be surprising.

Philadelphia Phillies +2500

The Phillies, on the other hand, are aggressive and rich enough to mount more of a realistic pursuit. Their starting pitching depth is non-existent and a power-hitting trio of Ohtani, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber in a hitter-friendly park in Philadelphia would be plenty alluring.

Boston Red Sox +2800

The Red Sox are trying to stay relevant in the American League playoff picture with a rotation that has just one pitcher with an ERA under 3.50. While Ohtani would boost their ranks, his power would also be a welcomed addition for a team that currently ranks dead-last in the American League East in home runs hit.

New York Mets +2800

Once considered a favorite, the Mets have plummeted down the rankings due to their disappointing season. They’re barely hanging on in the NL Wild Card hunt, which has prompted talks of Steve Cohen being a seller at the deadline rather than a buyer. There’s no question that the Mets’ odds will increase this winter if Ohtani hits the open market as Cohen will be able to outbid any other team in the league.

