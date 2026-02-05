Sirens sending 6 to Milan for Winter Olympics: ‘It was very emotional’

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics – Ice Hockey – Women’s Preliminary Round – Group A – United States of America vs Czech Republic – Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy – February 05, 2026. Kristyna Kaltounkova of Czech Republic in action with Hayley Scamurra of United States during the match. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke

The 2026 Winter Olympics from Milan-Cortina start on Friday, and six New York Sirens will be competing — three for Team Canada, and one each for Team Czechia, Team Sweden, and Team Switzerland.

The Sirens sit in fourth place in the PWHL, having lost their last three games before the Olympic break. Here’s what to look forward to from the Sirens in Italy.

Kristyna Kaltounkova, Czechia

Forward Kristyna Kaltounkova has been an exciting player to watch this season, and she’ll be an exciting player to watch in the Olympics. The Sirens’ first overall pick is one of the leading candidates for Rookie of the Year, and she leads the PWHL with 11 goals this season.

Kaltounkova is making her Olympic debut, but she represented her country at the IIHF Women’s World Championship last year, where Czechia finished fourth.

“When I first got the call, it was very emotional, and I was very appreciative when I received the news about making the team,” she said. “Ultimately, it sent me another message — the job’s not done — keep going and prepare as well as I can for the Olympics.”

Sarah Fillier, Canada

Forward Sarah Fillier leads the Sirens with nine assists after her Rookie of the Year-winning campaign last season. She’s projected to play a prominent role as a winger for Team Canada.

This is Fillier’s second Olympic appearance — in the first, she scored eight goals en route to a gold medal with Canada. But it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, without her friends and family. Fillier said that she’s excited to experience it with everyone there, including her two Sirens teammates.

“It’s been kind of weird this year with obviously three of us getting named, all while still having a few more games to play here with the Sirens,” Fillier said. “[I’m] trying to kind of compartmentalize with what we’re trying to do with New York right now, and then of course being excited to go over to Milan with all of the Team Canada girls.”

Kristin O’Neill, Canada

After missing out on the Canadian Olympic team in 2022, Kristin O’Neill will make her Olympic debut in Milan. She’s tied for third on the Sirens with four goals in her first season in New York.

She said she’s excited to be able to share this experience with her Sirens teammates — especially since women’s hockey has gained popularity since the PWHL was founded in 2023.

“We have so much more visibility, and we’re playing so many more games,” O’Neill said. “There is just an even greater opportunity for everyone to get a more level playing field.”

Kayle Osborne, Canada

Kayle Osborne played backup goalie for the Sirens last season before taking over the starting spot this season, but the goalie is projected to be the second-string goalie for Canada. She’s played the most out of any netminder in the league, outpacing second-place Gwyneth Philips on the Ottawa Charge by over 50 minutes.

Similar to O’Neill, Osborne is making her Olympic debut for Team Canada — at 23, she’s the youngest on the team.

“It’s fun that I get to share with two of my teammates [Kristin and Sarah] and it’s a dream come true,” Osborne said. “I think anytime you get to wear the leaf is special.”

She also said that playing in the PWHL, against the “best competition in the world” every single night, betters her game.

Czechia’s first game in the preliminary round is against the United States at 10:40 a.m. EST, while Canada debuts against Finland at 3:10 p.m. EST, both on Friday. Viewers can also catch Sirens defender Maja Nylén Persson in Sweden’s first game Friday at 6:10 a.m. EST, and Sirens defender Nicole Vallario in Switzerland’s first game Saturday at 8:40 a.m. EST. Sirens play resumes on Feb. 26 against Montréal.

For more like this Sirens feature, visit AMNY.com