Six winter sports in which the U.S. hasn’t fared as well

The United States is a Winter Olympics power, but success has been limited in these sports:

Biathlon

The U.S. has yet to medal in this sport, which has been contested since 1960. Expect more of the same.

Cross-country skiing

Bill Koch’s men’s 30-km silver in 1976 is the only time the U.S. placed in this sport, but that figures to change with Kikkan Randall (women’s individual sprint) being a favorite for gold. The U.S. has a chance to medal in the team sprint too.

Curling

The men earned bronze in 2006, the first and last time the U.S. medaled in this team sport. This year’s Games won’t go any better.

Luge

Other than the four medals earned in doubles between 1998 and 2002, the U.S. usually is on the outside looking in. Perhaps a team relay medal will come home in the event’s first year.

Nordic combined

Before 2010, the U.S. had never medaled in this sport. However, it brought back four medals from Vancouver. A team medal is possible this year, but far from a lock.

Ski jumping

Ander Haugen’s bronze in the 1924 men’s large hill is the lone U.S. medal in this sport. Sarah Hendrickson (women’s normal hill) might be able to add a second in Sochi.