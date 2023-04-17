Sixers-Nets FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $150 NBA Playoffs bonus

Thanks to a new “Bet $5, Get $150” Sixers-Nets FanDuel promo code offer, first-time bettors in eligible states will score bonus bet payouts as high as 30-to-1 following a simple $5 bet on Game 2.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGN UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150

BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

Register with our Sixers-Nets FanDuel promo code links to claim a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer. New customers who bet just $5 on any Sixers-Nets betting market will earn $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome.

Game 1 was all Philadelphia, as Joel Embiid’s 26 points and James Harden’s 13 assists propelled the 76ers to a 121-101 win on Saturday. The Sixers are 10-point favorites to win Game 2, which tips off from Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night. But regardless of whether the three-seed maintains its home-court advantage or the underdog Nets steal a road game, FanDuel’s latest promotion lets prospective players grab a massive bonus bet payout, win or lose.

Click here to lock in the new “Bet $5, Get $150” Sixers-Nets FanDuel promo code offer for Game 2.

Score $150 in Bonus Bets Using Sixers-Nets FanDuel Promo Code Links

There’s no guarantee that Philly will roll Brooklyn for the rest of the series. Perhaps Mikal Bridges and the Nets will find answers for Embiid and Harden and even the series before shifting to Brooklyn. Luckily, you won’t need to worry about how Game 2 shapes up when you sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account before tip-off.

FanDuel recently unleashed a “Bet $5, Get $150” offer to new users in approved states. With this offer, bettors who wager just $5 on a specific event will earn $150 in bonus bets no matter what. So for tonight, a $5+ wager on a Sixers cover or Nets victory will unlock the bonus bets and fuel your bankroll for the rest of the series.

Register for Sixers-Nets FanDuel Promo Code Offer

FanDuel gives new customers flexibility on which market they can bet on. Any qualifying spread, moneyline, or game prop will trigger the $150 bonus bet payout. The only critical steps are registering through this post and placing at least $5 on the appropriate prop.

Here’s a step-by-step list of how players can score the new “Bet $5, Get $150” offer:

Click here to trigger our Sixers-Nets FanDuel promo code offer. There’s no official promo code, so click the link to activate the offer.

Provide each piece of necessary registration information, including name and email address.

Deposit cash (min. $10) using one of FanDuel’s approved banking methods.

Place $5+ on any eligible Sixers-Nets betting market.

Get $150 in bonus bets after your original wager settles. Bettors with a winning stake will also earn the appropriate cash profit.

Exclusive Playoff Bets

FanDuel has an extensive betting market for every NBA playoff game, including Sixers-Nets. But the sportsbook also has a growing list of playoff bets exclusive to FanDuel customers.

Here are a few props players can only find when betting on the NBA on FanDuel:

Largest comeback

Number of dunks in the next three minutes

First player to score 10+ points

Last player to score a basket

Bet any of these and more during the playoffs for a shot at cold, hard cash.

Click here to activate our “Bet $5, Get $150” Sixers-Nets FanDuel promo code offer before Game 2 tips off on Monday night.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGN UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150

BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.