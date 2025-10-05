Sloppy Giants undone by turnovers, fall to Saints 26-14

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) reacts after fumbling the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

That searing discomfort being felt is the growing pains that were set to come with rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo acting as the heart of the New York Giants’ defense.

But it won’t hurt much more than Sunday’s showing against the New Orleans Saints.

Plagued by three fumbles and two interceptions, the Giants squandered an early 14-3 lead and ultimately collapsed in a 26-14 loss to the previously winless Saints in the Little Caesars Superdome, falling to 1-4 on the season. All five turnovers came on consecutive drives.

Dart accounted for a fumble and both picks, all three of which came in the second half on a day he completed 26 of 40 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Theo Johnson. He also added 55 rushing yards.

Skattebo, who picked up 59 yards on the ground, fumbled deep in Saints territory on the first play of the fourth quarter to derail the Giants’ comeback attempt in what was a five-point game. Instead, Jordan Bowden’s 86-yard scoop-and-score put the Saints up 12, which ultimately put Big Blue away.

Dart’s offense was perfect over its first two drives of the afternoon to give the Giants an early 14-point cushion to work with.

An eight-play, 59-yard opening drive ended with a one-yard pass to a wide-open Johnson in the back of the end zone to give the Giants the lead with 9:34 left in the first. The two connected again on a 15-yard score two minutes into the second quarter. It was the first time since November of 2020 that Big Blue scored on each of its first two drives of a game, but the defense seemed keen on giving it away.

After a pair of Saints field goals, quarterback Spencer Rattler hit Rashid Shaheed for an 87-yard touchdown bomb to move the hosts within one of New York. Two straight pass interference penalties on Dru Phillips and Paulson Adebo gifted New Orleans a chance at a 52-yard field goal with 1:30 left in the half, but Blake Grupe missed, and it appeared the Giants would hit the break with the lead.

That didn’t happen.

Darius Slayton, who had a massive drop on a flea-flicker earlier in the second, fumbled following a nine-yard completion and minimal contact to give the Saints the ball in Giants territory. It set up Grupe’s 29-yard field goal as time expired in the half, giving New Orleans its first lead since the second quarter of Week 1.

Giants miscues carried into the second half when Dart, with all day to throw on his opening drive of the second half, attempted to scramble and simply dropped the ball. It was picked up by New Orleans’ Cameron Jordan — the first turnover of Dart’s career.

Skattebo took everything out of the Giants’ sails on the first play of the fourth quarter when he fumbled on the Saints’ 14-yard line, ending a potentially lead-taking drive. It was scooped up by Howden and returned it 86 yards for the score and a 26-14 lead 13 seconds into the final stanza.

After a big return from Deonte Banks, Dart got the Giants to New Orleans’ 38-yard line, but a desperate floater on a 4th-&-6 while being flushed from the pocket to the right sideline was intercepted by rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry — his first in the pros. McKinstry picked Dart off again on a slant route intended for Beaux Collins with 5:07 to go.

Collins, who stepped in for Slayton after he suffered a hamstring injury, stopped his route to set up the interception.

For more on the Giants, visit AMNY.com