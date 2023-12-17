Quantcast
SNF betting promos: Collect $4,050 in bonuses for Ravens-Jaguars from ESPN BET, DraftKings, more

As the Ravens and Jaguars square off in a potential playoff preview, first-time bettors nationwide can take advantage of the best SNF betting promos. When combined, these promos deliver up to $4,050 in bonus bets and significant cash potential.

Read more on the latest offers from our six featured sportsbooks: ESPN BET, DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, bet365, and BetMGM. Every site has competitive odds for Ravens-Jaguars, exclusive in-app promos, and profit boosts on Sunday Night Football.

SNF Betting Promos Activate $4,050 in Total Bonuses for Ravens-Jaguars

ESPN BET Bet Anything, Get $250 Guaranteed Bonus AMNY
DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly No Code
FanDuel Bet $5 on Ravens or Jags, Get $150 If Your Team Wins No Code
Caesars $1,000 First Bet on Caesars AMNY81000
Bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net AMNYXLM
BetMGM $1,500 First Bet Offer AMNY1500

The 10-3 Ravens sit atop the AFC and can strengthen their grip on the top spot with a win over the 8-5 Jaguars. Both division leaders should make the seven-team postseason, though a third consecutive loss for the Jags would make things interesting.

Baltimore is a three-point road favorite based on the average lines across our half-dozen sportsbooks. The over/under is also at 42.5, give or take half a point in either direction. However you decide to tackle tonight’s game, make sure it’s through one of these books and any outstanding SNF betting promos for first-time customers.

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY: Bet Ravens-Jags, Get Instant $250

Click here to open ESPN BET, the newest entry to the sports betting industry. Players who enter the promo code AMNY get an extra $50 added to the site’s standard $200 welcome bonus. That means a wager as low as $10 nets $250 in bonus bets, win or lose. The first four $50 bonus bets arrive moments after your first SNF bet, while the fifth settles in 24-48 hours.

Bettors can activate the “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings Sportsbook offer here. Players must bet $5+ on Ravens-Jaguars to secure $150 in bonus bets. Like ESPN BET, the bonus on DraftKings is conveyed instantly. Use your six $25 bonus bets to tackle more Sunday Night Football props and other money-making opportunities.

The latest FanDuel promo here boosts Baltimore and Jacksonville’s moneyline odds to +3000. Risk $5 on either team to win, and your payout will include cash profit and $150 in bonus bets after a victory. You have to win your bet to earn the bonus, so study betting trends and check the injury report before trusting either squad.

Use the link here to input our Caesars promo code AMNY81000. Once you’re in, bet up to $1,000 on Ravens-Jaguars. Your spread, moneyline, over/under, or player prop returns cash after a win, but a loss triggers a one-time bonus bet. This way, you’ll get another crack at cash winnings within the next two weeks.

Choose between two SNF offers from bet365 when you click here. Our bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM allows players to pick between the “Bet $5, Get $150” offer and a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. The first deal awards $150 in bonus bets after a $5+ Ravens-Jaguars wager, win or lose, while the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net covers qualifying losses with a complete bonus bet refund.

Get started here to enable the BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500. The $1,500 First Bet Offer wraps up our SNF betting promos by protecting eligible losses on Ravens-Jags. Similar to Caesars, BetMGM will refund a loss with bonus bets. However, you can risk up to $1,500 on Sunday Night Football and get five bonus bets back if you don’t win (i.e., five $300 bonus bets after a $1,500 loss).

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four.

