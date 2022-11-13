2022 World Cup: Group C preview, teams, odds, more

Two of this generation’s soccer icons will get one final chance to prove themselves on the World Cup stage in Group C as Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Poland’s Robert Lewandowski do battle in Qatar.

2022 World Cup Group C preview

Argentina

FIFA Rank: 3rd

3rd Qualification: 2nd place in CONMEBOL qualifying

2nd place in CONMEBOL qualifying Previous World Cup appearances: 17

17 Best finish: Champions (1978, 1986)

Champions (1978, 1986) Odds to win group: -250

-250 Odds to make knockout stage: -1600

-1600 Odds to win World Cup: +500

One of the favorites to win it all, Argentina’s patient midfield play headlines an attractive brand of soccer that is flush with premier talent — especially up front with Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Lautaro Martinez. This is Messi’s last chance to get Argentina to the mountaintop and further cement himself as one of the greatest of all time and the greatest Argentinian soccer player ever. If not, Diego Maradona will always have the World Cup trophy over the PSG talisman.

X-Factor: Lionel Messi This will always be the obvious choice as long as Messi suits up for La Albiceleste. The talisman of a nation, a player who we’ll be talking about for decades after he’s hung up his boots, he’ll need to be the Messi we’ve always known. But he has a lot more help in 2022 compared to World Cups past.

Argentina World Cup Roster

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Goalkeeper Franco Armani River Plate Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli Villarreal Defender Marcos Acuna Sevilla Defender Juan Foyth Villarreal Defender Lisandro Martinez Manchester United Defender Nicolas Tagliafico Lyon Defender Cristian Romero Tottenham Defender Nicolas Otamendi Benfica Defender Nahuel Molina Atletico Madrid Defender Gonzalo Montiel Sevilla Defender German Pezzella Real Betis Midfielder Angel Di Maria Juventus Midfielder Leandro Paredes Juventus Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul Atletico Madrid Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister Brighton Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Benfica Midfielder Exequiel Palacios Bayer Leverkusen Midfielder Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Forward Lionel Messi PSG Forward Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan Forward Paulo Dybala Roma Forward Joaquin Correa Inter Milan Forward Julian Alvarez Manchester City Forward Nicolas Gonzalez Fiorentina Forward Alejandro Gomez Sevilla

Mexico

FIFA Rank: 13th

13th Qualification: 2nd place in CONCACAF qualifiers

2nd place in CONCACAF qualifiers Previous World Cup appearances: 16

16 Best finish: Quarterfinals (1970, 1986)

Quarterfinals (1970, 1986) Odds to win group: +450

+450 Odds to make knockout stage: -120

-120 Odds to win World Cup: +13000

Will the Round of 16 curse continue for El Tri? They’ve been knocked out at the World Cup at that stage in each of the last seven tournaments. This is a tamer version of Mexico, who has sacrificed an expressive style of play for a more methodical approach. It’s resulted in some major question marks entering the tournament considering recent difficulties finding the back of the net.

X-Factor: Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano An experienced midfielder plying his trade in Italy’s Serie A for Napoli, Lozano will be invaluable for Mexico’s attacking hopes down the wing of the midfield. He’s quick on the ball and awfully tough to dispossess.

Poland

FIFA Rank: 26th

26th Qualification: Defeated Sweden in UEFA play-off

Defeated Sweden in UEFA play-off Previous World Cup appearances: 7

7 Best finish: 3rd place (1974, 1982)

3rd place (1974, 1982) Odds to win group: +400

+400 Odds to make knockout stage: -110

-110 Odds to win World Cup: +15000

Despite having one of the country’s greatest players ever within their ranks in Robert Lewandowski, Poland has been remarkably mediocre. They didn’t qualify for the World Cup in 2010 or 2014 before getting bounced out of the group stage in 2018. The hope for the White and Red in 2022 is a strong attacking front lives up to expectations.

X-Factor: Robert Lewandowski Lewandowski has never been able to replicate the club success he’s had with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, or Barcelona on the big stage for Poland. But he has one more chance to do so in Qatar to prove that his country should be taken seriously on the world stage.

Poland World Cup Roster

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny Juventus Goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski Bologna Goalkeeper Bartłomiej Dragowski Spezia Defender Kamil Glik Benevento Defender Bartosz Bereszyński Sampdoria Defender Jan Bednarek Aston Villa Defender Matty Cash Aston Villa Defender Robert Gumny Augsburg Defender Artur Jędrzejcyk Legia Warsaw Defender Jakub Kiwior Spezia Defender Mateusz Wieteska Clermont Defender Nicola Zalewski Roma Midfielder Piotr Zieliński Napoli Midfielder Kamil Grosicki Pogoń Szczecin Midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak Al-Shabab Riyadh Midfielder Damian Szymański AEK Athens Midfielder Sebastian Szymański Feyenoord Midfielder Przemysław Frankowski RC Lens Midfielder Krystian Bielik Birmingham City Midfielder Jakub Kamiński Wolfsburg Midfielder Michal Skoras Lech Poznan Midfielder Szymon Żurkowski Fiorentina Forward Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Forward Arkadiusz Milik Juventus Forward Krzysztof Piatek Salernitana Forward Karol Świderski Charlotte FC

Saudi Arabia

FIFA Rank: 51st

51st Qualification: Group B winners in AFC qualifiers

Group B winners in AFC qualifiers Previous World Cup appearances: 5

5 Best finish: Round of 16 (1994)

Round of 16 (1994) Odds to win group: +2200

+2200 Odds to make knockout stage: +600

+600 Odds to win World Cup: +80000

A team that likes to push, the Green Falcons are going to stack the midfield in hopes of providing some attacking promise to a team that will likely spend the group stage on the back foot. That doesn’t mean one should take Saudi Arabia lightly, but a roster that entirely plays its domestic soccer in the country lacks international experience against the world’s best.

X-Factor: Salem Al-Dawsari The Saudi winger did spend some time with Spain’s Villarreal, which is as much experience outside the country as the squad can boast. He will be their most inventive player down the right wing.

Saudi Arabia World Cup Roster

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais Al-Hilal Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi Al-Nassr Goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Yami Al-Ahly Defender Yasser Al-Shahrani Al-Hilal Defender Ali Al-Bulaihi Al-Hilal Defender Abdulelah Al-Amri Al-Nassr Defender Abdullah Madu Al-Nassr Defender Hassan Tambakti Al-Shabab Defender Sultan Al-Ghanam Al-Nassr Defender Mohammed Al-Breik Al-Hilal Defender Saud Abdulhamid Al-Hilal Midfielder Salman Al-Farag Al-Hilal Midfielder Riyadh Sharahili Abha Midfielder Ali Al-Hassan Al-Nassr Midfielder Mohamed Kanno Al-Hilal Midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki Al-Hilal Midfielder Sami Al-Najel Al-Nassr Midfielder Abdullah Otayf Al-Hilal Midfielder Nasser Al-Dawsari Al-Hilal Midfielder Abdulrahman Al-Aboud Ittihad Midfielder Salem Al-Dawsari Al-Hilal Midfielder Hattan Bahebri Al-Shabab Forward Fahad Al-Muwallad Al-Shabab Forward Haitham Asiri Al-Ahly Forward Saleh Al-Shehri Al-Hilal Forward Firas Al-Burakan Al-Fateh

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings

2022 World Cup Group C schedule

Date Match Time TV Tuesday, Nov. 22 Argentina v. Saudi Arabia 5 AM FS1 Tuesday, Nov. 22 Mexico v. Poland 11 AM FOX Saturday, Nov. 26 Poland v. Saudi Arabia 8 AM FS1 Saturday, Nov. 26 Argentina v. Mexico 2 PM FOX Wednesday, Nov. 30 Saudi Arabia v. Mexico 2 PM FS1 Wednesday, Nov. 30 Poland v. Argentina 2 PM FOX

For more on the 2022 FIFA World Cup, visit AMNY.com