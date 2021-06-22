DraftKings Sportsbook Euro 2020: 500% France-Portugal Odds Boost

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out a tremendous new user deal for Wednesday’s Euro 2020 matchup between France and Portugal.

Those who register at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the match can cash in on a 500% profit boost for the highly anticipated showdown between soccer powers France and Portugal.

This star-studded, high-stakes matchup features two of the world’s most dominant teams and should offer no shortage of action.

To mark the occasion, DraftKings has unveiled its most aggressive soccer-based promo to date, one that provides bettors with an opportunity to lock in a potentially massive payout thanks to this aggressive boost.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here to get a 500% profit boost for France-Portugal.

DraftKings Sportsbook France-Portugal Profit Boost Offer

Let’s briefly take a look at what a 500% profit boost means in terms of overall value to the new user.

Let’s say a bettor backs France at +125 with a $50 wager. Typically, a winning bet would return a profit of $62.50. But with a 500% profit boost applied, that winning bet now pays $312.50, providing new players at DraftKings Sportsbook with a chance to substantially maximize potential payouts.

Some quick terms to know about this Euro 2020 promo:

DraftKings Sportsbook offers this special to all new players. Pre-existing users will not be eligible for participation.

Qualifying bets must be the first wager made after registration and must be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $50.

Maximum additional winnings cap at $500.

This profit boost offer includes live bets and parlays but excludes free bets, cash-out bets, voided bets, and odds boosts.

Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in Colorado, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, or Iowa (the deal won’t be available to those in Tennessee or West Virginia).

How to Get the Euro 2020 Promo at DraftKings Sportsbook

There are a few simple steps to follow in order to catch this offer. Here’s what to do:

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook, a quick and easy process. Get started by clicking here. Click the “log in” or “sign up” buttons to complete the process and qualify for this bonus. Following registration, make a first deposit of at least $5 into the sportsbook account by using any of DraftKings’ available methods. Top options include PayPal, debit/credit card, online checking and more. DraftKings Sportsbook will issue a single-use 500% profit boost to use on France-Portugal (June 23). If the boost doesn’t initially appear, simply refresh the page. Select the boost from your bet slip Place your bet to apply the boosted price. The 500% profit boost will finally apply to any winnings.

France-Portugal Euro Soccer Odds

Here are the general moneyline odds for the France-Portugal Euro Soccer matchup on Wednesday:

Portugal: +300

Tie: +185

France: +125

Here are the odds for the total goals scored in the game:

Over-0.5 (-1115), Under-0.5 (+650)

Over-1.5 (-265), Under-1.5 (+205)

Over-2.5 (+128), Under-2.5 (-155)

Over-3.5 (+310), Under-3.5 (-420)

Over-4.5 (+800), Under-4.5 (-1430)

Over-5.5 (+2000), Under-5.5 (-10000)

Meanwhile, here are the current odds of some top favorites on the Euro 2020 winner:

France +390

Italy +600

Belgium +700

Germany +700

Spain +900

England +950

Portugal +1100

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here to get a 500% profit boost for France-Portugal.