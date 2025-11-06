NYCFC’s Kevin O’Toole receives first Ireland call-up

Apr 26, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Federico Bernardeschi (10) controls the ball as New York City forward Kevin O’Toole (22) gives chase during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

New York City FC’s Kevin O’Toole has received his first Republic of Ireland call-up ahead of Ireland’s final two World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary.

O’Toole, 26, was born in New Jersey but qualifies for Ireland through his Irish grandfather. He told the Irish Star in 2024 that he would be “proud” to represent Ireland at international level, stating that he maintains a “very strong connection” with the country.

O’Toole also said he would “jump” at the opportunity to play for Ireland and now has that opportunity after being included in Heimer Hallgrimsson’s 25-man squad for crucial qualifying matches against Portugal and Hungary later in November.

Ireland currently sit third in their World Cup qualifying group, one point behind second-placed Hungary, with second-place going to a play-off next spring. They will likely need to beat Hungary in Budapest in their final group game on Nov. 16 in order to leapfrog the Hungarians – and could also need a result against Portugal in the interim.

In a statement issued to amNewYork via NYCFC, O’Toole said it is “an incredible feeling” to win his first Ireland call-up.

“I was absolutely buzzing,” O’Toole said. “This is something I’ve thought about for a very long time. With my grandfather being from Ireland, being able to honor his memory and represent the country is an incredible feeling.”

O’Toole said he has approached every stage of his career with intensity and focus and added that he aims to show what he is capable of during the upcoming international window.

“Hopefully I can make a real impact with the squad.”

Hallgrimsson said he called O’Toole up to the squad to provide depth at left back following the injury of Preston’s Robbie Brady and the suspension of Southampton’s Ryan Manning. Callum O’Dowda, who has previously deputised at left-back, and Shamrock Rovers defender Josh Honohan have also struggled with fitness ahead of the crucial set of play-off matches.

Speaking to Irish media after announcing his squad Thursday morning, Hallgrimsson said O’Toole had been working on gaining clearance to play for Ireland for over a year and said the NYCFC defender obtained it just in time for the upcoming international window.

“Kevin comes in as one that just got his clearance to play for us. He’s been working on that for over a year, waiting for the clearance. We’ve been watching him so it’s a good time to call him in, especially because of our situation,” Hallgrimsson told Irish reporters Thursday.

O’Toole will link up with his new international teammates after lining out with NYCFC in their crucial winner-takes-all clash in the final game of their best-of-three series against Charlotte in the MLS Cup Friday night.

NYCFC won the opening tie in Charlotte courtesy of an Alonso Martinez goal before losing on penalties at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

They will now have to win on the road once again if they are to book their place in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.