Special BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Jets vs. Patriots

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football fans can sign up with BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 and start winning on Jets-Patriots. This is an opportunity for players to secure a sign-up bonus on Thursday Night Football. Click here to start the registration process.

New users in select states can use a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Anyone who signs up in a different state will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to bet on Thursday Night Football. Secure a welcome bonus before checking out the in-app promos and pre-built same game parlays. Let’s dive deeper into how players can take advantage of these offers.

Click here and input BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 to sign up. Grab a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet in other states.

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 Unlocks $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only) or Grab a $1,500 First Bet Other In-App Offers Pro Football No Sweat Bet, NHL Odds Boost Token, Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, $10K NHL Hat Trick Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On November 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY

New players will receive a bonus based on where they register. Remember, most new users will be eligible for the $1,500 first bet. BetMGM Sportsbook will back up any losses on that first bet with up to $1,500 in total bonuses.

Sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia to qualify for the 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 on Thursday Night Football or any other game. If that bet wins, players will receive a $150 bonus.

Thursday Night Football: Patriots vs. Jets Betting Preview, Odds

The New England Patriots are massive favorites against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. This is one of the largest spreads of the season and that should not come as a surprise.

The Jets are 2-7 and Justin Fields is likely to start at quarterback after throwing for 54 passing yards last weekend. Meanwhile, Drake Maye is leading the Patriots to the top of the AFC East. New England is sporting an 8-2 record and Maye is firmly entrenched in MVP conversations.

But Thursday Night Football lends itself to unpredictability. The short week to prepare can throw teams off. Not to mention, this could be a trap game with the Patriots overlooking the last-place Jets. Take a look at the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds on this matchup (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

New York Jets: +13 (-105) // Over 43 (-110) // +600

+13 (-105) // Over 43 (-110) // +600 New England Patriots: -13 (-105) // Under 43 (-110) // -900

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is the only way to lock in these offers. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here and input bonus code AMNY1500 to qualify for either offer.

and input bonus code AMNY1500 to qualify for either offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.