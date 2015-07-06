Speedboat champion Stuart Hayim to race around Long Island, Manhattan to raise funds for Boomer Esiason Foundation

Oreo Thins hit the market on July 13, 2015. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Anderson

Start your engines.

Four-time world powerboat champion Stuart Hayim will attempt to race around Long Island and Manhattan in order to raise awareness and funds for the Boomer Esiason Foundation on July 21.

Hayim, president of The Experience Auto Group, will try to beat his own two-hour-and-11-minute record, which he set in 2012, in a 51 MTI with twin Mercury 1650 race engines. The race will begin at The North Marina Cove at 8 a.m.

Hayim’s goal is to raise $250,000 for the foundation, which fights cystic fibrosis.