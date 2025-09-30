AL Wild Card Game 1 Betting: Yankees Odds, Schedule, & Prediction

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The New York Yankees have the home-field advantage at Yankee Stadium against the Boston Red Sox in the three-game American League Wild Card series. New York needs only to glance at manager Aaron Boone to hear tales of the last series win over Boston. In 2004, Boone hit a legendary walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series (ALCS) to send the Bronx Bombers to the World Series.

Since that moment in MLB history, it’s been nothing but disappointment for New York against Boston in the playoffs. The Red Sox claimed three straight postseason series against the Yankees with wins in 2004, 2018, and 2021. New York has the opportunity to put all that recent bad history behind them by eliminating Boston from the 2025 postseason race over the next few nights.

Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Schedule

New York and Boston will be featured in primetime beginning at 6:08 PM ET on three consecutive nights between Tuesday and Thursday, if necessary. All of the games will be broadcast on ESPN. The winner of the series will advance to battle the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 American League Divisional Series (ALDS).

AL Wild Card Schedule – Red Sox vs. Yankees

Game 1: Crochet vs. Fried [Tue. Sept. 30 @ 6:08 PM ET]

Game 2: Bello vs. Rodon [Wed. Oct. 1 @ 6:08 PM ET]

Game 3: TBD vs. Schlittler [Thu. Oct. 2 @ 6:08 PM ET, if necessary]

The Yankees struggled against the Red Sox in the 2025 regular season with a 4-9 record, which included an eight-game losing streak between June and August. Despite the dismal mark this regular season, New York claimed three of the last four meetings with Boston, including two of three games in mid-Sept. as both squads battled for playoff positioning.

Yankees Odds & Bets for Game 1

The Yankees are surging into the postseason with a 9-1 record in their last 10 games, while Boston posted an above .500 mark with a 6-4 record over their final 10 contests. The higher seed opens as a 2.5-run favorite at home in Game 1 of this A.L. Wild Card series.

Spread NYY -2.5 Money Line BOS +114, NYY -134 Runs Over / Under Under 7 (-108) / Over 7 (- 112) Money Against the Spread 57% NYY Bets Against the Spread 53% NYY Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

With the short porch residing in right field at Yankee Stadium, the home run ball could be a major swing point in Game 1 (and the series). Therefore, here are odds for Yankees hitters to swat a round-tripper against Boston pitching tonight:

Aaron Judge +220 Giancarlo Stanton +310 Paul Goldschmidt +500 Cody Bellinger +560 Trent Grisham +600 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Game 1 Prediction – Yankees 4, Red Sox 2

The Yankees finished the final month of the regular season with an 18-7 record, including an eight game winning streak to close out the regular campaign. New York will continue their hot streak in a 4-2 win over Boston in Game 1 of the A.L. Wild Card Series.

Max Fried outlasts Garrett Crochet in a pitcher’s duel, while Aaron Judge provides the heroics for the Yankees with a Game 1 homer. Ben Rice will find a way to impact the game despite starting the evening on the Yankees bench. Rinse, repeat, and get ready for another stressful scrap during Game 2 in the Bronx tomorrow night.

