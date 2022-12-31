NFL Week 17: Browns vs Commanders preview, odds, more

The Washington Commanders look to rebound from their disappointing loss last week when they head home to take on the last-place Cleveland Browns.

Browns vs Commanders

Game Details:

● Location: FedEx Field in Landover, MD

● Time: Sunday, January 1st at 1 p.m. ET

● Channel: Fox

Betting Stats:

● SPREAD: WSH -1.5

● OVER/UNDER: 40.5

● MONEYLINE: CLE (+110), WSH (-130)

Matchup:

The Washington Commanders come into this matchup with yet another quarterback controversy. In search of a “spark”, Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke in the 4th quarter of last week’s loss to San Francisco and replaced him with Carson Wentz. In his limited action, Wentz threw for 123 yards and 1 touchdown. On Wednesday, Rivera stated that Wentz would be the starter for this matchup with Heinicke taking the backup spot as long as he’s healthy

enough.

Wentz started the first 6 games of the season, earning a record of 2-4 before he injured his finger against the Chicago Bears in week 6 on Thursday Night Football. In those games, the Commanders averaged 17 points per game. In the other 9 games started by Heinicke, the Commanders averaged 20.3 points per game and a 5-3-1 record. Wentz may be more physically gifted, but the team seems to play slightly better when Heinicke is at the helm.

The fact that Rivera is switching quarterbacks to Wentz from Heinicke is a little surprising, seeing as the later helped save their season from complete disaster and put them into the playoff mix. The weapons for Washington will have to play especially well this week too.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was not much of a factor in the games started by Wentz, since he missed the first 4 weeks of the season. Since week 10 against Philadelphia, Robinson has averaged 82 rushing yards per game on 4.3 yards per carry. Terry McLaurin is one of the most dangerous receiving options in football as well, with 1,092 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Washington boasts one of the league’s top total defenses. The unit has allowed 313 yards per game, good for the 4th best mark in the NFL. The rush defense is middle of the road, with 114.4 yards per contest, but the pass defense has been very good, allowing just 198.8 yards per game. The defensive line is the strongest unit of their team, with 3 first-round picks, in Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, and Montez Sweat, constantly putting

pressure on the quarterback.

The Browns, on the other hand, are a team that has struggled to move the ball consistently throughout the whole season, but specifically since week 13 when Deshaun Watson returned from suspension to lead the new team.

Cleveland is 2-2 with Watson as the quarterback but has yet to score more than one offensive touchdown in any game he has started since. Watson has only a 57.7% completion percentage, two touchdowns, and three interceptions, and

averaging just 175.8 passing yards per game.

Cleveland’s biggest strength is their rushing attack, however. They have one of the best running back duos in the league, with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb is among the elite running backs in all of football, with 1,344 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He can be used on pretty much any down and is the main cog that makes their offense go.

Hunt is a nice change of pace back due to his shiftiness and pass-catching ability, with over 650 total yards and 4 touchdowns.

Cleveland hasn’t had great quarterback play all year and has used one of the most effective running games to move the ball all year. The Browns’ defense started off the season porous, but since week 12, has actually played very well.

In those 5 games, they have only allowed 14.8 points per game, compared to 26.9 in the first 10 games. Myles Garret is having another All-Pro year with 13.5 sacks on the season. Their best cover corner, Greedy Williams, has also been trending in the right direction after being in and out of the lineup for most of the season.

Pick: Browns 20 Commanders 17

For more like this Browns vs Commanders preview, visit AMNY.com