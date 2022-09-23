College football best bets, top props for Week 4 action

As college football season keeps marching forward, we’re beginning to see some of the cream rise to the top. However, it’s still early enough in the season that we can find betting value, particularly on player props.

Last week we went 2-1 on our player props, losing the Jirehl Brock rushing prop due to the blowout nature of the game, which we knew was a bit of a risk coming in. It was just one I thought would pay off, and thats my bad.

Below, we’ll talk you through some of our best bets for Week 4 of the college football season when it comes to player props. We’ll keep track of these as the season goes on, so we can hold ourselves accountable for the advice we’ve been giving you.

Best Bets: Player Props

Season: 2-1

At first, it may be confusing why I like Xavier Worthy over 68.5 receiving yards since he hasn’t been entirely productive of late, but recent reports are that Quinn Ewers will travel with Texas to Lubbock and play on Saturday. That’s big for Worthy because the two had a clear connection in that battle against Alabama. I think Ewers will look Worthy’s way against a Texas Tech secondary that can be beat.

I’m less optimistic about Sam Hartman against Clemson. Yes, he’s thrown for over 300 yards in both games this year, but he threw for 300 against Vanderbilt and 325 yards and Liberty. Clemson is not Vanderbilt and Liberty. Hartman was JUST able to clear against them, and I can’t see it happening here so I’m betting the under on 295.5 passing yards.

We covered the Kansas and Duke game in detail earlier today, and it’s another reason I’m high on Jalon Daniels. I don’t really think he’s gotten the credit he deserves, and I’m pretty confident he can get over 179.5 passing yards this weekend.

This Saturday we will also see the first real test for Michigan. Well, a test when compared to Hawaii and UCONN. Maryland certainly isn’t a major contender in the Big Ten, but they will be a step up. In those early contests, Ronnie Bell had 76 yards receiving against Hawaii and 96 yards against UCONN. He didn’t play the full game in either contest. With J.J. McCarthy now under center and slinging the ball around the field, I think Bell can go over 77.5 receiving yards.

