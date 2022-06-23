MLB odds and best bets for June 23rd

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we give you our MLB best bets for the day.

Below you’ll find the games we think give you the best chance at betting wins for the day. We’ll show you the starting pitcher matchups, recent performance trends for both teams, and then provide our betting insight for that game.

MLB Best Bets for June 23

Colorado Rockies (30-39) @ Miami Marlins (31-36), 12:10 p.m. ET

MIA Starting Pitcher: Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 6.92 K/9)

Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 6.92 K/9) COL Starting Pitcher: Kyle Freeland (3-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.4 WHIP, 5.94 K/9)

Kyle Freeland (3-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.4 WHIP, 5.94 K/9) Last 10: MIA is 4-6 in their last 10 games. COL is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

MIA is 4-6 in their last 10 games. COL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. COL is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. COL is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: MIA averaged 4.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 5.5 runs scored.

MIA averaged 4.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 5.5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIA allowed 5.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 4.6 runs.

MIA allowed 5.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 4.6 runs.

Cleveland Guardians (36-28) @ Minnesota Twins (38-32), 1:10 p.m. ET

MIN Starting Pitcher: Devin Smeltzer (3-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 4.46 K/9)

Devin Smeltzer (3-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 4.46 K/9) CLE Starting Pitcher: Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 5.88 K/9)

Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 5.88 K/9) Last 10: MIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. CLE is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

MIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. CLE is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: MIN is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. CLE is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games.

MIN is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. CLE is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: MIN averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. CLE averaged 5.1 runs scored.

MIN averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. CLE averaged 5.1 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIN allowed 5 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 4.9 runs.

MIN allowed 5 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 4.9 runs.

Seattle Mariners (31-39) @ Oakland Athletics (23-47), 3:37 p.m. ET

OAK Starting Pitcher: Frankie Montas (3-7, 3.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 9.26 K/9)

Frankie Montas (3-7, 3.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 9.26 K/9) SEA Starting Pitcher: Robbie Ray (6-6, 4.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 9.67 K/9)

Robbie Ray (6-6, 4.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 9.67 K/9) Last 10: OAK is 3-7 in their last 10 games. SEA is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

OAK is 3-7 in their last 10 games. SEA is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: OAK is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. SEA is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

OAK is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. SEA is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: OAK averaged 2.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 3.5 runs scored.

OAK averaged 2.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 3.5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: OAK allowed 5.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 2.6 runs.

MLB Best Bet:

Houston Astros (43-25) @ New York Yankees (51-18), 7:05 p.m. ET

NYY Starting Pitcher: Jameson Taillon (7-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 7.36 K/9)

Jameson Taillon (7-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 7.36 K/9) HOU Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez (7-3, 2.78 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 7.56 K/9)

Framber Valdez (7-3, 2.78 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 7.56 K/9) Last 10: NYY is 8-2 in their last 10 games. HOU is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

NYY is 8-2 in their last 10 games. HOU is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: NYY is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. HOU is 4-4-2 in their last 10 games.

NYY is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. HOU is 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: NYY averaged 6.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. HOU averaged 5.6 runs scored.

NYY averaged 6.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. HOU averaged 5.6 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYY allowed 3.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. HOU allowed 3.7 runs.

NYY allowed 3.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. HOU allowed 3.7 runs.

Baltimore Orioles (31-39) @ Chicago White Sox (33-34), 8:10 p.m. ET

CHW Starting Pitcher: Johnny Cueto (1-3, 2.95 ERA, 1.1 WHIP, 6.96 K/9)

Johnny Cueto (1-3, 2.95 ERA, 1.1 WHIP, 6.96 K/9) BAL Starting Pitcher: Dean Kremer (1-1, 2.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 5.87 K/9)

Dean Kremer (1-1, 2.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 5.87 K/9) Last 10: CHW is 6-4 in their last 10 games. BAL is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

CHW is 6-4 in their last 10 games. BAL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CHW is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. BAL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

CHW is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. BAL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CHW averaged 6.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. BAL averaged 4.9 runs scored.

CHW averaged 6.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. BAL averaged 4.9 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHW allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. BAL allowed 4.3 runs.

CHW allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. BAL allowed 4.3 runs.

Philadelphia Phillies (36-34) @ San Diego Padres (44-27), 9:40 p.m. ET

SD Starting Pitcher: Joe Musgrove (8-0, 1.60 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 9.23 K/9)

Joe Musgrove (8-0, 1.60 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 9.23 K/9) PHI Starting Pitcher: Ranger Suárez (5-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 7.48 K/9)

Ranger Suárez (5-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 7.48 K/9) Last 10: SD is 7-3 in their last 10 games. PHI is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

SD is 7-3 in their last 10 games. PHI is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: SD is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

SD is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: SD averaged 6.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 4.5 runs scored.

SD averaged 6.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 4.5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SD allowed 4.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4.6 runs.

SD allowed 4.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4.6 runs.

