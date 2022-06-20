MLB Daily Dish: Best Bets for June 20th

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we give you our MLB best bets for the day.

Below you’ll find the games we think give you the best chance at betting wins. We’ll show you the starting pitcher matchups, recent performance trends for both teams, and then provide our betting insight for that game.

We had a good week last week in our MLB bets, going 34-16-1.

Reducing our number of games bet has enabled us to focus just on the games that are really standing out as strong values or most likely parlays, so we’ll look to keep that going this week.

New to betting? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Betting with a glossary of terms and check out our sign-up deals at the bottom of the article.

MLB Best Bets for June 20

Chicago Cubs (25-40) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (25-39), 7:05 p.m. ET

PIT Starting Pitcher: JT Brubaker (0-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 9.14 K/9)

JT Brubaker (0-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 9.14 K/9) CHC Starting Pitcher: Caleb Kilian (0-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 6.00 K/9 in two starts)

Caleb Kilian (0-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 6.00 K/9 in two starts) Last 10: PIT is 2-8 in their last 10 games. CHC is 2-8 in their last 10 games.

PIT is 2-8 in their last 10 games. CHC is 2-8 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: PIT is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. CHC is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

PIT is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. CHC is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: PIT averaged 3.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHC averaged 2.7 runs scored.

PIT averaged 3.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHC averaged 2.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: PIT allowed 5.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHC allowed 7.8 runs.

PIT allowed 5.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHC allowed 7.8 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Detroit Tigers (25-40) @ Boston Red Sox (35-31), 7:10 p.m. ET

BOS Starting Pitcher: Josh Winckowski (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 7.87 K/9 in two starts)

Josh Winckowski (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 7.87 K/9 in two starts) DET Starting Pitcher: Alex Faedo (1-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.4 WHIP, 7.43 K/9)

Alex Faedo (1-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.4 WHIP, 7.43 K/9) Last 10: BOS is 6-4 in their last 10 games. DET is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

BOS is 6-4 in their last 10 games. DET is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: BOS is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. DET is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

BOS is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. DET is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: BOS averaged 4.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. DET averaged 3.2 runs scored.

BOS averaged 4.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. DET averaged 3.2 runs scored. Last 10 – Score Allowed: BOS allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 6.4 runs.

BOS allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 6.4 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Want to learn more about betting on MLB? Read our MLB Betting Resource Guide

San Francisco Giants (37-27) @ Atlanta Braves (37-29), 7:20 p.m. ET

ATL Starting Pitcher: Max Fried (7-2, 2.9 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 8.37 K/9)

Max Fried (7-2, 2.9 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 8.37 K/9) SF Starting Pitcher: Logan Webb (6-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7.78 K/9)

Logan Webb (6-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7.78 K/9) Last 10: ATL is 8-2 in their last 10 games. SF is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

ATL is 8-2 in their last 10 games. SF is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: ATL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. SF is 1-7-2 in their last 10 games.

ATL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. SF is 1-7-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: ATL averaged 5.8 runs scored in their last 10 games. SF averaged 3.8 runs scored.

ATL averaged 5.8 runs scored in their last 10 games. SF averaged 3.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ATL allowed 2.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. SF allowed 2.4 runs.

ATL allowed 2.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. SF allowed 2.4 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Toronto Blue Jays (37-28) @ Chicago White Sox (31-32), 8:10 p.m. ET

CHW Starting Pitcher: Lance Lynn (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 2.31 WHIP, 8.31 K/9)

Lance Lynn (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 2.31 WHIP, 8.31 K/9) TOR Starting Pitcher: José Berríos (5-2, 4.65 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 7.79 K/9)

José Berríos (5-2, 4.65 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 7.79 K/9) Last 10: CHW is 5-5 in their last 10 games. TOR is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

CHW is 5-5 in their last 10 games. TOR is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CHW is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. TOR is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

CHW is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. TOR is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CHW averaged 7.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. TOR averaged 5.5 runs scored.

CHW averaged 7.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. TOR averaged 5.5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHW allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. TOR allowed 5.2 runs.

CHW allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. TOR allowed 5.2 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Arizona Diamondbacks (32-36) @ San Diego Padres (41-27), 9:40 p.m. ET

SD Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.35 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 7.29 K/9)

Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.35 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 7.29 K/9) ARI Starting Pitcher: Zach Davies (2-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 7.43 K/9)

Zach Davies (2-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 7.43 K/9) Last 10: SD is 5-5 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

SD is 5-5 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: SD is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

SD is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: SD averaged 5.8 runs scored in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 5.2 runs scored.

SD averaged 5.8 runs scored in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 5.2 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SD allowed 4.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 4.4 runs.

SD allowed 4.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 4.4 runs. MLB Best Bet:

For all of our MLB Betting Guides and News, click here

Staff Best Bets:

Here you can keep track of all of our picks for the day’s games:

Sports Betting Sign-Up Deals: