MLB Daily Dish: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks: June 10th

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we go through the MLB schedule for the day, giving you the starting pitcher matchups, and recent performance trends, and then listing some of our best bets if you choose to bet on the games.

We’re in the midst of a down week for our MLB bets, sitting under .500, but that’s going to happen in a season as long as this one. When you hit a rough patch, it’s important to look at your process to see if you’re doing anything differently or need to adjust. It’s also important to look at how much you’re betting to make sure you’re still comfortable with your margins.

New to betting? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Betting with a glossary of terms

MLB Odds and Schedule, June 10

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-31) @ Philadelphia Phillies (28-29), 7:05 p.m. ET

PHI Starting Pitcher: Kyle Gibson (3-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 8.16 K/9)

Kyle Gibson (3-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 8.16 K/9) ARI Starting Pitcher: Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.4 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 8.47 K/9)

Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.4 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 8.47 K/9) Last 10: PHI is 7-3 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

PHI is 7-3 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: PHI is 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. ARI is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

PHI is 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. ARI is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: PHI averaged 6.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 4.3 runs scored.

PHI averaged 6.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 4.3 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: PHI allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 5.1 runs.

PHI allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 5.1 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Chicago Cubs (23-33) @ New York Yankees (33-23), 7:05 p.m. ET

NYY Starting Pitcher: Luis Severino (4-1, 2.95 ERA, 1 WHIP, 9.98 K/9)

Luis Severino (4-1, 2.95 ERA, 1 WHIP, 9.98 K/9) CHC Starting Pitcher: Wade Miley (1-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 5.62 K/9)

Wade Miley (1-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 5.62 K/9) Last 10: NYY is 8-2 in their last 10 games. CHC is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

NYY is 8-2 in their last 10 games. CHC is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: NYY is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. CHC is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

NYY is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. CHC is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: NYY averaged 6.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHC averaged 4.7 runs scored.

NYY averaged 6.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHC averaged 4.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYY allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHC allowed 6.1 runs.

NYY allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHC allowed 6.1 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Milwaukee Brewers (33-26) @ Washington Nationals (21-38), 7:05 p.m. ET

WSH Starting Pitcher: Erick Fedde (3-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 7.49 K/9)

Erick Fedde (3-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 7.49 K/9) MIL Starting Pitcher: Aaron Ashby (1-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 11.74 K/9)

Aaron Ashby (1-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 11.74 K/9) Last 10: WSH is 3-7 in their last 10 games. MIL is 2-8 in their last 10 games.

WSH is 3-7 in their last 10 games. MIL is 2-8 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: WSH is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. MIL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

WSH is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. MIL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: WSH averaged 3.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIL averaged 2.7 runs scored.

WSH averaged 3.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIL averaged 2.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: WSH allowed 7.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 5.5 runs.

WSH allowed 7.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 5.5 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Want to learn more about betting on MLB? Read our MLB Betting Resource Guide

Toronto Blue Jays (33-23) @ Detroit Tigers (23-33), 7:10 p.m. ET

DET Starting Pitcher: Elvin Rodriguez (0-1, 10.13 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 7.87 K/9)

Elvin Rodriguez (0-1, 10.13 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 7.87 K/9) TOR Starting Pitcher: José Berríos (4-2, 5.24 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 7.78 K/9)

José Berríos (4-2, 5.24 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 7.78 K/9) Last 10: DET is 6-4 in their last 10 games. TOR is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

DET is 6-4 in their last 10 games. TOR is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: DET is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. TOR is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

DET is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. TOR is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: DET averaged 3.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. TOR averaged 7.2 runs scored.

DET averaged 3.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. TOR averaged 7.2 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: DET allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. TOR allowed 4.9 runs.

DET allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. TOR allowed 4.9 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Oakland Athletics (20-39) @ Cleveland Guardians (27-26), 7:10 p.m. ET

CLE Starting Pitcher: Triston McKenzie (3-5, 3.1 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 7.6 K/9)

Triston McKenzie (3-5, 3.1 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 7.6 K/9) OAK Starting Pitcher: Paul Blackburn (5-2, 2.62 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 6.79 K/9)

Paul Blackburn (5-2, 2.62 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 6.79 K/9) Last 10: CLE is 8-2 in their last 10 games. OAK is 1-9 in their last 10 games.

CLE is 8-2 in their last 10 games. OAK is 1-9 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CLE is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. OAK is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

CLE is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. OAK is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CLE averaged 5.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. OAK averaged 2.4 runs scored.

CLE averaged 5.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. OAK averaged 2.4 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CLE allowed 2.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 6.2 runs.

CLE allowed 2.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 6.2 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-31) @ Atlanta Braves (31-27), 7:20 p.m. ET

ATL Starting Pitcher: Spencer Strider (1-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 13.5 K/9)

Spencer Strider (1-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 13.5 K/9) PIT Starting Pitcher: Roansy Contreras (1-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 10.03 K/9)

Roansy Contreras (1-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 10.03 K/9) Last 10: ATL is 8-2 in their last 10 games. PIT is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

ATL is 8-2 in their last 10 games. PIT is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: ATL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. PIT is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

ATL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. PIT is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: ATL averaged 6.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. PIT averaged 3.7 runs scored.

ATL averaged 6.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. PIT averaged 3.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ATL allowed 3.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. PIT allowed 3.6 runs.

ATL allowed 3.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. PIT allowed 3.6 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Miami Marlins (25-30) @ Houston Astros (36-21), 8:10 p.m. ET

HOU Starting Pitcher: Luis Garcia (3-4, 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 8.57 K/9)

Luis Garcia (3-4, 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 8.57 K/9) MIA Starting Pitcher: Pablo López (4-2, 2.18 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 9.14 K/9)

Pablo López (4-2, 2.18 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 9.14 K/9) Last 10: HOU is 7-3 in their last 10 games. MIA is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

HOU is 7-3 in their last 10 games. MIA is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: HOU is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

HOU is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: HOU averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIA averaged 6.3 runs scored.

HOU averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIA averaged 6.3 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: HOU allowed 3.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 5.2 runs.

HOU allowed 3.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 5.2 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Baltimore Orioles (24-34) @ Kansas City Royals (19-37), 8:10 p.m. ET

KC Starting Pitcher: Jon Heasley (0-3, 4.62 ERA, 1.7 WHIP, 5.33 K/9)

Jon Heasley (0-3, 4.62 ERA, 1.7 WHIP, 5.33 K/9) BAL Starting Pitcher: Bruce Zimmermann (2-4, 4.87 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 6.59 K/9)

Bruce Zimmermann (2-4, 4.87 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 6.59 K/9) Last 10: KC is 3-7 in their last 10 games. BAL is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

KC is 3-7 in their last 10 games. BAL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: KC is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. BAL is 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.

KC is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. BAL is 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: KC averaged 3.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. BAL averaged 5.1 runs scored.

KC averaged 3.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. BAL averaged 5.1 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: KC allowed 6 runs on average in their last 10 games. BAL allowed 5.4 runs.

KC allowed 6 runs on average in their last 10 games. BAL allowed 5.4 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Tampa Bay Rays (34-23) @ Minnesota Twins (33-26), 8:10 p.m. ET

MIN Starting Pitcher: Devin Smeltzer (2-0, 1.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 4.18 K/9)

Devin Smeltzer (2-0, 1.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 4.18 K/9) TB Starting Pitcher: Drew Rasmussen (5-2, 3.02 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 7.71 K/9)

Drew Rasmussen (5-2, 3.02 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 7.71 K/9) Last 10: MIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

MIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: MIN is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. TB is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

MIN is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. TB is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: MIN averaged 4.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. TB averaged 4.2 runs scored.

MIN averaged 4.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. TB averaged 4.2 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIN allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 3.4 runs.

MIN allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 3.4 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Texas Rangers (26-30) @ Chicago White Sox (26-29), 8:10 p.m. ET

CHW Starting Pitcher: Davis Martin (0-2, 4.36 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 6.97 K/9)

Davis Martin (0-2, 4.36 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 6.97 K/9) TEX Starting Pitcher: Glenn Otto (4-2, 4.24 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 7.36 K/9)

Glenn Otto (4-2, 4.24 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 7.36 K/9) Last 10: CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games. TEX is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games. TEX is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CHW is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. TEX is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

CHW is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. TEX is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CHW averaged 4.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 3.6 runs scored.

CHW averaged 4.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 3.6 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHW allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 3.7 runs.

CHW allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 3.7 runs. MLB Free Pick: Pass

Pass WHY?: Any time I see an element that’s a complete unknown, I think it’s best to pass. I have no idea what to expect from Davis Martin, but I’m not sure I can trust the Rangers enough, so I’m gonna pass on this one.

Cincinnati Reds (20-37) @ St. Louis Cardinals (32-26), 8:15 p.m. ET

STL Starting Pitcher: Andre Pallante (1-0, 1.23 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 6.14 K/9)

Andre Pallante (1-0, 1.23 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 6.14 K/9) CIN Starting Pitcher: Luis Castillo (2-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 9.27 K/9)

Luis Castillo (2-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 9.27 K/9) Last 10: STL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

STL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: STL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. CIN is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

STL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. CIN is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: STL averaged 4.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. CIN averaged 5.3 runs scored.

STL averaged 4.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. CIN averaged 5.3 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: STL allowed 4.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. CIN allowed 5.2 runs.

STL allowed 4.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. CIN allowed 5.2 runs. MLB Free Pick:

New York Mets (38-21) @ Los Angeles Angels (28-31), 9:38 p.m. ET

NYM Starting Pitcher: Tylor Megill (4-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 9.61 K/9)

Tylor Megill (4-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 9.61 K/9) Last 10: LAA is 1-9 in their last 10 games. NYM is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

LAA is 1-9 in their last 10 games. NYM is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: LAA is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. NYM is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

LAA is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. NYM is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: LAA averaged 2.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYM averaged 5.6 runs scored.

LAA averaged 2.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYM averaged 5.6 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: LAA allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYM allowed 4.6 runs.

LAA allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYM allowed 4.6 runs. MLB Free Pick: Waiting on injury news, so check back later

Colorado Rockies (25-32) @ San Diego Padres (35-22), 9:40 p.m. ET

SD Starting Pitcher: Joe Musgrove (6-0, 1.64 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 8.73 K/9)

Joe Musgrove (6-0, 1.64 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 8.73 K/9) COL Starting Pitcher: Chad Kuhl (4-2, 3.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 6.83 K/9)

Chad Kuhl (4-2, 3.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 6.83 K/9) Last 10: SD is 5-5 in their last 10 games. COL is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

SD is 5-5 in their last 10 games. COL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: SD is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. COL is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

SD is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. COL is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: SD averaged 5.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 4.7 runs scored.

SD averaged 5.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 4.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SD allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 6.4 runs.

SD allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 6.4 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Boston Red Sox (30-28) @ Seattle Mariners (26-31), 10:10 p.m. ET

SEA Starting Pitcher: Marco Gonzales (3-6, 3.59 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 5.31 K/9)

Marco Gonzales (3-6, 3.59 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 5.31 K/9) BOS Starting Pitcher: Rich Hill (2-3, 4.4 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 6.8 K/9)

Rich Hill (2-3, 4.4 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 6.8 K/9) Last 10: SEA is 6-4 in their last 10 games. BOS is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

SEA is 6-4 in their last 10 games. BOS is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: SEA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. BOS is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games.

SEA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. BOS is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: SEA averaged 4.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. BOS averaged 3.8 runs scored.

SEA averaged 4.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. BOS averaged 3.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SEA allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 2.7 runs.

SEA allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 2.7 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Los Angeles Dodgers (37-20) @ San Francisco Giants (30-26), 10:15 p.m. ET

SF Starting Pitcher: Jakob Junis (3-1, 2.51 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 7.33 K/9)

Jakob Junis (3-1, 2.51 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 7.33 K/9) LAD Starting Pitcher: Walker Buehler (5-2, 3.84 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 7.67 K/9)

Walker Buehler (5-2, 3.84 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 7.67 K/9) Last 10: SF is 5-5 in their last 10 games. LAD is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

SF is 5-5 in their last 10 games. LAD is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: SF is 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. LAD is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

SF is 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. LAD is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: SF averaged 4.8 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAD averaged 4.3 runs scored.

SF averaged 4.8 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAD averaged 4.3 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SF allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 4.8 runs.

SF allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 4.8 runs. MLB Free Pick:

For all of our MLB Betting Guides and News, click here

Staff Free Picks:

Here you can keep track of all of our picks for the day’s games:

Sports Betting Sign-Up Deals: