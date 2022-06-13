MLB Daily Dish: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks: June 13th

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we go through the MLB schedule for the day, giving you the starting pitcher matchups, and recent performance trends, and then listing some of our best bets if you choose to bet on the games.

We had a down week for our MLB bets last week but recovered enough over the weekend to get over .500 with a 42-41 record on the week. I mentioned it in the middle of last week, but when you hit a rough patch, it’s important to look at your process to see if you’re doing anything differently or need to adjust. It’s also important to look at how much you’re betting to make sure you’re still comfortable with your margins.

MLB Odds and Schedule, June 13

Atlanta Braves (34-27) @ Washington Nationals (23-39), 7:05 p.m. ET

WSH Starting Pitcher: Josiah Gray (6-4, 4.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 9.96 K/9)

Josiah Gray (6-4, 4.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 9.96 K/9) ATL Starting Pitcher: Ian Anderson (5-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 7.54 K/9)

WSH is 5-5 in their last 10 games. ATL is 10-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: WSH is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. ATL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

WSH allowed 6.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. ATL allowed 3 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Miami Marlins (27-31) @ Philadelphia Phillies (30-30), 7:05 p.m. ET

PHI Starting Pitcher: Aaron Nola (4-4, 3.50 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 10.25 K/9)

Aaron Nola (4-4, 3.50 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 10.25 K/9) MIA Starting Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.61 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 8.28 K/9)

Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.61 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 8.28 K/9) Last 10: PHI is 9-1 in their last 10 games. MIA is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

PHI allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 4.5 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Baltimore Orioles (26-35) @ Toronto Blue Jays (35-24), 7:07 p.m. ET

TOR Starting Pitcher: Alek Manoah (7-1, 1.81 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 7.88 K/9)

Alek Manoah (7-1, 1.81 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 7.88 K/9) BAL Starting Pitcher: Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.45 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 9.56 K/9)

Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.45 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 9.56 K/9) Last 10: TOR is 6-4 in their last 10 games. BAL is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

TOR allowed 3.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. BAL allowed 5.1 runs. MLB Free Pick: If your book has the Orioles +2.5, our model likes that play too.

Chicago White Sox (27-31) @ Detroit Tigers (24-35), 7:10 p.m. ET

DET Starting Pitcher: Rony García (0-1, 4.5 ERA, 1 WHIP, 10.61 K/9)

Rony García (0-1, 4.5 ERA, 1 WHIP, 10.61 K/9) CHW Starting Pitcher: Lance Lynn (0-1, 4.5 ERA, 1 WHIP, 10.61 K/9)

Lance Lynn (0-1, 4.5 ERA, 1 WHIP, 10.61 K/9) Last 10: DET is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

DET allowed 4.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 5.8 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-34) @ St. Louis Cardinals (34-27), 7:45 p.m. ET

STL Starting Pitcher: Zack Thompson (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6.75 K/9 in one relief appearance)

Zack Thompson (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6.75 K/9 in one relief appearance) PIT Starting Pitcher: Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.26 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 7.97 K/9)

Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.26 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 7.97 K/9) Last 10: STL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. PIT is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

STL allowed 4.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. PIT allowed 4.3 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Houston Astros (37-23) @ Texas Rangers (28-31), 8:05 p.m. ET

TEX Starting Pitcher: Taylor Hearn (4-4, 5.4 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 8.46 K/9)

Taylor Hearn (4-4, 5.4 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 8.46 K/9) HOU Starting Pitcher: Cristian Javier (3-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 11.28 K/9)

Cristian Javier (3-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 11.28 K/9) Last 10: TEX is 4-6 in their last 10 games. HOU is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

TEX allowed 5.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. HOU allowed 4.7 runs. MLB Free Pick:

San Diego Padres (37-24) @ Chicago Cubs (23-36), 8:05 p.m. ET

CHC Starting Pitcher: Justin Steele (1-5, 4.79 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 9 K/9)

Justin Steele (1-5, 4.79 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 9 K/9) SD Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.61 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 7.22 K/9)

Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.61 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 7.22 K/9) Last 10: CHC is 3-7 in their last 10 games. SD is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

CHC allowed 7.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 2.8 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Cincinnati Reds (21-39) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (29-33), 9:40 p.m. ET

ARI Starting Pitcher: Merrill Kelly (5-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 7.48 K/9)

Merrill Kelly (5-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 7.48 K/9) CIN Starting Pitcher: Mike Minor (0-2, 8.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 8.64 K/9)

Mike Minor (0-2, 8.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 8.64 K/9) Last 10: ARI is 4-6 in their last 10 games. CIN is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

ARI allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. CIN allowed 5.6 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Kansas City Royals (20-39) @ San Francisco Giants (33-26), 9:45 p.m. ET

SF Starting Pitcher: Alex Wood (3-5, 4.23 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 8.95 K/9)

Alex Wood (3-5, 4.23 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 8.95 K/9) KC Starting Pitcher: Brady Singer (3-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 8.92 K/9)

Brady Singer (3-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 8.92 K/9) Last 10: SF is 6-4 in their last 10 games. KC is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

SF allowed 2.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. KC allowed 5.8 runs. MLB Free Pick: Pass

Pass WHY?: There is just no perceived value here. The over/under is too low to really consider given the Royals’ struggles to score runs, which keeps me from taking the over. However, our model only has the Giants favored by 0.32 total runs here, which doesn’t really give me too much confidence in taking them on the moneyline given the odds. We also have two totally enigmatic starters on the mound. I’ll just pass.

Minnesota Twins (35-27) @ Seattle Mariners (27-33), 10:10 p.m. ET

SEA Starting Pitcher: Chris Flexen (2-7, 4.36 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 6.1 K/9)

Chris Flexen (2-7, 4.36 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 6.1 K/9) MIN Starting Pitcher: Chris Archer (1-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 6.9 K/9)

Chris Archer (1-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 6.9 K/9) Last 10: SEA is 6-4 in their last 10 games. MIN is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

SEA allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 6 runs. MLB Free Pick:

