MLB Daily Dish: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks: June 2nd

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we go through the MLB schedule for the day, giving you the starting pitcher matchups, and recent performance trends, and then listing some of our best bets if you choose to bet on the games.

We’re off to a solid start this week on our MLB bets, going 29-22-1 (57%) over the first two days, so we’ll look to keep that going today.

New to betting? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Betting with a glossary of terms

MLB Odds and Schedule, June 2

Los Angeles Angels (27-23) @ New York Yankees (34-15), 1:05 p.m. ET

Game 1 of a Doubleheader

NYY Starting Pitcher: Nestor Cortes (4-1, 1.7 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 10.36 K/9)

Nestor Cortes (4-1, 1.7 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 10.36 K/9) LAA Starting Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani (3-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 12.79 K/9)

Shohei Ohtani (3-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 12.79 K/9) Last 10: NYY is 5-5 in their last 10 games. LAA is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

NYY is 5-5 in their last 10 games. LAA is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: NYY is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. LAA is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

NYY is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. LAA is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: NYY averaged 3.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAA averaged 4 runs scored

NYY averaged 3.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAA averaged 4 runs scored Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYY allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAA allowed 5.4 runs.

NYY allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAA allowed 5.4 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Minnesota Twins (30-22) @ Detroit Tigers (20-30), 1:10 p.m. ET

DET Starting Pitcher: Alex Faedo (1-2, 3 ERA, 1.3 WHIP, 5.33 K/9)

Alex Faedo (1-2, 3 ERA, 1.3 WHIP, 5.33 K/9) MIN Starting Pitcher: Chris Archer (0-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 7.6 K/9)

Chris Archer (0-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 7.6 K/9) Last 10: DET is 6-4 in their last 10 games. MIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

DET is 6-4 in their last 10 games. MIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: DET is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. MIN is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

DET is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. MIN is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: DET averaged 3.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIN averaged 3.9 runs scored.

DET averaged 3.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIN averaged 3.9 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: DET allowed 3.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 4.2 runs.

DET allowed 3.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 4.2 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Tampa Bay Rays (29-21) @ Texas Rangers (24-25), 2:05 p.m. ET

TEX Starting Pitcher: Taylor Hearn (3-3, 5.36 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 8.48 K/9)

Taylor Hearn (3-3, 5.36 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 8.48 K/9) TB Starting Pitcher: Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 8.46 K/9)

Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 8.46 K/9) Last 10: TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games. TB is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games. TB is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: TEX is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. TB is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

TEX is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. TB is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: TEX averaged 5.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. TB averaged 3.3 runs scored.

TEX averaged 5.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. TB averaged 3.3 runs scored. Last 10 – Score Allowed: TEX allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 3.8 runs.

TEX allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 3.8 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Chicago White Sox (23-25) @ Toronto Blue Jays (29-20), 3:07 p.m. ET

TOR Starting Pitcher: Alek Manoah (5-1, 1.77 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 8.36 K/9)

Alek Manoah (5-1, 1.77 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 8.36 K/9) CHW Starting Pitcher: Johnny Cueto (0-1, 2.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 6.75 K/9)

Johnny Cueto (0-1, 2.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 6.75 K/9) Last 10: TOR is 8-2 in their last 10 games. CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

TOR is 8-2 in their last 10 games. CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: TOR is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. CHW is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

TOR is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. CHW is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: TOR averaged 5.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 4 total runs scored.

TOR averaged 5.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 4 total runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TOR allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 6.3 runs.

TOR allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 6.3 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Want to learn more about betting on MLB? Read our MLB Betting Resource Guide

San Francisco Giants (27-22) @ Miami Marlins (20-28), 6:40 p.m. ET

MIA Starting Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara (5-2, 2 ERA, 1 WHIP, 8.38 K/9)

Sandy Alcantara (5-2, 2 ERA, 1 WHIP, 8.38 K/9) SF Starting Pitcher: Alex Wood (3-4, 4.81 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 9.42 K/9)

Alex Wood (3-4, 4.81 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 9.42 K/9) Last 10: MIA is 3-7 in their last 10 games. SF is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

MIA is 3-7 in their last 10 games. SF is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: MIA is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. SF is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

MIA is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. SF is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: MIA averaged 4.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. SF averaged 5.2 runs scored.

MIA averaged 4.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. SF averaged 5.2 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIA allowed 5 runs on average in their last 10 games. SF allowed 6.4 runs.

MIA allowed 5 runs on average in their last 10 games. SF allowed 6.4 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Washington Nationals (18-34) @ Cincinnati Reds (17-32), 6:40 p.m. ET

CIN Starting Pitcher: Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 3.37 K/9)

Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 3.37 K/9) WSH Starting Pitcher: Joan Adon (1-8, 6.09 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 7.23 K/9)

Joan Adon (1-8, 6.09 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 7.23 K/9) Last 10: CIN is 6-4 in their last 10 games. WSH is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

CIN is 6-4 in their last 10 games. WSH is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CIN is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

CIN is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CIN averaged 5 runs scored in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 3.9 runs scored.

CIN averaged 5 runs scored in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 3.9 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CIN allowed 4.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 6.5 runs.

CIN allowed 4.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 6.5 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Los Angeles Angels (27-23) @ New York Yankees (34-15), 7:05 p.m. ET

Game 2 of a Doubleheader

NYY Starting Pitcher: Jameson Taillon (5-1, 2.49 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 6.93 K/9)

Jameson Taillon (5-1, 2.49 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 6.93 K/9) LAA Starting Pitcher: Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.65 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 5.98 K/9)

Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.65 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 5.98 K/9) Last 10: NYY is 5-5 in their last 10 games. LAA is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

NYY is 5-5 in their last 10 games. LAA is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: NYY is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. LAA is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

NYY is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. LAA is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: NYY averaged 3.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAA averaged 4 runs scored.

NYY averaged 3.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAA averaged 4 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYY allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAA allowed 5.4 runs.

NYY allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAA allowed 5.4 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Seattle Mariners (21-29) @ Baltimore Orioles (22-30), 7:05 p.m. ET

BAL Starting Pitcher: Jordan Lyles (3-4, 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 8.05 K/9)

Jordan Lyles (3-4, 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 8.05 K/9) SEA Starting Pitcher: Chris Flexen (2-6, 4.47 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 6.62 K/9)

Chris Flexen (2-6, 4.47 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 6.62 K/9) Last 10: BAL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. SEA is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

BAL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. SEA is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: BAL is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. SEA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

BAL is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. SEA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: BAL averaged 5.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 4.8 runs scored.

BAL averaged 5.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 4.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BAL allowed 5.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 4.3 runs.

BAL allowed 5.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 4.3 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

San Diego Padres (30-20) @ Milwaukee Brewers (32-20), 7:40 p.m. ET

MIL Starting Pitcher: Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 6.99 K/9)

Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 6.99 K/9) SD Starting Pitcher: Sean Manaea (2-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 9.64 K/9)

Sean Manaea (2-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 9.64 K/9) Last 10: MIL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. SD is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

MIL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. SD is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: MIL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. SD is 1-7-2 in their last 10 games.

MIL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. SD is 1-7-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: MIL averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. SD averaged 3.2 runs scored.

MIL averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. SD averaged 3.2 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIL allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 3.2 runs.

MIL allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 3.2 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

St. Louis Cardinals (29-21) @ Chicago Cubs (21-29), 8:05 p.m. ET

CHC Starting Pitcher: Keegan Thompson (5-0, 1.58 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 7.88 K/9)

Keegan Thompson (5-0, 1.58 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 7.88 K/9) STL Starting Pitcher: Matthew Liberatore (1-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 8.38 K/9)

Matthew Liberatore (1-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 8.38 K/9) Last 10: CHC is 5-5 in their last 10 games. STL is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

CHC is 5-5 in their last 10 games. STL is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CHC is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. STL is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

CHC is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. STL is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CHC averaged 5.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. STL averaged 5.5 runs scored.

CHC averaged 5.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. STL averaged 5.5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHC allowed 5.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 3.9 runs.

CHC allowed 5.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 3.9 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Atlanta Braves (24-27) @ Colorado Rockies (23-27), 8:40 p.m. ET

COL Starting Pitcher: Austin Gomber (2-5, 5.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 6.65 K/9)

Austin Gomber (2-5, 5.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 6.65 K/9) ATL Starting Pitcher: Ian Anderson (3-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 6.8 K/9)

Ian Anderson (3-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 6.8 K/9) Last 10: COL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. ATL is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

COL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. ATL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: COL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. ATL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

COL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. ATL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: COL averaged 4.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. ATL averaged 4.6 runs scored.

COL averaged 4.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. ATL averaged 4.6 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: COL allowed 6.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. ATL allowed 4.5 runs.

COL allowed 6.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. ATL allowed 4.5 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

New York Mets (35-17) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (33-17), 10:10 p.m. ET

LAD Starting Pitcher: Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.8 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 8.8 K/9)

Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.8 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 8.8 K/9) NYM Starting Pitcher: Taijuan Walker (3-0, 2.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 4.89 K/9)

Taijuan Walker (3-0, 2.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 4.89 K/9) Last 10: LAD is 6-4 in their last 10 games. NYM is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

LAD is 6-4 in their last 10 games. NYM is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: LAD is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. NYM is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

LAD is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. NYM is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: LAD averaged 5.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYM averaged 7.9 runs scored

LAD averaged 5.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYM averaged 7.9 runs scored Last 10 – Runs Allowed: LAD allowed 3.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYM allowed 4.2 runs.

LAD allowed 3.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYM allowed 4.2 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

For all of our MLB Betting Guides and News, click here

Staff Free Picks:

Here you can keep track of all of our picks for the day’s games:

Sports Betting Sign-Up Deals: