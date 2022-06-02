MLB Daily Dish: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks: June 2nd

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we go through the MLB schedule for the day, giving you the starting pitcher matchups, and recent performance trends, and then listing some of our best bets if you choose to bet on the games.
We’re off to a solid start this week on our MLB bets, going 29-22-1 (57%) over the first two days, so we’ll look to keep that going today.
MLB Odds and Schedule, June 2
Los Angeles Angels (27-23) @ New York Yankees (34-15), 1:05 p.m. ET
Game 1 of a Doubleheader
- NYY Starting Pitcher: Nestor Cortes (4-1, 1.7 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 10.36 K/9)
- LAA Starting Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani (3-3, 3.45 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 12.79 K/9)
- Last 10: NYY is 5-5 in their last 10 games. LAA is 3-7 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: NYY is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. LAA is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: NYY averaged 3.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAA averaged 4 runs scored
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYY allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAA allowed 5.4 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
Minnesota Twins (30-22) @ Detroit Tigers (20-30), 1:10 p.m. ET
- DET Starting Pitcher: Alex Faedo (1-2, 3 ERA, 1.3 WHIP, 5.33 K/9)
- MIN Starting Pitcher: Chris Archer (0-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 7.6 K/9)
- Last 10: DET is 6-4 in their last 10 games. MIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: DET is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. MIN is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: DET averaged 3.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIN averaged 3.9 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: DET allowed 3.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 4.2 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
Tampa Bay Rays (29-21) @ Texas Rangers (24-25), 2:05 p.m. ET
- TEX Starting Pitcher: Taylor Hearn (3-3, 5.36 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 8.48 K/9)
- TB Starting Pitcher: Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 8.46 K/9)
- Last 10: TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games. TB is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: TEX is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. TB is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: TEX averaged 5.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. TB averaged 3.3 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Score Allowed: TEX allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 3.8 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
Chicago White Sox (23-25) @ Toronto Blue Jays (29-20), 3:07 p.m. ET
- TOR Starting Pitcher: Alek Manoah (5-1, 1.77 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 8.36 K/9)
- CHW Starting Pitcher: Johnny Cueto (0-1, 2.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 6.75 K/9)
- Last 10: TOR is 8-2 in their last 10 games. CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: TOR is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. CHW is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: TOR averaged 5.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 4 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TOR allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 6.3 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
San Francisco Giants (27-22) @ Miami Marlins (20-28), 6:40 p.m. ET
- MIA Starting Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara (5-2, 2 ERA, 1 WHIP, 8.38 K/9)
- SF Starting Pitcher: Alex Wood (3-4, 4.81 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 9.42 K/9)
- Last 10: MIA is 3-7 in their last 10 games. SF is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: MIA is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. SF is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: MIA averaged 4.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. SF averaged 5.2 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIA allowed 5 runs on average in their last 10 games. SF allowed 6.4 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time
Washington Nationals (18-34) @ Cincinnati Reds (17-32), 6:40 p.m. ET
- CIN Starting Pitcher: Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 3.37 K/9)
- WSH Starting Pitcher: Joan Adon (1-8, 6.09 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 7.23 K/9)
- Last 10: CIN is 6-4 in their last 10 games. WSH is 4-6 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: CIN is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: CIN averaged 5 runs scored in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 3.9 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CIN allowed 4.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 6.5 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time
Los Angeles Angels (27-23) @ New York Yankees (34-15), 7:05 p.m. ET
Game 2 of a Doubleheader
- NYY Starting Pitcher: Jameson Taillon (5-1, 2.49 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 6.93 K/9)
- LAA Starting Pitcher: Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.65 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 5.98 K/9)
- Last 10: NYY is 5-5 in their last 10 games. LAA is 3-7 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: NYY is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. LAA is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: NYY averaged 3.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAA averaged 4 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYY allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAA allowed 5.4 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time
Seattle Mariners (21-29) @ Baltimore Orioles (22-30), 7:05 p.m. ET
- BAL Starting Pitcher: Jordan Lyles (3-4, 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 8.05 K/9)
- SEA Starting Pitcher: Chris Flexen (2-6, 4.47 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 6.62 K/9)
- Last 10: BAL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. SEA is 4-6 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: BAL is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. SEA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: BAL averaged 5.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 4.8 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BAL allowed 5.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 4.3 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time
San Diego Padres (30-20) @ Milwaukee Brewers (32-20), 7:40 p.m. ET
- MIL Starting Pitcher: Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 6.99 K/9)
- SD Starting Pitcher: Sean Manaea (2-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 9.64 K/9)
- Last 10: MIL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. SD is 4-6 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: MIL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. SD is 1-7-2 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: MIL averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. SD averaged 3.2 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIL allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 3.2 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time
St. Louis Cardinals (29-21) @ Chicago Cubs (21-29), 8:05 p.m. ET
- CHC Starting Pitcher: Keegan Thompson (5-0, 1.58 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 7.88 K/9)
- STL Starting Pitcher: Matthew Liberatore (1-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 8.38 K/9)
- Last 10: CHC is 5-5 in their last 10 games. STL is 7-3 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: CHC is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. STL is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: CHC averaged 5.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. STL averaged 5.5 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHC allowed 5.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 3.9 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time
Atlanta Braves (24-27) @ Colorado Rockies (23-27), 8:40 p.m. ET
- COL Starting Pitcher: Austin Gomber (2-5, 5.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 6.65 K/9)
- ATL Starting Pitcher: Ian Anderson (3-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 6.8 K/9)
- Last 10: COL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. ATL is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: COL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. ATL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: COL averaged 4.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. ATL averaged 4.6 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: COL allowed 6.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. ATL allowed 4.5 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time
New York Mets (35-17) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (33-17), 10:10 p.m. ET
- LAD Starting Pitcher: Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.8 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 8.8 K/9)
- NYM Starting Pitcher: Taijuan Walker (3-0, 2.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 4.89 K/9)
- Last 10: LAD is 6-4 in their last 10 games. NYM is 8-2 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: LAD is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. NYM is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: LAD averaged 5.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYM averaged 7.9 runs scored
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: LAD allowed 3.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYM allowed 4.2 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time
