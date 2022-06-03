MLB Daily Dish: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks: June 3rd

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we go through the MLB schedule for the day, giving you the starting pitcher matchups, and recent performance trends, and then listing some of our best bets if you choose to bet on the games.

We had a .500 Thursday on our MLB bets and are now 37-30-1 (55%) on the week, so we’ll look to get going with a strong weekend.

MLB Odds and Schedule, June 3

St. Louis Cardinals (29-22) @ Chicago Cubs (22-29), 2:20 p.m. ET

CHC Starting Pitcher: Marcus Stroman (3-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 7.89 K/9)

Miles Mikolas (3-3, 2.67 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 6.97 K/9) Last 10: CHC is 5-5 in their last 10 games. STL is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

CHC allowed 5.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 4.2 runs. MLB Free Pick: Pass

Pass WHY?: There just isn’t really an angle here. The model puts this at 8.76 total runs, which is too close to the over/under and despite their records, these teams are pretty evenly matched, so there doesn’t seem to be any value on the F5 bets or the ML either. We’d recommend passing and focusing on the night games.

San Francisco Giants (27-23) @ Miami Marlins (21-28), 6:40 p.m. ET

MIA Starting Pitcher: Elieser Hernandez (2-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 8.24 K/9)

Alex Cobb (3-2, 5.74 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 11.23 K/9) Last 10: MIA is 4-6 in their last 10 games. SF is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

MIA allowed 4.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. SF allowed 5.7 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time

Washington Nationals (18-35) @ Cincinnati Reds (18-32), 6:40 p.m. ET

WSH Starting Pitcher: Josiah Gray (5-4, 5.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 9.47 K/9)

Mike Minor (8-12, 5.05 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 8.24 K/9 in 2021) Last 10: CIN is 6-4 in their last 10 games. WSH is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

CIN allowed 4.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 6.3 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time

Los Angeles Angels (27-25) @ Philadelphia Phillis (22-29), 7:05 p.m. ET

PHI Starting Pitcher: Zach Eflin (1-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 8.16 K/9)

Chase Silseth (1-1, 3.07 ERA, 1.3 WHIP, 6.14 K/9) Last 10: PHI is 3-7 in their last 10 games. LAA is 2-8 in their last 10 games.

PHI allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAA allowed 5.5 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time

Cleveland Guardians (22-24) @ Baltimore Orioles (22-31), 7:05 p.m. ET

BAL Starting Pitcher: Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.3 WHIP, 7.14 K/9)

Shane Bieber (2-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 8.55 K/9) Last 10: BAL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. CLE is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

BAL allowed 5.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 2.7 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time

Detroit Tigers (21-30) @ New York Yankees (36-15), 7:05 p.m. ET

NYY Starting Pitcher: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 11.24 K/9)

Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 6.17 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 7.71 K/9) Last 10: NYY is 7-3 in their last 10 games. DET is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

NYY allowed 2.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 3.1 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-27) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (22-27), 7:05 p.m. ET

PIT Starting Pitcher: JT Brubaker (0-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 9.44 K/9)

Merrill Kelly (3-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 7.83 K/9) Last 10: PIT is 6-4 in their last 10 games. ARI is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

PIT allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 5.7 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time

Minnesota Twins (30-23) @ Toronto Blue Jays (30-20), 7:07 p.m. ET

TOR Starting Pitcher: Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 9.58 K/9)

Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-2, 3.44 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 8.59 K/9 in minors) Last 10: TOR is 8-2 in their last 10 games. MIN is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

TOR allowed 4.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 4.5 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time

Chicago White Sox (23-26) @ Tampa Bay Rays (30-21), 7:10 p.m. ET

TB Starting Pitcher: Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.01 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 12.5 K/9)

Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 8.33 K/9) Last 10: TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games. CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

TB allowed 3.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 6.4 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time

Seattle Mariners (22-29) @ Texas Rangers (24-26), 8:05 p.m. ET

TEX Starting Pitcher: Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 9.28 K/9)

Logan Gilbert (5-2, 2.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 9.15 K/9) Last 10: TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games. SEA is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

TEX allowed 3.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 4.3. MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time

San Diego Padres (30-21) @ Milwaukee Brewers (33-20), 8:10 p.m. ET

MIL Starting Pitcher: Corbin Burnes (3-2, 1.95 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 10.86 K/9)

Joe Musgrove (5-0, 1.86 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 9 K/9) Last 10: MIL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. SD is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

MIL allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 3.6 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time

Houston Astros (33-18) @ Kansas City Royals (16-33), 8:10 p.m. ET

KC Starting Pitcher: Brady Singer (2-0, 2.49 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 9.24 K/9)

Jose Urquidy (4-2, 4.8 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 6.8 K/9) Last 10: KC is 2-8 in their last 10 games. HOU is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

KC allowed 6.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. HOU allowed 3.1 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time

Atlanta Braves (25-27) @ Colorado Rockies (23-28), 8:40 p.m. ET

COL Starting Pitcher: Chad Kuhl (4-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 7.12 K/9)

Max Fried (5-2, 3.1 ERA, 1.1 WHIP, 8.41 K/9) Last 10: COL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. ATL is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

COL allowed 7.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. ATL allowed 4.4 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time

Boston Red Sox (24-27) @ Oakland Athletics (20-33), 9:40 p.m. ET

OAK Starting Pitcher: James Kaprielian (0-2, 5.93 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 6.91 K/9)

Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 9.26 K/9) Last 10: OAK is 3-7 in their last 10 games. BOS is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

OAK allowed 5.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 4.7 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time

New York Mets (35-18) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (34-17), 10:10 p.m. ET

LAD Starting Pitcher: Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.9 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 8.7 K/9)

Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 9.15 K/9) Last 10: LAD is 6-4 in their last 10 games. NYM is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

LAD allowed 3.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYM allowed 4.4 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time

Staff Free Picks:

Here you can keep track of all of our picks for the day’s games:

Check back later, closer to game time

