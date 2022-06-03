MLB Daily Dish: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks: June 3rd

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we go through the MLB schedule for the day, giving you the starting pitcher matchups, and recent performance trends, and then listing some of our best bets if you choose to bet on the games.
We had a .500 Thursday on our MLB bets and are now 37-30-1 (55%) on the week, so we’ll look to get going with a strong weekend.
MLB Odds and Schedule, June 3
St. Louis Cardinals (29-22) @ Chicago Cubs (22-29), 2:20 p.m. ET
- CHC Starting Pitcher: Marcus Stroman (3-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 7.89 K/9)
- STL Starting Pitcher: Miles Mikolas (3-3, 2.67 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 6.97 K/9)
- Last 10: CHC is 5-5 in their last 10 games. STL is 6-4 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: CHC is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. STL is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: CHC averaged 5.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. STL averaged 4.2 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHC allowed 5.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 4.2 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Pass
- WHY?: There just isn’t really an angle here. The model puts this at 8.76 total runs, which is too close to the over/under and despite their records, these teams are pretty evenly matched, so there doesn’t seem to be any value on the F5 bets or the ML either. We’d recommend passing and focusing on the night games.
San Francisco Giants (27-23) @ Miami Marlins (21-28), 6:40 p.m. ET
- MIA Starting Pitcher: Elieser Hernandez (2-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 8.24 K/9)
- SF Starting Pitcher: Alex Cobb (3-2, 5.74 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 11.23 K/9)
- Last 10: MIA is 4-6 in their last 10 games. SF is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: MIA is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. SF is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: MIA averaged 4.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. SF averaged 5.1 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIA allowed 4.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. SF allowed 5.7 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time
Washington Nationals (18-35) @ Cincinnati Reds (18-32), 6:40 p.m. ET
- WSH Starting Pitcher: Josiah Gray (5-4, 5.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 9.47 K/9)
- CIN Starting Pitcher: Mike Minor (8-12, 5.05 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 8.24 K/9 in 2021)
- Last 10: CIN is 6-4 in their last 10 games. WSH is 4-6 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: CIN is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: CIN averaged 5.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 3.9 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CIN allowed 4.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 6.3 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time
Los Angeles Angels (27-25) @ Philadelphia Phillis (22-29), 7:05 p.m. ET
- PHI Starting Pitcher: Zach Eflin (1-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 8.16 K/9)
- LAA Starting Pitcher: Chase Silseth (1-1, 3.07 ERA, 1.3 WHIP, 6.14 K/9)
- Last 10: PHI is 3-7 in their last 10 games. LAA is 2-8 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: PHI is 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. LAA is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: PHI averaged 4.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAA averaged 3.5 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: PHI allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAA allowed 5.5 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time
Cleveland Guardians (22-24) @ Baltimore Orioles (22-31), 7:05 p.m. ET
- BAL Starting Pitcher: Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.3 WHIP, 7.14 K/9)
- CLE Starting Pitcher: Shane Bieber (2-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 8.55 K/9)
- Last 10: BAL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. CLE is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: BAL is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. CLE is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: BAL averaged 5.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. CLE averaged 4.3 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BAL allowed 5.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 2.7 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time
Detroit Tigers (21-30) @ New York Yankees (36-15), 7:05 p.m. ET
- NYY Starting Pitcher: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 11.24 K/9)
- DET Starting Pitcher: Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 6.17 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 7.71 K/9)
- Last 10: NYY is 7-3 in their last 10 games. DET is 7-3 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: NYY is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. DET is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: NYY averaged 4.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. DET averaged 3.2 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYY allowed 2.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 3.1 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time
Arizona Diamondbacks (25-27) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (22-27), 7:05 p.m. ET
- PIT Starting Pitcher: JT Brubaker (0-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 9.44 K/9)
- ARI Starting Pitcher: Merrill Kelly (3-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 7.83 K/9)
- Last 10: PIT is 6-4 in their last 10 games. ARI is 4-6 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: PIT is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: PIT averaged 4.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 4.3 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: PIT allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 5.7 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time
Minnesota Twins (30-23) @ Toronto Blue Jays (30-20), 7:07 p.m. ET
- TOR Starting Pitcher: Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 9.58 K/9)
- MIN Starting Pitcher: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-2, 3.44 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 8.59 K/9 in minors)
- Last 10: TOR is 8-2 in their last 10 games. MIN is 3-7 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: TOR is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. MIN is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: TOR averaged 6.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIN averaged 3.9 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TOR allowed 4.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 4.5 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time
Chicago White Sox (23-26) @ Tampa Bay Rays (30-21), 7:10 p.m. ET
- TB Starting Pitcher: Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.01 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 12.5 K/9)
- CHW Starting Pitcher: Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 8.33 K/9)
- Last 10: TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games. CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: TB is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. CHW is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: TB averaged 3 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 3.8 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TB allowed 3.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 6.4 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time
Seattle Mariners (22-29) @ Texas Rangers (24-26), 8:05 p.m. ET
- TEX Starting Pitcher: Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 9.28 K/9)
- SEA Starting Pitcher: Logan Gilbert (5-2, 2.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 9.15 K/9)
- Last 10: TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games. SEA is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: TEX is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. SEA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: TEX averaged 5.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 5 runs scored
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TEX allowed 3.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 4.3.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time
San Diego Padres (30-21) @ Milwaukee Brewers (33-20), 8:10 p.m. ET
- MIL Starting Pitcher: Corbin Burnes (3-2, 1.95 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 10.86 K/9)
- SD Starting Pitcher: Joe Musgrove (5-0, 1.86 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 9 K/9)
- Last 10: MIL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. SD is 3-7 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: MIL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. SD is 1-7-2 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: MIL averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. SD averaged 2.6 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIL allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 3.6 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time
Houston Astros (33-18) @ Kansas City Royals (16-33), 8:10 p.m. ET
- KC Starting Pitcher: Brady Singer (2-0, 2.49 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 9.24 K/9)
- HOU Starting Pitcher: Jose Urquidy (4-2, 4.8 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 6.8 K/9)
- Last 10: KC is 2-8 in their last 10 games. HOU is 7-3 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: KC is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. HOU is 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: KC averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. HOU averaged 3.1 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: KC allowed 6.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. HOU allowed 3.1 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time
Atlanta Braves (25-27) @ Colorado Rockies (23-28), 8:40 p.m. ET
- COL Starting Pitcher: Chad Kuhl (4-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 7.12 K/9)
- ATL Starting Pitcher: Max Fried (5-2, 3.1 ERA, 1.1 WHIP, 8.41 K/9)
- Last 10: COL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. ATL is 6-4 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: COL is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. ATL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: COL averaged 5.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. ATL averaged 5.6 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: COL allowed 7.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. ATL allowed 4.4 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time
Boston Red Sox (24-27) @ Oakland Athletics (20-33), 9:40 p.m. ET
- OAK Starting Pitcher: James Kaprielian (0-2, 5.93 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 6.91 K/9)
- BOS Starting Pitcher: Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 9.26 K/9)
- Last 10: OAK is 3-7 in their last 10 games. BOS is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: OAK is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. BOS is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: OAK averaged 3.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. BOS averaged 6.8 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: OAK allowed 5.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 4.7 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time
New York Mets (35-18) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (34-17), 10:10 p.m. ET
- LAD Starting Pitcher: Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.9 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 8.7 K/9)
- NYM Starting Pitcher: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 9.15 K/9)
- Last 10: LAD is 6-4 in their last 10 games. NYM is 7-3 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: LAD is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. NYM is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: LAD averaged 4.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYM averaged 7.7 runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: LAD allowed 3.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYM allowed 4.4 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later, closer to game time
Staff Free Picks:
Here you can keep track of all of our picks for the day’s games:
Check back later, closer to game time
