MLB Daily Dish: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks: June 8th

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we go through the MLB schedule for the day, giving you the starting pitcher matchups, and recent performance trends, and then listing some of our best bets if you choose to bet on the games.

Tuesday was a rough day for our MLB bets, but we’re still at .500 for the week, so we’re gonna hit the ground running on Wednesday.

MLB Odds and Schedule, June 8

Detroit Tigers (22-33) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (24-29), 12:35 p.m. ET

PIT Starting Pitcher: Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 7.63 K/9)

DET Starting Pitcher: Alex Faedo (1-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 5.91 K/9)

Last 10: PIT is 6-4 in their last 10 games. DET is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: PIT is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. DET is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: PIT averaged 4.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. DET averaged 3.2 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: PIT allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 4 runs.

PIT allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 4 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Toronto Blue Jays (33-22) @ Kansas City Royals (17-37), 2:10 p.m. ET

KC Starting Pitcher: Brady Singer (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 8.9 K/9)

TOR Starting Pitcher: Yusei Kikuchi (2-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 9.78 K/9)

Last 10: KC is 2-8 in their last 10 games. TOR is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: KC is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. TOR is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: KC averaged 2.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. TOR averaged 7.4 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: KC allowed 6.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. TOR allowed 4.6 runs.

KC allowed 6.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. TOR allowed 4.6 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-33) @ Cincinnati Reds (20-35), 6:40 p.m. ET

CIN Starting Pitcher: Mike Minor (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 9.00 K/9 in one start)

ARI Starting Pitcher: Merrill Kelly (4-3, 3.66 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 7.47 K/9)

Last 10: CIN is 5-5 in their last 10 games. ARI is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: CIN is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. ARI is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score : CIN averaged 5.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 3.4 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CIN allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 5.3 runs.

CIN allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 5.3 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Seattle Mariners (25-31) @ Houston Astros (36-20), 6:40 p.m. ET

HOU Starting Pitcher: Jose Urquidy (5-2, 4.76 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 7.06 K/9)

SEA Starting Pitcher: Logan Gilbert (5-2, 2.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 9.28 K/9)

Last 10: HOU is 7-3 in their last 10 games. SEA is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: HOU is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. SEA is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: HOU averaged 4 runs scored in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 4.6 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: HOU allowed 3.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 3.6 runs.

HOU allowed 3.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 3.6 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Washington Nationals (21-36) @ Miami Marlins (23-30), 6:40 p.m. ET

MIA Starting Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.81 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 8.56 K/9)

WSH Starting Pitcher: Josiah Gray (6-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 9.89 K/9)

Last 10: MIA is 5-5 in their last 10 games. WSH is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: MIA averaged 6.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 3.9 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIA allowed 5.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 7.3 runs.

MIA allowed 5.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 7.3 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Chicago Cubs (23-33) @ Baltimore Orioles (24-33), 7:05 p.m. ET

BAL Starting Pitcher: Jordan Lyles (3-4, 4.5 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 7.84 K/9)

CHC Starting Pitcher: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 5.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 8.56 K/9)

Last 10: BAL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CHC is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U : BAL is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. CHC is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: BAL averaged 5 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHC averaged 4.7 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BAL allowed 4.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHC allowed 6.1 runs.

BAL allowed 4.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHC allowed 6.1 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

St. Louis Cardinals (33-24) @ Tampa Bay Rays (32-23), 7:10 p.m. ET

TB Starting Pitcher: Corey Kluber (2-2, 3.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 8.17 K/9)

STL Starting Pitcher: Packy Naughton (0-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 9.26 K/9)

Last 10: TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games. STL is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: TB is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. STL is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: TB averaged 3.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. STL averaged 4.8 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TB allowed 3.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 4.4 runs.

TB allowed 3.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 4.4 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Texas Rangers (26-29) @ Cleveland Guardians (25-26), 7:10 p.m. ET

CLE Starting Pitcher: Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 12.18 K/9)

TEX Starting Pitcher: Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 9.24 K/9)

Last 10: CLE is 7-3 in their last 10 games. TEX is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: CLE is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. TEX is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: CLE averaged 5 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.1 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CLE allowed 2.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 3.9 runs.

CLE allowed 2.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 3.9 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Oakland Athletics (20-37) @ Atlanta Braves (29-27), 7:20 p.m. ET

ATL Starting Pitcher: Ian Anderson (4-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 7.55 K/9)

OAK Starting Pitcher: Jared Koenig (4-2, 2.21 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 10.36 K/9 in minors)

Last 10: ATL is 7-3 in their last 10 games. OAK is 1-9 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: ATL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. OAK is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: ATL averaged 5.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. OAK averaged 2.7 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ATL allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 6 runs.

ATL allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 6 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

New York Yankees (40-15) @ Minnesota Twins (32-25), 7:40 p.m. ET

MIN Starting Pitcher: Chris Archer (0-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 7.32 K/9)

NYY Starting Pitcher: Nestor Cortes (5-1, 1.5 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 10.2 K/9)

Last 10: MIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. NYY is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: MIN is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. NYY is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: MIN averaged 4.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 5.3 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIN allowed 5.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 1.8 runs.

MIN allowed 5.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 1.8 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Philadelphia Phillies (26-29) @ Milwaukee Brewers (33-24), 8:10 p.m. ET

MIL Starting Pitcher: Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.4 WHIP, 7.19 K/9)

PHI Starting Pitcher: Aaron Nola (3-4, 3.92 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 10.66 K/9)

Last 10: MIL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. PHI is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: MIL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: MIL averaged 3.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 5.5 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIL allowed 4.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4.9 runs.

MIL allowed 4.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4.9 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Los Angeles Dodgers (35-20) @ Chicago White Sox (25-28), 8:10 p.m. ET

CHW Starting Pitcher: Johnny Cueto (0-2, 2.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 6.93 K/9)

LAD Starting Pitcher: Tony Gonsolin (6-0, 1.59 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 8.65 K/9)

Last 10: CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games. LAD is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: CHW is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. LAD is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: CHW averaged 4 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAD averaged 3.4 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHW allowed 5.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 4.1 runs.

CHW allowed 5.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 4.1 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Boston Red Sox (29-27) @ Los Angeles Angels (27-30), 9:38 p.m. ET

LAA Starting Pitcher: Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6.20 K/9)

BOS Starting Pitcher: Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 9.52 K/9)

Last 10: LAA is 0-10 in their last 10 games. BOS is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: LAA is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. BOS is 4-4-2 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: LAA averaged 3.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. BOS averaged 4.9 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: LAA allowed 6.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 2.8 runs.

LAA allowed 6.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 2.8 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

New York Mets (38-20) @ San Diego Padres (34-22), 9:40 p.m. ET

SD Starting Pitcher: Sean Manaea (2-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 9.87 K/9)

NYM Starting Pitcher: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 9.42 K/9)

Last 10: SD is 5-5 in their last 10 games. NYM is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: SD is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. NYM is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: SD averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYM averaged 5.9 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SD allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYM allowed 3.7 runs.

SD allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYM allowed 3.7 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Colorado Rockies (24-31) @ San Francisco Giants (29-25), 9:45 p.m. ET

SF Starting Pitcher: Alex Wood (3-5, 4.66 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 9.31 K/9)

COL Starting Pitcher: Antonio Senzatela (2-3, 5.4 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 3.6 K/9)

Last 10: SF is 5-5 in their last 10 games. COL is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: SF is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. COL is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: SF averaged 5.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 5 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SF allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 6.8 runs.

SF allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 6.8 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Staff Free Picks:

Here you can keep track of all of our picks for the day’s games:

Check back closer to game time

