MLB Daily Dish: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks: June 9th

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we go through the MLB schedule for the day, giving you the starting pitcher matchups, and recent performance trends, and then listing some of our best bets if you choose to bet on the games.

We had a cold middle of the week for our MLB bets and fell to just under .500 for the week, so we need to get the turnaround started today.

MLB Odds and Schedule, June 9

Arizona Diamondbacks (27-33) @ Cincinnati Reds (20-36), 12:35 p.m. ET

CIN Starting Pitcher: Tyler Mahle (2-5, 5.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 9.65 K/9)

Tyler Mahle (2-5, 5.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 9.65 K/9) ARI Starting Pitcher: Zach Davies (2-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 6.91 K/9)

Zach Davies (2-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 6.91 K/9) Last 10: CIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. ARI is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

CIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. ARI is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CIN is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. ARI is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

CIN is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. ARI is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CIN averaged 5.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 3.9 runs scored.

CIN averaged 5.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 3.9 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CIN allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 5 runs.

CIN allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 5 runs. MLB Free Pick:

St. Louis Cardinals (32-25) @ Tampa Bay Rays (33-23), 1:10 p.m. ET

TB Starting Pitcher: Shane McClanahan (6-2, 2.1 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 12.45 K/9)

Shane McClanahan (6-2, 2.1 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 12.45 K/9) STL Starting Pitcher: Miles Mikolas (4-3, 3.02 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 6.99 K/9)

Miles Mikolas (4-3, 3.02 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 6.99 K/9) Last 10: TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games. STL is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games. STL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: TB is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. STL is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

TB is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. STL is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: TB averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. STL averaged 5.1 runs scored.

TB averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. STL averaged 5.1 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TB allowed 3.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 4.7 runs.

TB allowed 3.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 4.7 runs. MLB Free Pick: Pass

Pass WHY?: There just doesn’t seem to be much value here. The Rays are -185 favorites on the moneyline because of McClanahan, but the Cardinals have been the better offense over the last couple of weeks. Our model actually has the Rays favored by just 0.06 runs, so it’s hard to put money on them to win at those odds. The model also has the total projected runs at 6.64, so it’s too close to the Vegas total for me to pick a side there as well.

Philadelphia Phillies (27-29) @ Milwaukee Brewers (33-25), 2:10 p.m. ET

MIL Starting Pitcher: Corbin Burnes (3-3, 2.5 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 11.06 K/9)

Corbin Burnes (3-3, 2.5 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 11.06 K/9) PHI Starting Pitcher: Zach Eflin (2-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 7.94 K/9)

Zach Eflin (2-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 7.94 K/9) Last 10: MIL is 3-7 in their last 10 games. PHI is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

MIL is 3-7 in their last 10 games. PHI is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: MIL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.

MIL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: MIL averaged 3.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 5.9 runs scored.

MIL averaged 3.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 5.9 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIL allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4.1 runs.

MIL allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4.1 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-20) @ Chicago White Sox (25-29), 2:10 p.m. ET

CHW Starting Pitcher: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.39 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 12.5 K/9)

Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.39 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 12.5 K/9) LAD Starting Pitcher: Tyler Anderson (7-0, 2.59 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 8.57 K/9)

Tyler Anderson (7-0, 2.59 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 8.57 K/9) Last 10: CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games. LAD is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games. LAD is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CHW is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. LAD is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

CHW is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. LAD is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CHW averaged 3.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAD averaged 3.5 runs scored.

CHW averaged 3.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAD averaged 3.5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHW allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 4 runs.

CHW allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 4 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Colorado Rockies (24-32) @ San Francisco Giants (30-25), 3:45 p.m. ET

SF Starting Pitcher: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.82 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 7.64 K/9)

Logan Webb (5-1, 3.82 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 7.64 K/9) COL Starting Pitcher: Austin Gomber (2-6, 6.54 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 6.88 K/9)

Austin Gomber (2-6, 6.54 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 6.88 K/9) Last 10: SF is 6-4 in their last 10 games. COL is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

SF is 6-4 in their last 10 games. COL is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: SF is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. COL is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

SF is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. COL is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: SF averaged 5.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 4.8 runs scored.

SF averaged 5.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 4.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SF allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 6.8 runs.

SF allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 6.8 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Washington Nationals (21-36) @ Miami Marlins (23-30), 6:40 p.m. ET

MIA Starting Pitcher: Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.80 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 7.80 K/9)

Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.80 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 7.80 K/9) WAS Starting Pitcher: Stephen Strasburg (1-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 8.72 K/9 in 2021)

Stephen Strasburg (1-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 8.72 K/9 in 2021) Last 10: MIA is 5-5 in their last 10 games. WSH is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

MIA is 5-5 in their last 10 games. WSH is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U : MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

: MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: MIA averaged 5.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 3.8 runs scored.

MIA averaged 5.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 3.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIA allowed 5.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 7.2 runs.

MIA allowed 5.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 7.2 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Oakland Athletics (20-38) @ Cleveland Guardians (26-26), 7:10 p.m. ET

CLE Starting Pitcher: Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 12.18 K/9)

Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 12.18 K/9) OAK Starting Pitcher: James Kaprielian (0-3, 6.06 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 6.06 K/9)

James Kaprielian (0-3, 6.06 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 6.06 K/9) Last 10: CLE is 7-3 in their last 10 games. OAK is 1-9 in their last 10 games.

CLE is 7-3 in their last 10 games. OAK is 1-9 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CLE is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. OAK is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

CLE is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. OAK is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score : CLE averaged 4.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. OAK averaged 2.4 runs scored.

: CLE averaged 4.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. OAK averaged 2.4 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CLE allowed 2.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 6.5 runs.

CLE allowed 2.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 6.5 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-30) @ Atlanta Braves (30-27), 7:20 p.m. ET

ATL Starting Pitcher: Max Fried (5-2, 2.74 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 7.96 K/9)

Max Fried (5-2, 2.74 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 7.96 K/9) PIT Starting Pitcher: JT Brubaker (0-5, 4.7 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 9.23 K/9)

JT Brubaker (0-5, 4.7 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 9.23 K/9) Last 10: ATL is 8-2 in their last 10 games. PIT is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

ATL is 8-2 in their last 10 games. PIT is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: ATL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. PIT is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

ATL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. PIT is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: ATL averaged 6.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. PIT averaged 4 runs scored.

ATL averaged 6.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. PIT averaged 4 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ATL allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. PIT allowed 3.5 runs.

ATL allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. PIT allowed 3.5 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

New York Yankees (40-16) @ Minnesota Twins (33-25), 7:40 p.m. ET

MIN Starting Pitcher: Dylan Bundy (3-3, 5.57 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 7.71 K/9)

Dylan Bundy (3-3, 5.57 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 7.71 K/9) NYY Starting Pitcher: Gerrit Cole (5-1, 2.78 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 11.27 K/9)

Gerrit Cole (5-1, 2.78 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 11.27 K/9) Last 10: MIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. NYY is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

MIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. NYY is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: MIN is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. NYY is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

MIN is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. NYY is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: MIN averaged 4.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 5.2 runs scored.

MIN averaged 4.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 5.2 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIN allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 2.6 runs.

MIN allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 2.6 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Baltimore Orioles (24-33) @ Kansas City Royals (18-37), 8:10 p.m. ET

KC Starting Pitcher: Kris Bubic (0-3, 9.33 ERA, 2.07 WHIP, 6.38 K/9)

Kris Bubic (0-3, 9.33 ERA, 2.07 WHIP, 6.38 K/9) BAL Starting Pitcher: Jordan Lyles (3-4, 4.5 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 7.84 K/9)

Jordan Lyles (3-4, 4.5 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 7.84 K/9) Last 10: KC is 2-8 in their last 10 games. BAL is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

KC is 2-8 in their last 10 games. BAL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: KC is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. BAL is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

KC is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. BAL is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: KC averaged 3 runs scored in their last 10 games. BAL averaged 5 runs scored.

KC averaged 3 runs scored in their last 10 games. BAL averaged 5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: KC allowed 6.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. BAL allowed 4.9 runs.

KC allowed 6.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. BAL allowed 4.9 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

Boston Red Sox (30-27) @ Los Angeles Angels (27-31), 9:38 p.m. ET

LAA Starting Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani (3-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 12.36 K/9)

Shohei Ohtani (3-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 12.36 K/9) BOS Starting Pitcher: Nick Pivetta (5-4, 3.5 ERA, 1.1 WHIP, 8.46 K/9)

Nick Pivetta (5-4, 3.5 ERA, 1.1 WHIP, 8.46 K/9) Last 10: LAA is 0-10 in their last 10 games. BOS is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

LAA is 0-10 in their last 10 games. BOS is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: LAA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. BOS is 4-4-2 in their last 10 games.

LAA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. BOS is 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: LAA averaged 2.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. BOS averaged 4.8 runs scored.

LAA averaged 2.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. BOS averaged 4.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: LAA allowed 6.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 2.4 runs.

LAA allowed 6.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 2.4 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back closer to game time

