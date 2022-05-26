MLB Daily Dish: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks: May 26th

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we go through the MLB schedule for the day, giving you the starting pitcher matchups, and recent performance trends, and then listing some of our best bets if you choose to bet on the games.
So far this week, we are 33-25 (57%) on our MLB bets, so we’ll try to rebound from a subpar Wednesday and get things back on track today.
MLB Odds and Schedule, May 26
Chicago Cubs (18-25) @ Cincinnati Reds (13-30), 12:35 p.m. ET
- CIN Starting Pitcher: Hunter Greene (1-6, 5.49 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 11.44 K/9)
- CHC Starting Pitcher: Justin Steele (1-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 10.36 K/9)
- Last 10: CIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. CHC is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: CIN is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. CHC is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: CIN averaged 2.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHC averaged 5.7 runs.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CIN allowed 3.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHC allowed 3.9 runs.
New York Yankees (31-13) @ Tampa Bay Rays (26-17), 6:40 p.m. ET
- TB Starting Pitcher: Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 4.2 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 7.2 K/9)
- NYY Starting Pitcher: Nestor Cortes (3-1, 1.8 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 11.2 K/9)
- Last 10: TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games. NYY is 6-4 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: TB is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. NYY is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: TB averaged 4.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 4.1 runs.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TB allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 4.2 runs.
Colorado Rockies (20-23) @ Washington Nationals (15-30), 7:05 p.m. ET
- WSH Starting Pitcher: Patrick Corbin (0-7, 6.6 ERA, 1.7 WHIP, 8.04 K/9)
- COL Starting Pitcher: Germán Márquez (1-4, 6.14 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 7.98 K/9)
- Last 10: WSH is 3-7 in their last 10 games. COL is 3-7 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: WSH is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. COL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: WSH averaged 2.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 4.5 runs.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: WSH allowed 5.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 5.1 runs.
Cleveland Guardians (18-22) @ Detroit Tigers (15-28), 7:10 p.m. ET
- DET Starting Pitcher: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.22 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 10.07 K/9)
- CLE Starting Pitcher: Konnor Pilkington (0-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 11.42 K/9)
- Last 10: DET is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CLE is 3-7 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: DET is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. CLE is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: DET averaged 2.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. CLE averaged 3.6 runs.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: DET allowed 3.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 4.1 runs.
Philadelphia Phillies (20-24) @ Atlanta Braves (21-23), 7:20 p.m. ET
- ATL Starting Pitcher: Kyle Wright (4-2, 2.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 10.72 K/9)
- PHI Starting Pitcher: Aaron Nola (1-4, 3.96 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 11.01 K/9)
- Last 10: ATL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. PHI is 3-7 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: ATL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: ATL averaged 4.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 3.2 runs.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ATL allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4.1 runs.
Kansas City Royals (14-28) @ Minnesota Twins (27-17), 7:40 p.m. ET
- MIN Starting Pitcher: Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 1.74 K/9)
- KC Starting Pitcher: Daniel Lynch (2-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 8.29 K/9)
- Last 10: MIN is 8-2 in their last 10 games. KC is 2-8 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: MIN is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. KC is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: MIN averaged 5.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. KC averaged 3.8 runs.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIN allowed 3.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. KC allowed 5.7 runs.
Milwaukee Brewers (28-16) @ St. Louis Cardinals (24-19), 7:45 p.m. ET
- STL Starting Pitcher: Adam Wainwright (5-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 6.89 K/9)
- MIL Starting Pitcher: Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.16 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 11.66 K/9)
- Last 10: STL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. MIL is 7-3 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: STL is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. MIL is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: STL averaged 6.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIL averaged 3.7 runs.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: STL allowed 5.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 2.6 runs.
Boston Red Sox (20-23) @ Chicago White Sox (22-21), 8:10 p.m. ET
- CHW Starting Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel (2-4, 6.6 ERA, 2 WHIP, 4.8 K/9)
- BOS Starting Pitcher: Michael Wacha (3-0, 1.76 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 6.46 K/9)
- Last 10: CHW is 6-4 in their last 10 games. BOS is 7-3 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: CHW is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. BOS is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: CHW averaged 3.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. BOS averaged 6.6 runs.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHW allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 4.8 runs.
Toronto Blue Jays (23-20) @ Los Angeles Angels (27-18), 9:38 p.m. ET
- LAA Starting Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 2.82 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 12.44 K/9)
- TOR Starting Pitcher: Hyun Jin Ryu (1-0, 6 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 5.5 K/9)
- Last 10: LAA is 5-5 in their last 10 games. TOR is 6-4 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: LAA is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. TOR is 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: LAA averaged 4.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. TOR averaged 3.3 runs.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: LAA allowed 4.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. TOR allowed 2.4 runs.
Texas Rangers (19-23) @ Oakland Athletics (19-27), 9:40 p.m. ET
- OAK Starting Pitcher: Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.55 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 9.77 K/9)
- TEX Starting Pitcher: Martin Pérez (3-2, 1.64 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 6.93 K/9)
- Last 10: OAK is 4-6 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: OAK is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. TEX is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: OAK averaged 3.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.7 runs.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: OAK allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 3.4 runs.
Los Angeles Dodgers (29-14) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (23-22), 9:40 p.m. ET
- ARI Starting Pitcher: Humberto Castellanos (3-1, 4.29 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 6.56 K/9)
- LAD Starting Pitcher: Mitch White (0-0, 6.17 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 10.03 K/9)
- Last 10: ARI is 5-5 in their last 10 games. LAD is 8-2 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: ARI is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. LAD is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: ARI averaged 5.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAD averaged 6.2 runs.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ARI allowed 5.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 3.1 runs.
