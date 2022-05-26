MLB Daily Dish: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks: May 26th

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we go through the MLB schedule for the day, giving you the starting pitcher matchups, and recent performance trends, and then listing some of our best bets if you choose to bet on the games.

So far this week, we are 33-25 (57%) on our MLB bets, so we’ll try to rebound from a subpar Wednesday and get things back on track today.

MLB Odds and Schedule, May 26

Chicago Cubs (18-25) @ Cincinnati Reds (13-30), 12:35 p.m. ET

CIN Starting Pitcher: Hunter Greene (1-6, 5.49 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 11.44 K/9)

Hunter Greene (1-6, 5.49 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 11.44 K/9) CHC Starting Pitcher: Justin Steele (1-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 10.36 K/9)

Justin Steele (1-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 10.36 K/9) Last 10: CIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. CHC is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

CIN is 4-6 in their last 10 games. CHC is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CIN is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. CHC is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

CIN is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. CHC is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CIN averaged 2.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHC averaged 5.7 runs.

CIN averaged 2.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHC averaged 5.7 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CIN allowed 3.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHC allowed 3.9 runs.

CIN allowed 3.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHC allowed 3.9 runs. MLB Free Pick:

New York Yankees (31-13) @ Tampa Bay Rays (26-17), 6:40 p.m. ET

TB Starting Pitcher: Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 4.2 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 7.2 K/9)

Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 4.2 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 7.2 K/9) NYY Starting Pitcher: Nestor Cortes (3-1, 1.8 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 11.2 K/9)

Nestor Cortes (3-1, 1.8 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 11.2 K/9) Last 10: TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games. NYY is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games. NYY is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: TB is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. NYY is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

TB is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. NYY is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: TB averaged 4.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 4.1 runs.

TB averaged 4.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 4.1 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TB allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 4.2 runs.

TB allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 4.2 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later once lineups are published

Colorado Rockies (20-23) @ Washington Nationals (15-30), 7:05 p.m. ET

WSH Starting Pitcher: Patrick Corbin (0-7, 6.6 ERA, 1.7 WHIP, 8.04 K/9)

Patrick Corbin (0-7, 6.6 ERA, 1.7 WHIP, 8.04 K/9) COL Starting Pitcher: Germán Márquez (1-4, 6.14 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 7.98 K/9)

Germán Márquez (1-4, 6.14 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 7.98 K/9) Last 10: WSH is 3-7 in their last 10 games. COL is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

WSH is 3-7 in their last 10 games. COL is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: WSH is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. COL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

WSH is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. COL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: WSH averaged 2.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 4.5 runs.

WSH averaged 2.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 4.5 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: WSH allowed 5.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 5.1 runs.

WSH allowed 5.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 5.1 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later once lineups are published

Cleveland Guardians (18-22) @ Detroit Tigers (15-28), 7:10 p.m. ET

DET Starting Pitcher: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.22 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 10.07 K/9)

Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.22 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 10.07 K/9) CLE Starting Pitcher: Konnor Pilkington (0-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 11.42 K/9)

Konnor Pilkington (0-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 11.42 K/9) Last 10: DET is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CLE is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

DET is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CLE is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: DET is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. CLE is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

DET is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. CLE is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: DET averaged 2.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. CLE averaged 3.6 runs.

DET averaged 2.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. CLE averaged 3.6 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: DET allowed 3.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 4.1 runs.

DET allowed 3.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 4.1 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later once lineups are published

Philadelphia Phillies (20-24) @ Atlanta Braves (21-23), 7:20 p.m. ET

ATL Starting Pitcher: Kyle Wright (4-2, 2.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 10.72 K/9)

Kyle Wright (4-2, 2.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 10.72 K/9) PHI Starting Pitcher: Aaron Nola (1-4, 3.96 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 11.01 K/9)

Aaron Nola (1-4, 3.96 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 11.01 K/9) Last 10: ATL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. PHI is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

ATL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. PHI is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: ATL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

ATL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: ATL averaged 4.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 3.2 runs.

ATL averaged 4.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 3.2 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ATL allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4.1 runs.

ATL allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4.1 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later once lineups are published

Kansas City Royals (14-28) @ Minnesota Twins (27-17), 7:40 p.m. ET

MIN Starting Pitcher: Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 1.74 K/9)

Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 1.74 K/9) KC Starting Pitcher: Daniel Lynch (2-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 8.29 K/9)

Daniel Lynch (2-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 8.29 K/9) Last 10: MIN is 8-2 in their last 10 games. KC is 2-8 in their last 10 games.

MIN is 8-2 in their last 10 games. KC is 2-8 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: MIN is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. KC is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

MIN is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. KC is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: MIN averaged 5.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. KC averaged 3.8 runs.

MIN averaged 5.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. KC averaged 3.8 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIN allowed 3.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. KC allowed 5.7 runs.

MIN allowed 3.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. KC allowed 5.7 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later once lineups are published

Milwaukee Brewers (28-16) @ St. Louis Cardinals (24-19), 7:45 p.m. ET

STL Starting Pitcher: Adam Wainwright (5-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 6.89 K/9)

Adam Wainwright (5-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 6.89 K/9) MIL Starting Pitcher: Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.16 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 11.66 K/9)

Eric Lauer (4-1, 2.16 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 11.66 K/9) Last 10: STL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. MIL is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

STL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. MIL is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: STL is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. MIL is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

STL is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. MIL is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: STL averaged 6.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIL averaged 3.7 runs.

STL averaged 6.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIL averaged 3.7 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: STL allowed 5.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 2.6 runs.

STL allowed 5.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 2.6 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later once lineups are published

Boston Red Sox (20-23) @ Chicago White Sox (22-21), 8:10 p.m. ET

CHW Starting Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel (2-4, 6.6 ERA, 2 WHIP, 4.8 K/9)

Dallas Keuchel (2-4, 6.6 ERA, 2 WHIP, 4.8 K/9) BOS Starting Pitcher: Michael Wacha (3-0, 1.76 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 6.46 K/9)

Michael Wacha (3-0, 1.76 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 6.46 K/9) Last 10: CHW is 6-4 in their last 10 games. BOS is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

CHW is 6-4 in their last 10 games. BOS is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CHW is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. BOS is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

CHW is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. BOS is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CHW averaged 3.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. BOS averaged 6.6 runs.

CHW averaged 3.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. BOS averaged 6.6 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHW allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 4.8 runs.

CHW allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 4.8 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later once lineups are published

Toronto Blue Jays (23-20) @ Los Angeles Angels (27-18), 9:38 p.m. ET

LAA Starting Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 2.82 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 12.44 K/9)

Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 2.82 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 12.44 K/9) TOR Starting Pitcher: Hyun Jin Ryu (1-0, 6 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 5.5 K/9)

Hyun Jin Ryu (1-0, 6 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 5.5 K/9) Last 10: LAA is 5-5 in their last 10 games. TOR is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

LAA is 5-5 in their last 10 games. TOR is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: LAA is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. TOR is 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

LAA is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. TOR is 2-8-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: LAA averaged 4.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. TOR averaged 3.3 runs.

LAA averaged 4.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. TOR averaged 3.3 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: LAA allowed 4.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. TOR allowed 2.4 runs.

LAA allowed 4.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. TOR allowed 2.4 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later once lineups are published

Texas Rangers (19-23) @ Oakland Athletics (19-27), 9:40 p.m. ET

OAK Starting Pitcher: Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.55 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 9.77 K/9)

Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.55 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 9.77 K/9) TEX Starting Pitcher: Martin Pérez (3-2, 1.64 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 6.93 K/9)

Martin Pérez (3-2, 1.64 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 6.93 K/9) Last 10: OAK is 4-6 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

OAK is 4-6 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: OAK is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. TEX is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

OAK is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. TEX is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: OAK averaged 3.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.7 runs.

OAK averaged 3.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.7 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: OAK allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 3.4 runs.

OAK allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 3.4 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later once lineups are published

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-14) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (23-22), 9:40 p.m. ET

ARI Starting Pitcher: Humberto Castellanos (3-1, 4.29 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 6.56 K/9)

Humberto Castellanos (3-1, 4.29 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 6.56 K/9) LAD Starting Pitcher: Mitch White (0-0, 6.17 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 10.03 K/9)

Mitch White (0-0, 6.17 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 10.03 K/9) Last 10: ARI is 5-5 in their last 10 games. LAD is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

ARI is 5-5 in their last 10 games. LAD is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: ARI is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. LAD is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

ARI is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. LAD is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: ARI averaged 5.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAD averaged 6.2 runs.

ARI averaged 5.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAD averaged 6.2 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ARI allowed 5.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 3.1 runs.

ARI allowed 5.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 3.1 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later once lineups are published

F5 Parlay of the Day

We’re going to start moving away from the typical parlay and suggest parlay’s specifically for F5 (first five innings) picks because this gives us the ability to take advantage when we see a lopsided starting pitching matchup.

Check back later once lineups are published

Odds:

Staff Free Picks:

Here you can keep track of all of our picks for the day’s games:

Check back later when lineups are published

