MLB odds and best bets for July 26th

MLB Best Bets for July 26th

Miami Marlins (45-51) @ Cincinnati Reds (36-58), 6:40 p.m. ET

CIN Starting Pitcher: Hunter Greene (3-11, 5.78 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 11.26 K/9)

Hunter Greene (3-11, 5.78 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 11.26 K/9) MIA Starting Pitcher: Pablo López (6-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 8.83 K/9)

Pablo López (6-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 8.83 K/9) Last 10: CIN is 6-4 in their last 10 games. MIA is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

CIN is 6-4 in their last 10 games. MIA is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CIN is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

CIN is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CIN averaged 6.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIA averaged 2.5 runs scored.

CIN averaged 6.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIA averaged 2.5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CIN allowed 5.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 4.8 runs.

CIN allowed 5.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 4.8 runs. MLB Best Bet:

New York Yankees (66-31) @ New York Mets (59-37), 7:10 p.m. ET

NYM Starting Pitcher: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 7.17 K/9)

Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 7.17 K/9) NYY Starting Pitcher: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 7.31 K/9)

Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 7.31 K/9) Last 10: NYM is 6-4 in their last 10 games. NYY is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

NYM is 6-4 in their last 10 games. NYY is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: NYM is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. NYY is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

NYM is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. NYY is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: NYM averaged 3.8 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 6.7 runs scored.

NYM averaged 3.8 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 6.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYM allowed 2.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 4.3 runs.

NYM allowed 2.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 4.3 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Minnesota Twins (52-44) @ Milwaukee Brewers (53-44), 8:10 p.m. ET

MIL Starting Pitcher: Ethan Small (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 13.50 K/9)

Ethan Small (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 13.50 K/9) MIN Starting Pitcher: Dylan Bundy (6-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 6.72 K/9)

Dylan Bundy (6-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 6.72 K/9) Last 10: MIL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. MIN is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

MIL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. MIN is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: MIL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. MIN is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

MIL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. MIN is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: MIL averaged 4.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIN averaged 4.7 runs scored.

MIL averaged 4.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIN averaged 4.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIL allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 5.8 runs.

MIL allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 5.8 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Chicago White Sox (48-48) @ Colorado Rockies (44-53), 8:10 p.m. ET

COL Starting Pitcher: Germán Márquez (6-7, 5.47 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 7.38 K/9)

Germán Márquez (6-7, 5.47 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 7.38 K/9) CHW Starting Pitcher: Michael Kopech (3-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 8.02 K/9)

Michael Kopech (3-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 8.02 K/9) Last 10: COL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. CHW is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

COL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. CHW is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: COL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. CHW is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

COL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. CHW is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: COL averaged 6.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 5.8 runs scored.

COL averaged 6.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 5.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: COL allowed 4.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 3.3 runs.

COL allowed 4.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 3.3 runs. MLB Best Bet:

San Francisco Giants (48-48) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (43-53), 9:40 p.m. ET

ARI Starting Pitcher: Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 5.34 K/9)

Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 5.34 K/9) SF Starting Pitcher: Carlos Rodón (8-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 11.29 K/9)

Carlos Rodón (8-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 11.29 K/9) Last 10: ARI is 5-5 in their last 10 games. SF is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

ARI is 5-5 in their last 10 games. SF is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: ARI is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. SF is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

ARI is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. SF is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: ARI averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. SF averaged 3.8 runs scored.

ARI averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. SF averaged 3.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ARI allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. SF allowed 4.9 runs.

ARI allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. SF allowed 4.9 runs. MLB Best Bet:

