MLB Daily Dish: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks: May 27th

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we go through the MLB schedule for the day, giving you the starting pitcher matchups, and recent performance trends, and then listing some of our best bets if you choose to bet on the games.

So far this week, we are 40-31-1 (56%) on our MLB bets, so we’ll try to rebound from a subpar mid-week and get things back on track today.

MLB Odds and Schedule, May 27

San Francisco Giants (24-19) @ Cincinnati Reds (14-30), 6:40 p.m. ET

CIN Starting Pitcher: Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 1.65 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 8.27 K/9 in minors)

Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 1.65 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 8.27 K/9 in minors) SF Starting Pitcher: Carlos Rodon (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 12.49 K/9)

Carlos Rodon (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 12.49 K/9) MLB Free Pick:

Colorado Rockies (20-24) @ Washington Nationals (16-30), 7:05 p.m. ET

WSH Starting Pitcher: Aaron Sanchez (3-3, 7.16 ERA, 1.7 WHIP, 4.23 K/9)

Aaron Sanchez (3-3, 7.16 ERA, 1.7 WHIP, 4.23 K/9) COL Starting Pitcher: Austin Gomber (2-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 6.65 K/9)

Austin Gomber (2-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 6.65 K/9) Last 10: WSH is 4-6 in their last 10 games. COL is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

WSH is 4-6 in their last 10 games. COL is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: WSH is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. COL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

WSH is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. COL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: WSH averaged 3 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 4.1 runs scored.

WSH averaged 3 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 4.1 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: WSH allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 5 runs.

WSH allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 5 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Baltimore Orioles (18-27) @ Boston Red Sox (21-23), 7:05 p.m. ET

BOS Starting Pitcher: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 11.02 K/9)

Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 11.02 K/9) BAL Starting Pitcher: Kyle Bradish (1-3, 5.74 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 9.11 K/9)

Last 10: BOS is 8-2 in their last 10 games. BAL is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: BOS is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. BAL is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: BOS averaged 8.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. BAL averaged 4.5 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BOS allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. BAL allowed 5.1 runs.

BOS allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. BAL allowed 5.1 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Cleveland Guardians (18-23) @ Detroit Tigers (16-28), 7:10 p.m. ET

DET Starting Pitcher: Alex Faedo (1-1, 3 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 6 K/9)

Alex Faedo (1-1, 3 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 6 K/9) CLE Starting Pitcher: Shane Bieber (1-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 9.07 K/9)

Last 10: DET is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CLE is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: DET is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. CLE is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: DET averaged 2.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. CLE averaged 3.1 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: DET allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 3.3 runs.

DET allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 3.3 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Philadelphia Phillies (21-24) @ New York Mets (29-17), 7:10 p.m. ET

NYM Starting Pitcher: Carlos Carrasco (4-1, 3.5 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 7.58 K/9)

Carlos Carrasco (4-1, 3.5 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 7.58 K/9) PHI Starting Pitcher: Zach Eflin (1-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 8.51 K/9)

Last 10: NYM is 6-4 in their last 10 games. PHI is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: NYM is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: NYM averaged 6.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 3.2 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYM allowed 5.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 3.7 runs.

NYM allowed 5.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 3.7 runs. MLB Free Pick:

New York Yankees (32-13) @ Tampa Bay Rays (26-18), 6:40 p.m. ET

TB Starting Pitcher: Jeffrey Springs (2-1, 1.32 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 8.89 K/9)

Jeffrey Springs (2-1, 1.32 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 8.89 K/9) NYY Starting Pitcher: Jameson Taillon (3-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 7.17 K/9)

Last 10: TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games. NYY is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: TB is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. NYY is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: TB averaged 4.8 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 4.2 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TB allowed 3.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 4.2 runs.

TB allowed 3.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 4.2 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Miami Marlins (18-24) @ Atlanta Braves (21-24), 7:20 p.m. ET

ATL Starting Pitcher: Ian Anderson (3-3, 4.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 6.64 K/9)

Ian Anderson (3-3, 4.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 6.64 K/9) MIA Starting Pitcher: Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.2 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 8.42 K/9)

Last 10: ATL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. MIA is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: ATL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: ATL averaged 3.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIA averaged 4.3 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ATL allowed 3.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 3.9 runs.

ATL allowed 3.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 3.9 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Kansas City Royals (15-28) @ Minnesota Twins (27-18), 8:10 p.m. ET

MIN Starting Pitcher: Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 7.3 K/9)

Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 7.3 K/9) KC Starting Pitcher: Brad Keller (1-4, 3.2 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 5.15 K/9)

Last 10: MIN is 7-3 in their last 10 games. KC is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: MIN is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. KC is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: MIN averaged 5.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. KC averaged 3.8 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIN allowed 3.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. KC allowed 5.4 runs.

MIN allowed 3.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. KC allowed 5.4 runs. MLB Free Pick: Pass

Pass WHY?: The model just doesn’t see a lot of value in this game. The Kansas City Royals are where most of the value can be found, but the model still projects them to lose, so you’d really just be betting on the runline. Or you can pass altogether because nothing really stands out as being worth your hard-earned money here.

Milwaukee Brewers (29-16) @ St. Louis Cardinals (24-20), 8:15 p.m. ET

STL Starting Pitcher: Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.6 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 4.95 K/9)

Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.6 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 4.95 K/9) MIL Starting Pitcher: Brandon Woodruff (5-2, 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 11.12 K/9)

Last 10: STL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. MIL is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: STL is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. MIL is 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: STL averaged 5.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIL averaged 3.4 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: STL allowed 5 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 2.6 runs.

STL allowed 5 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 2.6 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Toronto Blue Jays (24-20) @ Los Angeles Angels (27-19), 9:38 p.m. ET

LAA Starting Pitcher: Chase Silseth (1-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 8.71 K/9)

Chase Silseth (1-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 8.71 K/9) TOR Starting Pitcher: Alek Manoah (5-1, 1.62 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 7.74 K/9)

Last 10: LAA is 4-6 in their last 10 games. TOR is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: LAA is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. TOR is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: LAA averaged 3.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. TOR averaged 3.4 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: LAA allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. TOR allowed 2.6 runs.

LAA allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. TOR allowed 2.6 runs. MLB Free Pick: Pass

Pass WHY?: The model likes the Angels here, but is skewed a bit by only having two starts from Silseth to work with. We know Manoah is tremendous, but we also know this Toronto offense has been under-performing. There are just a few too many unknowns for me to place money on this game, but I am really interested in watching it.

Texas Rangers (20-23) @ Oakland Athletics (19-28), 9:40 p.m. ET

OAK Starting Pitcher: Cole Irvin (2-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 5.88 K/9)

Cole Irvin (2-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 5.88 K/9) TEX Starting Pitcher: Jon Gray (1-2, 5.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 8.68 K/9)

Last 10: OAK is 4-6 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: OAK is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. TEX is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: OAK averaged 3.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.4 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: OAK allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 3.4 runs.

OAK allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 3.4 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-25) @ San Diego Padres (28-16), 9:40 p.m. ET

SD Starting Pitcher: Sean Manaea (2-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 10.1 K/9)

Sean Manaea (2-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 10.1 K/9) PIT Starting Pitcher: José Quintana (1-2, 2.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7.52 K/9)

Last 10: SD is 7-3 in their last 10 games. PIT is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: SD is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. PIT is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: SD averaged 3.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. PIT averaged 2.8 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SD allowed 2.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. PIT allowed 5.4 runs.

SD allowed 2.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. PIT allowed 5.4 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Houston Astros (29-16) @ Seattle Mariners (18-27), 9:40 p.m. ET

SEA Starting Pitcher: Chris Flexen (1-6, 4.99 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 6.44 K/9)

Chris Flexen (1-6, 4.99 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 6.44 K/9) HOU Starting Pitcher: Justin Verlander (6-1, 1.22 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 8.54 K/9)

Last 10: SEA is 2-8 in their last 10 games. HOU is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: SEA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. HOU is 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: SEA averaged 3.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. HOU averaged 3.9 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SEA allowed 6 runs on average in their last 10 games. HOU allowed 3.2 runs.

SEA allowed 6 runs on average in their last 10 games. HOU allowed 3.2 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-14) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (23-23), 9:40 p.m. ET

ARI Starting Pitcher: Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 5.95 K/9)

Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 5.95 K/9) LAD Starting Pitcher: Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 10.29 K/9)

Last 10: ARI is 5-5 in their last 10 games. LAD is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: ARI is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. LAD is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: ARI averaged 5.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAD averaged 7.1 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ARI allowed 6.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 2.8 runs.

ARI allowed 6.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 2.8 runs. MLB Free Pick:

