2022 NFL preview: Best bets for each division winner

The NFL season is just weeks away and excitement is ramping up.

While training camps are intensifying across the league, we decided to see if there was still time to find any best bets when it comes to division winners. Before games are actually played we can often still find betting value on teams who are healthier or perhaps in better schemes than the years before.

Below you’ll find our best bets for each division along with a link to promo codes for our sportsbooks so that you can earn yourself some more money if you decided to tail one of our picks.

AFC EAST

BEST BET: Buffalo Bills (-220)

We covered the AFC East in our division preview earlier in the offseason and not much has really changed since then. The Bills are hands down the favorite to win the division, so really betting on anybody else to do so just doesn’t seem worth your money. The -220 odds also aren’t ideal since you need to bet $220 just to make a $100 profit, so it might be best to just stay away from this one for now.

AFC SOUTH

BEST BET: Indianapolis Colts (-115)

The Colts are another team that seems to be a runaway favorite to win their division. The Texans and Jaguars don’t pose any realistic threat, so the question is just whether or not you think the Titans without A.J. Brown can put together a good enough season to win the division.

Personally, I don’t. I think the Colts are a much better team this year with Matt Ryan under center than they were last year with Carson Wentz, so I would be placing a bet at these odds which are still relatively favorable.

AFC NORTH

BEST BET: Cincinnati Bengals (+220)

Consider me uninspired by the Baltimore Ravens. Yes, they get JK Dobbins back, but they lost Marquise Brown, and Lamar Jackson really struggled through the air last year. I’m not sure how taking away his best wide receiver is going to help him. The Ravens will remain competitive because they’re well coached and have a strong defense, but I think this Bengals run last year was for real.

This team is young and talented, and I like their chances to win this division, especially at these odds since +220 means that I can bet $100 and make a $220 profit if it pays off. That’s among the best odds of any bet you’ll find in this article.

AFC WEST

BEST BET: Los Angeles Chargers (+240)

This is another division where I’ll go with the young upstart team. The Chiefs have been the class of the AFC for a long time, and it’s hard to say they won’t be this year, but the loss of Tyreek Hill is no small thing. I know the Chiefs brought in replacements but nobody who matches Tyreek.

Meanwhile, the Chargers should have finished a lot better than they did last year. They have just as much offensive firepower as this Chiefs team and have some really strong pieces on defense. This is really a toss-up between these two teams, but I like getting the Chargers at +240, so I’d go there.

NFC EAST

BEST BET: Philadelphia Eagles (+185)

We also covered the NFC East race earlier in the offseason and, at that time, I liked the Eagles bet to win the division at +200. Those odds have gotten slightly worse now, but I still think the Eagles are the best bet to win the division for all of the same reasons listed above.

NFC SOUTH

BEST BET: Tampa Bay Bucs (-270)

Just like Buffalo, Tampa Bay is in a division where it’s really hard to make a case for another team winning. The Saints will still likely be without Alvin Kamara for a few games and will have to adapt with Jameis Winston under center. The Panthers and Falcons just don’t have any realistic chance.

If you wanted to speculate that Kamara won’t miss any time and the return of Michael Thomas will make the Saints’ offense dynamic again, you could place a small bet on the Saints at +370, but this Bucs team is just too good to think they’ll lose the division unless they suffer a few major injuries.

NFC NORTH

BEST BET: Minnesota Vikings (+300)

I know the Packers are the betting favorite, but I think Vegas might be underestimating the impact of the loss of Davante Adams. Not only that, but the Packers are replacing Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling with Sammy Watkins and rookie Christian Watson. That’s a pretty major downgrade. I know the offense still has Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, but how explosive will this offense really be with Allen Lazard as the best wide receiver?

Meanwhile, Minnesota is loaded on the offensive end with Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen. Plus, they’ll get back All-Pro pass-rusher Danielle Hunter on the defensive side of the ball. I think there’s a real chance that a new head coach and offensive scheme can unlock a new level for Minnesota, and so the Vikings are my best bet in the NFC North.

NFC WEST

BEST BET: Los Angeles Rams (+125)

I think there will be a bit of a letdown in Los Angeles after the Super Bowl, but it’s hard to bet against them here. DeAndre Hopkins being suspended six games makes it hard to bet on Arizona to win the division, and I’m not sure what the 49ers will get in Trey Lance’s first year as a starter. Factor in the rough relationship with Deebo Samuel, and I think the Rams winning the division is still your best bet.

