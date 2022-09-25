NFL top player props for Week 3

Having a little skin in the game when it comes to watching the NFL can be fun. People have been doing pick’ems for work and fun over the years, and we even have our own amNew York Staff picks.

But if you want something besides just betting on the spread or who’s going to win the game, player props have become one of the most popular NFL bets in recent years.

Most of the sportsbooks will now allow you to bet on how many rushing or receiving yards a player will get, whether or not they’ll score a touchdown, how many catches they’ll have, and so many others. The possibilities are endless, which can make it both fun and profitable.

Below are my favorite NFL player prop bets for Week 3.

NFL Player Props Week 3

While last week was not good for the Titans, there was a positive takeaway, and that was that Treylon Burks was on the field for 61% of snaps, which was up from 37% in the opener. He also recorded 47 receiving yards against the Bills and looked good doing it. In fact, he’s gone over this total in both games despite working into a full-time role, so I love Treylon Burks over 41.5 receiving yards.

Speaking of that Titans game, Josh Allen has been a man on a mission of late. He’s the leader in the MVP conversation and has this Bills offense humming. We covered in our Bills preview this week that Allen has absolutely owned the Dolphins in his career. Considering the injuries on the Bills’ defense and the fact that this will likely be a shootout, I feel like Allen should surpass 300 yards passing, which means we like the over on 280.5passing yards here.

If we like a shootout then we also like Raheem Mostert to hit the over on receiving yards. Mostert emerged as the lead back in Miami last weekend, which was a surprise. He even played a lot on receiving downs, which we expected to be Chase Edmonds’ role. Since this line is low enough that Mostert really only needs one catch to hit it, I’m comfortable backing this to at least nine yards.

Let’s add another rookie wide receiver into the mix. Garrett Wilson was the breakout star of week two, posting eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He was on the field for 65% of the Jets’ snaps and is emerging as a starter in the offense, or close to it in terms of snap share. I think this game, like the Bills-Dolphins one, should be a bit of a shootout, so I like Wilson over 505. receiving yards.

If we like Garrett Wilson to continue to emerge then somebody needs to fade away. I don’t think it’s going to be Elijah Moore, which means we want to take the under on Corey Davis’ receiving yards at 38.5. I know that may seem crazy because he had 83 yards and a touchdown last Sunday, but 66 of those came on a broken coverage touchdown. I still think Davis is now the third or fourth option in this passing game, so I’ll take the under here.

For more NFL best bets, make sure to check out amNY Sports