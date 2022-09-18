Week 2 NFL player props: Derek Carr, Trey Lance, Courtland Sutton, more

The NFL season is underway, but we’re still starting to get a sense of who’s going to be any good. Will the Falcons actually be competitive? Are the Broncos actually bad?

As we start to get a better sense of the landscape, both in terms of how good teams are and what role players will play in 2022, there is a clear opportunity to take advantage of the value in the betting markets.

Below, we’ll talk you through some of our favorite player props for Week 2 of the NFL season. We’ll keep track of these as the season goes on, so we can hold ourselves accountable for the advice we’ve been giving you.

NFL Week 2 Player Props

We’re going to start with some quarterback rushing yards props. Sometimes these numbers are just too low. All it takes it one busted play scramble for us to win. Here, I think the lines for Matt Ryan (4.5 rushing yards) and Derek Carr (3.5 rushing yards) are too low. Matt Ryan has limited weapons in the passing game today, so if he has guys covered and needs to scramble, he could get this on one play. Same with Carr, who is not nearly as immobile as Ryan.

On the other hand, Trey Lance (42.5 rushing yards) is incredibly mobile. He also loves to run the football. With some rain in the area today, I think Lance could turn to his legs if he has any difficulty passing the ball, so I like going with the over here.

I’m also expecting the Broncos to bounce back a little bit. I still think they can lose this game, but I think it will be a better outing for Russell Wilson, who struggled in an emotional return to Seattle. As a result, I think we see Courtland Sutton go over 60.5 receiving yards. The two reportedly had great chemistry this offseason, so we’ll witness that today. We’ll also continue to witness just how good Amon-Ra St. Brown is. 64.5 receiving yards is too low against a pretty average Washington defense.

Both Ashton Dulin (over 34.5 receiving yards) and Mark Ingram II (over 13.5 rushing attempts) should benefit from injuries to their teammates. Alvin Kamara isn’t expected to play, which means Ingram will basically be the only ballcarrier in New Orleans (well, also Taysom Hill). This team loved to run, so I think he pushes 15 carries. With Michael Pittman Jr out, Ashton Dulin is also the #2 wide receiver now against a Jacksonville team that got carved up by Carson Wentz and Washington last week.

Lastly, I think DeVante Parker hits at least three receptions. That doesn’t mean he’ll have a good game, but he was in on 100% of the Patriots’ routes last week, so the law of averages says he needs to get far more targets than he did last week if he’s out there that often.

