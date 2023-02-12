Top same game parlay bets for Super Bowl 57

It’s officially Super Bowl Sunday! We’ve been counting down to The Big Game with some of our favorite prop bets for a slew of players, and today we’ll begin to wrap it up by looking at our favorite Same Game Parlays for tonight’s showdown.

If you missed our earlier prop bet articles, make sure to check them out. We covered Patrick Mahomes props as well as ones for his counterpart Jalen Hurts. We then focused on the running game with Miles Sanders, and began looking at pass-catchers with Travis Kelce and then A.J. Brown player props.

We also did more general sports betting content, going over the different ways you can bet on the Super Bowl and how previous Super Bowl trends could help you hit on your bets for this year. And we even had a little fun with our favorite exotic prop bets like the color of the Gatorade poured on the winning coach at the end of the game.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $3,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

Betting Odds

Moneyline: PHI (-125) KC (+105)

PHI (-125) KC (+105) Spread: KC +1.5 (-110)

KC +1.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 (-110)

50.5 (-110) Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings! Click here to claim the offer.

Click here to claim the offer. Get a No Sweat First Bet up to $3000 from FanDuel! Click here to claim the offer.

If you’re new to Same Game Parlays (SGP), it is a bet that consists of two or more wagers from the same game which are related “in a way that the likelihood of one of the wagers/legs winning is increased or decreased by the outcome of the other leg(s).” Bettors can use these parlays to connect together multiple props from the same game in order to increase the size of the payout. Although, that’s also because the chances of hitting a Same Game Parlay are harder.

One of the most important things about a Same Game Parlay is to make sure your bets are telling a story. Since all of these bets need to hit in order for you to win, they need to correlate well with one another. If you think Patrick Mahomes is going to throw for 400 yards, then you’re likely assuming the Chiefs are going to move the ball easily, which will likely mean points for them. As a result, you wouldn’t play a big Miles Sanders rushing prop with that since it would be unlikely that the Eagles would run when trailing by a lot.

So we’re going to build two props, one for a different narrative of this game that we can tell ourselves.

Top Same Game Parlay (Chiefs-centric)

Chiefs ML (+100)

Chiefs over 26.5 total points (+110)

Isiah Pacheco anytime TD scorer (+145)

Patrick Mahomes OVER 274.5 passing yards (-175)

TOTAL SGP ODDS: +600 (so a $10 bet would win you $70)

In this narrative, we’re obviously telling ourselves that the Chiefs are the better team since we’re betting them on the moneyline to win this game outright. In order for the Chiefs to win, they are likely going to need to score a handful of points since it’s unlikely that their defense keeps to Eagles to something like 14 or 17 points, so we’re betting for Kansas City to score at least 27 points here, which is feasible.

If Kansas City is going to score, you know Patrick Mahomes is going to be involved, so we want to take his over on 274.5 yards passing. It’s a pretty reasonable total for him and doesn’t require him to do anything other-worldly.

We also want to include a Kansas City player to record a touchdown since our score prediction means they would likely have a least three touchdowns. Travis Kelce is the easy answer, but his odds are -120, which isn’t as enticing to us because it doesn’t make the payout of this prop as exciting. Instead, we’ll choose running back Isiah Pacheco to find the end zone.

Pacheco set a season-high in snap share against the Bengals at 57%. He is also becoming even more involved in the passing game and had a season-high six targets, five catches, and 59 receiving yards that game. If Pacheco is going to be on the field a lot then we should feel good about him finding pay dirt once.

Top Same Game Parlay (Eagles-centric)

Eagles -1.5 (-115)

Chiefs UNDER 20.5 total points (+185)

A.J. Brown anytime TD scorer (+125)

Miles Sanders OVER 54.5 passing yards (-185)

TOTAL SGP ODDS: +700 (so a $10 bet would win you $80)

In this narrative, we’re telling ourselves that the Eagles are going to win this game, so we’ll also take them to cover the spread since 1.5 is pretty minimal and we covered in our earlier betting trends article that historically teams that win the Super Bowl cover the spread.

If the Eagles are doing to do that, they’re likely going to stifle the Chiefs’ offense to a certain degree, so we’ll take the Chiefs UNDER 20.5 points. If that happens and the Eagles are playing with a lead, we should see a decent dose of Miles Sanders, so we’ll take the over on his rushing yardage prop.

However, for the Eagles to be ahead, they also need to score touchdowns, which means we’ll want to nail one anytime touchdown scorer for them, and I like A.J. Brown to find the end zone, which we covered in his prop article linked above.

For more Super Bowl bets, like this same game parlay article, visit amNY Sports