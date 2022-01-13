Steelers vs. Chiefs: 2022 AFC Wild Card preview, odds, offers, more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Steelers vs. Chiefs AFC Wild Card preview

When: Sunday, Jan. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: NBC

The Pittsburgh Steelers probably shouldn’t be in the playoffs and are probably going to get steamrolled by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Those aren’t my words, but the sentiments of veteran Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

No, really, that’s what he said earlier this week.

“As a group, you understand that we probably aren’t supposed to be here,” Roethlisberger said. “We’re probably not a very good football team. Out of 14 teams, I think are in, we’re probably number 14…We don’t have a chance, so let’s just go in and have some fun.”

The 39-year-old two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is in his swansong, having defeated the Baltimore Ravens in overtime to secure a playoff spot, and is seemingly playing with house money.

Roethlisberger is right. The Steelers are the worst of the 14-team field in virtually every major offensive and defensive statistical category.

And so they visit Kansas City to play the two-time defending AFC-champion Chiefs, who have won nine of their last 10 games entering the postseason to nab the No. 2 seed in the conference.

In each of their last five games, they’ve scored 28 points or more while quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been stellar, completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,455 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just a single interception.

At this point, it feels as though the Steelers are the lambs being led to slaughter, especially with the mindset of their supposed leader in Roethlisberger coupled with the fact that the Chiefs romped the Steelers just two weeks ago, 36-10.

Not necessarily the kind of close, tense playoff matchup the NFL was hoping for when slotting this game in its primetime slot on Sunday night.

Steelers vs. Chiefs AFC Wild Card Tale of the Tape

No. 7 Steelers Stat No. 2 Chiefs 9-7-1 (2nd, AFC North) Record 12-5 (1st AFC West) 20.2 (21st in NFL) Points/game 28.2 (4th in NFL) 222.2 (15th in NFL) Passing yards/game 281.8 (4th in NFL) 92.1 (29th in NFL) Rushing yards/game 115.0 (16th in NFL) 23.4 (20th in NFL) Points allowed/game 21.4 (8th in NFL) 215.1 (9th in NFL) Passing yards allowed/game 251.4 (27th in NFL) 146.1 (32nd in NFL) Rushing yards allowed/game 117.6 (21st in NFL)

Steelers vs. Chiefs AFC Wild Card Players to Watch

TJ Watt, DE, PIT: 22.5 sacks, 64 tackles, 39 QB hits, 21 tackles for loss

22.5 sacks, 64 tackles, 39 QB hits, 21 tackles for loss Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT: 64.5% completion rating, 3,740 yards, 22 TD, 10 INT

64.5% completion rating, 3,740 yards, 22 TD, 10 INT Najee Harris, RB, PIT: 307 carries, 1,200 rushing yards, 74 receptions, 467 receiving yards, 10 total TD

307 carries, 1,200 rushing yards, 74 receptions, 467 receiving yards, 10 total TD Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: 107 receptions, 1,161 yards, 8 TD

107 receptions, 1,161 yards, 8 TD Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: 66.3% completion rating, 4,839 yards, 37 TD, 13 INT

66.3% completion rating, 4,839 yards, 37 TD, 13 INT Tyreek Hill, WR, KC: 111 receptions, 1,239 yards, 9 TD

111 receptions, 1,239 yards, 9 TD Travis Kelce, TE, KC: 92 receptions, 1,125 yards, 9 TD

92 receptions, 1,125 yards, 9 TD Tyrann Mathieu: 76 tackles, 3 INT, 1.0 sack, 3 fumble recoveries

Steelers vs. Chiefs AFC Wild Card odds

Spread: Chiefs -12.5

Over/under: 46

Steelers Moneyline: +460

Chiefs Moneyline: -650

