2022 World Cup: November 24th schedule, best bets, how to watch

Before Thursday NFL football kicks off, World Cup action will continue with Cristiano Ronaldo and also betting favorite Brazil in their first action of the tournament. We have the full schedule for the day, as well as breakdowns and our best bet for each match.

The DraftKings World Cup promo code will activate a bet $5, win $150 bonus. If you win your first $5 moneyline wager on the World Cup, you will get a $150 bonus.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

Switzerland vs Cameroon

Date: Thursday, November 24th

Thursday, November 24th Time: 5 a.m. ET

5 a.m. ET Channel: FS1

Match Details

Switzerland Cameroon 15th FIFA Ranking 43rd Group C Winners in UEFA Qualification Beat Algeria in CAF 11 Previous World Cup Appearances 7 Quarterfinals (1934, 1938, 1954) Best Finish Quarterfinals (1990) +100 Odds to make knockout stage +350

Betting Info

Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)

SPREAD: Switzerland -0.5 (-140)

Switzerland -0.5 (-140) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (+125 over or -150 under)

2.5 goals (+125 over or -150 under) MONEY LINE: Switzerland (-135), Cameroon (+425) Draw (+265)

Best Bet:

Switzerland comes into the World Cup on a match wins streak with two of those coming against top-10 FIFA-ranked nations while Cameroon enters with four winless international outings, including 1-1 draws against both Jamaica and Panama. Given that recent form, I think Switzerland -0.5 (-140) is a solid bet, but I also like the over on 2.5 goals (+125).

Uruguay vs South Korea

Date: Thursday, November 24th

Thursday, November 24th Time: 8 a.m. ET

8 a.m. ET Channel: FS1

Match Details

Uruguay South Korea 14th FIFA Ranking 28th Finished 3rd in CONMEBOL Qualification Finish 2nd in Group A of AFC 13 Previous World Cup Appearances 10 Champions (1930, 1950) Best Finish Semifinals (2002) -220 Odds to make knockout stage +260

Betting Info

Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)

SPREAD: Uruguay -0.5 (-145) South Korea +0.5 (+115)

Uruguay -0.5 (-145) South Korea +0.5 (+115) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (+135 over or -165 under)

2.5 goals (+135 over or -165 under) MONEY LINE: Uruguay (-140), South Korea (+450) Draw (+260)

Best Bet:

These are two experienced countries that likely won’t be impacted by the big stage. Uruguay is still led by Luis Suarez, who is more often remembered for his on-field antics and not the 68 international goals he’s scored for his country. However, South Korea also has talented players on their roster, led by Son Heung-min, so I expected this to be a pretty even watch with both teams scoring a goal (+110)

Portugal vs Ghana

Date: Thursday, November 24th

Thursday, November 24th Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Channel: FOX

Match Details

Portugal Ghana 9th FIFA Ranking 61st Beat North Macedonia in playoff Qualification Beat Nigeria in CAF 7 Previous World Cup Appearances 3 3rd place (1966) Best Finish Quarterfinals (2010) -650 Odds to make knockout stage +250

Betting Info

Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)

SPREAD: Portugal -1.5 (+120), Ghana -1.5 (-145)

Portugal -1.5 (+120), Ghana -1.5 (-145) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-105 over or -115 under)

2.5 goals (-105 over or -115 under) MONEY LINE: Portugal (-900), Ghana (+800) Draw (+380)

Best Bet:

Portugal comes into this match as clear favorites, but they will be without injured forward Diogo Jota and winger Pedro Neto, which are two important losses for the team; however, Ghana also lost their goalkeeper Joe Wollacott to injury in a friendly right before the World Cup. Even given that, Portugal hasn’t shown great offensive form of late, so I think the safest bet here may be to take under 2.5 goals (-115).

Brazil vs Serbia

Date: Thursday, November 24th

Thursday, November 24th Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Match Details

Brazil Serbia 1st FIFA Ranking 21st 1st in CONMEBOL Qualification Group A Winners in UEFA 21 Previous World Cup Appearances 12 Champions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) Best Finish Semi-finals (1930, 1962) -1000 Odds to make knockout stage +130

Betting Info

Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)

SPREAD: Brazil -1.5 (+140), Serbia +1.5 (-175)

Brazil -1.5 (+140), Serbia +1.5 (-175) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-135 over or +110 under)

2.5 goals (-135 over or +110 under) MONEY LINE: Brazil (-200), Serbia (+550) Draw (+350)

Best Bet:

Brazil is the clear favorite here, but we saw in that Argentina game that being an oddsmakers favorite doesn’t really matter once the games start. This game will feature two of the premier strikers in the tournament in Brazil’s Neymar and Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic. Mitrovic has been battling a foot injury, so Serbia will obviously hope he can play to his potential for the full match, but I still think this Brazil team is a bit too strong, so I’ll take Brazil -1.5 (+140).

For more 2022 World Cup coverage and schedules, visit amNY Sports