World Cup action continues on Friday with the final four games of the group stage, coming from groups G and H to decide who will advance to the knockout stages of the tournament. We have the full schedule for the day, as well as breakdowns and our best bet for each match.
Ghana vs Uruguay
- Date: Friday, December 2nd
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Channel: FS1
Match Details
|Ghana
|Uruguay
|61st
|FIFA Ranking
|14th
|Beat Nigeria in CAF
|Qualification
|Finished 3rd in CONMEBOL
|3
|Previous World Cup Appearances
|12
|Quarterfinals (2010)
|Best Finish
|Champions (1930, 1950)
|+110
|Odds to make knockout stage
|-120
Betting Info
Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)
- SPREAD: Uruguay -0.5 (-140), Ghana +0.5 (+110)
- OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (over +100 or under -125)
- MONEY LINE: Uruguay (-135), Ghana (+380) Draw (+285)
Best Bet:
If Portugal is able to defeat South Korea, as expected, then this match is essentially win-and-advance for both teams. This match will certainly be heated thanks to a 2010 incident where Uruguay forward Luis Suarez intentionally punched the ball on a Ghanan goal. He received a red card but Ghana missed the penalty kick and lost the quarterfinal match.
Ghana will be an underdog again in this match, but I’m not sure how you can count them out after how well they’ve played in their first two matches. I think they could steal another win here, but I’ll go with a draw (+285) as the end result.
South Korea vs Portugal
- Date: Friday, December 2nd
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Match Details
|South Korea
|Portugal
|28th
|FIFA Ranking
|9th
|2nd in Group A of AFC
|Qualification
|Beat North Macedonia in play-in
|10
|Previous World Cup Appearances
|7
|Semi-finals (2002)
|Best Finish
|3rd place (1966)
|+900
|Odds to make knockout stage
|Already qualified
Betting Info
Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)
- SPREAD: Portugal -0.5 (-135), South Korea +0.5 (+105)
- OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-115 over or -105 under)
- MONEY LINE: Portugal (-130), South Korea (+700) Draw (+310)
Best Bet:
After South Korea’s loss to Ghana, they now need a win over Portugal and a Ghana loss to qualify. Portugal will certainly rest some of their players with their advancement already sealed; however, this is still a solid team that will respond to the aggression of their opponents. This means I like over 2.5 goals (-115), which has hit in four of South Korea’s last seven international matches, including against Ghana, and has also hit in three of Portugal’s last five matches.
Cameroon vs Brazil
- Date: Friday, December 2nd
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Match Details
|Cameroon
|Brazil
|43rd
|FIFA Ranking
|1st
|Beat Algeria in CAF
|Qualification
|1st in CONMEBOL
|7
|Previous World Cup Appearances
|21
|Quarterfinals (1990)
|Best Finish
|Champions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
|+1600
|Odds to make knockout stage
|Already qualified
Betting Info
Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)
- SPREAD: Brazil -1.5 (+110), Cameroon +1.5 (-140)
- OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-135 over or +110 under)
- MONEY LINE: Brazil (-250), Cameroon (+700) Draw (+390)
Best Bet:
Cameroon will be desperate to score since they need a win and a goal differential boost to advance to the knockouts. That will leave open counterattack chances for Brazil, who doesn’t need any particular result in this game but will still be looking to keep their form in shape, even with reserves in the game. As a result, I like both teams to score (+105) in this match.
Serbia vs Switzerland
- Date: Friday, December 2nd
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Channel: FS1
Match Details
|Serbia
|Switzerland
|21st
|FIFA Ranking
|15th
|Group A winner in UEFA
|Qualification
|Group C Winners in UEFA
|12
|Previous World Cup Appearances
|11
|Semi-Finalist (1930, 1962)
|Best Finish
|Quarterfinals (1934, 1938, 1956)
|+160
|Odds to make knockout stage
|-190
Betting Info
Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)
- SPREAD: Serbia -0.5 (+150), Switzerland +0.5 (-190)
- OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (+105 over or -130 under)
- MONEY LINE: Serbia (+155), Switzerland (+180) Draw (+240)
Best Bet:
With Brazil already in and Cameroon essentially eliminated, this game will determine who gets second place in Group G. Since Serbia blew a 3-1 lead to Cameroon in a match that ended in a tie, they will need a win to advance, while Switzerland simply needs a tie. The Swiss are a strong defensive team to begin with, so their playing in a defensive shell will make it even harder to score on them, as a result, I like either under 2.5 goals (-130) or taking this game to end in a draw (+240).