World Cup action continues on Friday with the final four games of the group stage, coming from groups G and H to decide who will advance to the knockout stages of the tournament. We have the full schedule for the day, as well as breakdowns and our best bet for each match.

Ghana vs Uruguay

Date: Friday, December 2nd

Friday, December 2nd Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Channel: FS1

Match Details

Ghana Uruguay 61st FIFA Ranking 14th Beat Nigeria in CAF Qualification Finished 3rd in CONMEBOL 3 Previous World Cup Appearances 12 Quarterfinals (2010) Best Finish Champions (1930, 1950) +110 Odds to make knockout stage -120

Betting Info

SPREAD: Uruguay -0.5 (-140), Ghana +0.5 (+110)

Uruguay -0.5 (-140), Ghana +0.5 (+110) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (over +100 or under -125)

2.5 goals (over +100 or under -125) MONEY LINE: Uruguay (-135), Ghana (+380) Draw (+285)

Best Bet:

If Portugal is able to defeat South Korea, as expected, then this match is essentially win-and-advance for both teams. This match will certainly be heated thanks to a 2010 incident where Uruguay forward Luis Suarez intentionally punched the ball on a Ghanan goal. He received a red card but Ghana missed the penalty kick and lost the quarterfinal match.

Ghana will be an underdog again in this match, but I’m not sure how you can count them out after how well they’ve played in their first two matches. I think they could steal another win here, but I’ll go with a draw (+285) as the end result.

South Korea vs Portugal

Date: Friday, December 2nd

Friday, December 2nd Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Channel: FOX

Match Details

South Korea Portugal 28th FIFA Ranking 9th 2nd in Group A of AFC Qualification Beat North Macedonia in play-in 10 Previous World Cup Appearances 7 Semi-finals (2002) Best Finish 3rd place (1966) +900 Odds to make knockout stage Already qualified

Betting Info

SPREAD: Portugal -0.5 (-135), South Korea +0.5 (+105)

Portugal -0.5 (-135), South Korea +0.5 (+105) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-115 over or -105 under)

2.5 goals (-115 over or -105 under) MONEY LINE: Portugal (-130), South Korea (+700) Draw (+310)

Best Bet:

After South Korea’s loss to Ghana, they now need a win over Portugal and a Ghana loss to qualify. Portugal will certainly rest some of their players with their advancement already sealed; however, this is still a solid team that will respond to the aggression of their opponents. This means I like over 2.5 goals (-115), which has hit in four of South Korea’s last seven international matches, including against Ghana, and has also hit in three of Portugal’s last five matches.

Cameroon vs Brazil

Date: Friday, December 2nd

Friday, December 2nd Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Match Details

Cameroon Brazil 43rd FIFA Ranking 1st Beat Algeria in CAF Qualification 1st in CONMEBOL 7 Previous World Cup Appearances 21 Quarterfinals (1990) Best Finish Champions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) +1600 Odds to make knockout stage Already qualified

Betting Info

SPREAD: Brazil -1.5 (+110), Cameroon +1.5 (-140)

Brazil -1.5 (+110), Cameroon +1.5 (-140) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-135 over or +110 under)

2.5 goals (-135 over or +110 under) MONEY LINE: Brazil (-250), Cameroon (+700) Draw (+390)

Best Bet:

Cameroon will be desperate to score since they need a win and a goal differential boost to advance to the knockouts. That will leave open counterattack chances for Brazil, who doesn’t need any particular result in this game but will still be looking to keep their form in shape, even with reserves in the game. As a result, I like both teams to score (+105) in this match.

Serbia vs Switzerland

Date: Friday, December 2nd

Friday, December 2nd Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Channel: FS1

Match Details

Serbia Switzerland 21st FIFA Ranking 15th Group A winner in UEFA Qualification Group C Winners in UEFA 12 Previous World Cup Appearances 11 Semi-Finalist (1930, 1962) Best Finish Quarterfinals (1934, 1938, 1956) +160 Odds to make knockout stage -190

Betting Info

SPREAD: Serbia -0.5 (+150), Switzerland +0.5 (-190)

Serbia -0.5 (+150), Switzerland +0.5 (-190) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (+105 over or -130 under)

2.5 goals (+105 over or -130 under) MONEY LINE: Serbia (+155), Switzerland (+180) Draw (+240)

Best Bet:

With Brazil already in and Cameroon essentially eliminated, this game will determine who gets second place in Group G. Since Serbia blew a 3-1 lead to Cameroon in a match that ended in a tie, they will need a win to advance, while Switzerland simply needs a tie. The Swiss are a strong defensive team to begin with, so their playing in a defensive shell will make it even harder to score on them, as a result, I like either under 2.5 goals (-130) or taking this game to end in a draw (+240).

