2022 World Cup: November 29th schedule, odds, best bets, how to watch

We’re heading into the final games of the group stage in the 2022 World Cup. While a few teams have already secured their place in the knockout rounds, there remains plenty at stake in these final games, including potential advancement for the USMNT. Below we’ll break down the full schedule for Tuesday’s games and give you our best bets.

Ecuador vs Senegal

Date: Tuesday, November 29th

Tuesday, November 29th Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Channel: FS1

Match Details

Ecuador Senegal 44th FIFA Ranking 18th 4th in COMNEBOL Qualification Beat Egypt in CAF 3 Previous World Cup Appearances 2 Round of 16 (2006) Best Finish Quarterfinals (2002) -300 Odds to make knockout stage +175

Betting Info

Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)

SPREAD: Ecuador -0.5 (+140), Senegal +0.5 (-170)

Ecuador -0.5 (+140), Senegal +0.5 (-170) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (+145 over or -185 under)

2.5 goals (+145 over or -185 under) MONEY LINE: Ecuador (+145), Senegal (+215) Draw (+215)

Best Bet:

Ecuador just needs one point here (from a tie) to advance to the knockout rounds. However, their star Enner Valencia was also stretchered off in the final minutes of the game against the Netherlands after scoring his third goal in two games. If he’s not fit enough to play, Ecuador could try to play cautiously and hope for the tie. Senegal was slow to start against Qatar, so it may be hard for them to break through against a defensive-minded Ecuadorian gameplan. As a result, I like a draw (+215) here.

Netherlands vs Qatar

Date: Tuesday, November 29th

Tuesday, November 29th Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Channel: FS1

Match Details

Netherlands Qatar 8th FIFA Ranking 50th UEFA Group G Winners Qualification Automatic (host country) 10 Previous World Cup Appearances 0 2nd Place (1974, 1978, 2010) Best Finish N/A -2000 Odds to make knockout stage Eliminated

Betting Info

SPREAD: Netherlands -1.5 (-170) Qatar +1.5 (+135)

Netherlands -1.5 (-170) Qatar +1.5 (+135) OVER/UNDER: 3.5 goals (+130 over or -160 under)

3.5 goals (+130 over or -160 under) MONEY LINE: Netherlands (-500), Qatar (+1500) Draw (+600)

Best Bet:

The Netherlands actually has something to play for here since they need to at least match Ecuador’s result in order to win Group A. Since both games are being played at the same time, I like the Dutch to try and leave no doubt. Qatar has struggled, as expected, in this World Cup, so I like the Netherlands to cover -1.5 (-170).

United States vs Iran

Date: Tuesday, November 29th

Tuesday, November 29th Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Match Details

USA Iran 16th FIFA Ranking 20th 3rd place in CONCACAF Qualification AFC Group A Winners 10 Previous World Cup Appearances 5 Semi-finals (1930) Best Finish Group Stage -120 Odds to make knockout stage -120

Betting Info

SPREAD: USA -0.5 (+105), Iran +0.5 (-130)

USA -0.5 (+105), Iran +0.5 (-130) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (+125 over or -155 under)

2.5 goals (+125 over or -155 under) MONEY LINE: USA (+110), Iran (+275) Draw (+235)

Best Bet:

Read our full game preview here.

It’s win-and-advance for the United States. Anything less will result in Iran advancing to the knockout rounds. That plays perfectly into how we want to bet this game. The USMNT had plenty of chances to score a goal against England, but they simply couldn’t finish, which was also an issue against Wales. This should be a low-scoring game regardless of the scenario, but we could also see Iran simply play for a tie or the USMNT score early and then get defensive to try to cling to a 1-0 win. Either way, I’m taking under 2.5 goals (-155).

England vs Wales

Date: Tuesday, November 29th

Tuesday, November 29th Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Channel: FS1

Match Details

England Wales 5th FIFA Ranking 19th UEFA Group I Winners Qualification Defeated Ukraine in play-in 15 Previous World Cup Appearances 1 Champions (1966) Best Finish Quarterfinals (1958) Already advanced Odds to make knockout stage +1600

Betting Info

SPREAD: England -1.5 (+130), Wales +1.5 (-160)

England -1.5 (+130), Wales +1.5 (-160) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-105 over or -115 under)

2.5 goals (-105 over or -115 under) MONEY LINE: England (-225), Wales (+700) Draw (+340)

Best Bet:

After getting a red card against Iran, Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey will have to be replaced by Danny Ward, which is a big downgrade. However, England was also in pretty poor form against the USMNT in a game they really should have lost. I expect England to look to get back on track because they need a win in order to secure first place in the group. As a result, I like England -1.5 (+130).

