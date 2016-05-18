Sports figures who have supported Hillary Clinton

Take a look at who is supporting Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination.

With the 2016 presidential race heating up, here are various sports figures who have shown signs of support for Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton in one form or another.

Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron, who ranks second all-time on baseball’s home run list with 714, hosted a fundraiser with Clinton in Atlanta on Feb. 13, 2016.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

NBA legend Kareem-Abdul Jabbar wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post on April 15, 2016, in which he endorsed Clinton. Abdul-Jabbar wrote in the piece that “Clinton possesses that rare but crucial combination of idealism and pragmatism.”

Rory Babich

Rory Babich, the CEO of the Florida Panthers, donated $1,000 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.

Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio donated $1,000 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.

Jim Brown

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and Manhasset native Jim Brown reportedly attended a Clinton fundraiser in Canfield, Ohio, on Nov. 19, 2015.

Jason Collins

Former NBA center Jason Collins, who became the first openly gay person to play in any of the four major American professional sports leagues, has been campaigning with Clinton. Collins went to college at Stanford with Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea.

Tony Gonzalez

Former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons tight end and current CBS analyst Tony Gonzalez donated $2,700 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.

John Greco

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman John Greco donated $1,000 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.

Jonas Gray

NFL running back Jonas Gray showed his support for Clinton on April 19, 2016, tweeting “#HillaryClinton #Hillary2016 #ImWithHer.”

Franco Harris

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris reportedly attended a Clinton fundraiser in Pittsburgh on Dec. 10, 2015, as well as a Clinton rally at Carnegie Mellon University on April 6, 2016.

Grant Hill

Former NBA star and current TNT college basketball analyst Grant Hill joined Clinton at a rally at Clark Atlanta University on Oct. 30, 2015.

Chamique Holdsclaw

Former WNBA player Chamique Holdsclaw tweeted her support for Clinton on June 26, 2015, tweeting that “Gay Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Gay Rights. #teamhillaryclinton #hillaryclinton”

Alshon Jeffery

Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery tweeted his support for Clinton on Feb. 26, 2016, tweeting that “This election is too important for me to sit on the sidelines..#ImWithHer @hillaryClinton”

Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson, the Hall of Fame basketball player and current co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Sparks, wished Clinton a happy birthday via Twitter on Oct. 26, 2015, adding that she “has my vote to be the next President of the United States!” He also has donated $2,700 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.

Cato June

Former NFL linebacker Cato June tweeted his support for Clinton on Nov. 23, 2015, posting a link to Clinton’s website to get Clinton on the ballot in Indiana.

Sam Kennedy

Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy donated $2,700 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.

Jason Kidd

Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd, who also coached the Nets and played for both the Knicks and Nets, donated $5,200 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.

Billie Jean King

Tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted her support for Clinton on Dev. 14, 2015. King tweeted a photo of a rainbow flag with “#StillFighting” on it, and wrote “#StillFighting because gay rights ARE human rights! @HillaryClinton #LGBTForHillary”

Billy King

Former Nets general manager Billy King donated $2,700 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.

Michelle Kwan

Former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has been a full-time staff member of Clinton’s campaign team. Kwan’s title with the Clinton campaign is “Surrogate Outreach Coordinator.”

Carl Lewis

Former Olympic track star Carl Lewis tweeted his support for Clinton on Jan. 24, 2016. Lewis retweeted a tweet saying that he was supporting Clinton and added, “With my full support. Let’s go Hillary!”

Greg Louganis

Former Olympic diver Greg Louganis tweeted a photo of himself at the Clinton campaign offices on Sept. 28, 2015.

Larry Lucchino

Former Boston Red Sox CEO Larry Lucchino, who went to Yale Law with Clinton, has spoken in support of Clinton several times and joined her at various campaign fundraisers.

Jeffrey Lurie

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie donated $2,700 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.

Ray Mancini

Former lightweight boxing champion Ray Mancini reportedly attended a Clinton fundraiser in Canfield, Ohio, on Nov. 19, 2015.

Vivek Ranadive

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive donated $2,700 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.

Alex Rodriguez

Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez donated $2,700 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.

Adam Silver

NBA commissioner Adam Silver donated $2,700 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.

Troy Smith

Former Heisman winner Troy Smith reportedly attended a Clinton fundraiser in Canfield, Ohio, on Nov. 19, 2015.

David Stern

Former NBA commissioner David Stern donated $5,400 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.

Jim Tressel

Youngstown State president and former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel reportedly attended a Clinton fundraiser in Canfield, Ohio, on Nov. 19, 2015.

Abby Wambach

Former U.S. women’s soccer player Abby Wambach campaigned for Clinton ahead of the New Hampshire primary in January 2016.

Tom Werner

Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner donated $2,700 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.

Jay Williams

Former NBA player Jay Williams donated $2,700 to Clinton’s campaign, according to public financing records.