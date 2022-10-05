Sports world reacts to Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run

The sports world responded with unanimous congratulation on Tuesday night after Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season and surpassed Roger Maris for the American League home run record.

The milestone swing came in the Yankees’ 161st game of the season on a 1-1 pitch that Judge drove to left field. It capped weeks of anticipation for baseball fans waiting for Judge to surpass Maris’ long-held record in the American League.

Judge’s feats have drawn praise from athletes across the sporting world including Nets superstar Kyrie Irving, who said that he had been a Yankees fan while growing up in New Jersey.

“The guy is special,” Irving said about Judge after he hit his 61st home run last week. “It’s not too often that you get to see it up close and when you do you want to appreciate it. What he’s doing I just wish him the best. I don’t want to jinx him or anything. I want to send him great energy and make sure he continues it up and put on for the city.”

The Nets tweeted out a clip and a message of congratulations after the historic home run was hit on Tuesday. Their NBA brethren, the New York Knicks, also sent out a post honoring the Yankee slugger’s accomplishment, which they also did inside the arena by showing a highlight of the home run on the video board.

The Giants, Jets and Rangers also sent out messages of congrats on social media following the home run.

Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera were also quick to celebrate Judge’s milestone. The Captain tweeted: “Congrats @TheJudge44 on 62! Postseason next!!!”

“Congratulations to Aaron Judge for a tremendous season,” Rivera said in a video message posted to his Instagram page. “Congratulations for breaking the American League and the New York Yankees single season home run record. I’m so proud of you buddy. I’m glad you’re doing it as a Yankee and continue.”

Additionally, on Tuesday night, the Empire State Building was lit up in Yankees’ color in honor of the historic moment that occurred out west in Texas. A video was later posted to social media.

“Our lights will sparkle in @Yankees pinstripes tonight per each home run scored by @TheJudge44 as he continues his home run chase. Sparkles will last for as many seconds as the number home run he hits, i.e. 62nd home run, 62 second sparkle!” read the accompanying message.