Starling Marte, José Butto injuries: Latest on Mets outfielder, reliever

QUEENS, NY — The New York Mets could get some much-needed reinforcements on both sides of their lineup back this week.

Starling Marte, who has been on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right knee, could return by Wednesday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels or during the Mets’ upcoming road series against the San Francisco Giants, manager Carlos Mendoza said prior to the club’s series opener against the Angels at Citi Field on Monday.

“He’s getting close,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said that Marte has been running at 90% and was running the bases today. He has also been hitting against the machine.

“Hopefully, a couple of days,” Mendoza continued. “And I’m not sure about maybe the last day here or maybe in San Francisco, but he’s getting close.”

Mendoza did not anticipate Marte going on a rehab assignment.

Marte was placed on the injured list on July 7. He’s missed nine games. The Mets have gone 4-5 in that span.

Through 58 games this season, the 36-year-old has been slashing .270/.353/.387. He has a .740 OPS. In 163 at-bats, he has 44 hits and four home runs.

Reliever José Butto, who is on the 15-day injured list with an illness, will pitch Wednesday, Mendoza confirmed. The club doesn’t yet know if that will be in Triple-A or in Queens.

Butto has appeared in 31 games and has thrown 43.2 innings in 2025. He carries a 2.47 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. He was placed on the injured list prior to the Subway Series on July 4. He’s missed 15 games.

Butto will be a welcome addition to an overstretched Mets bullpen, which the club has leaned on heavily as they’ve dealt with significant blows to their starting rotation. Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, and Griffin Canning have all missed significant time. In the club’s last 35 games, David Peterson is the only starter who has pitched six innings or more — he’s done so five times.

“That’s kind of like day to day,” Mendoza said about Butto’s status. “Pitched yesterday, feels good today. I think we have a decision here.

“The good thing is he feels good.”

