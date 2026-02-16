Steve Cohen: Mets will ‘never’ have a team captain as long as I’m owner

So much for all that speculation about Francisco Lindor one day accepting the official role as New York Mets captain, and joining the likes of Keith Hernandez, John Franco, and David Wright.

“As long as I’m owning the team, there will never be a team captain,” team owner Steve Cohen told reporters down in Port St. Lucie on Monday (h/t SNY). “That was my decision. My view is, the locker room is unique and let the locker room sort it out year-in, year-out.”

Talks of a team captain started gaining traction last spring when it was reported that Mets brass had discussed the idea. Lindor, along with veteran outfielder Brandon Nimmo, was deemed the top option. As the season progressed, rumors swirled that Lindor would be named the captain during Wright’s jersey number retirement ceremony at Citi Field on July 19.

That never happened, and while the Mets spiraled from the best team in baseball to one that completely missed the playoffs, talks of a fractured clubhouse came to the forefront. Nimmo is now gone, traded to the Texas Rangers, while Lindor and Juan Soto recently had to try to dispell the notion that they were at odds last season while things went south.

According to Cohen, there was never any legitimate progress toward a captain being named.

“There will never be a captain. I’ve felt that way all along,” he concluded.

Playoffs remain the bare minimum

Following an offseason of significant roster turnover, Cohen said that the “table stakes” are making the playoffs.

“Got to make the playoffs,” he said. “I missed the playoffs last year, and missing two years in a row is not good. Then obviously you want to go deep.”

Consistent success has evaded Cohen since taking over the team following the 2020 season. The Mets have made the postseason just twice in Cohen’s first five seasons in charge, and last year’s collapse, coupled with this being the 40th anniversary of their last World Series title, is ramping the pressure up.

“I’m annoyed. I’m absolutely annoyed,” Cohen said. “Every year that goes by, I get frustrated. Listen, I’m really committed to this team. I know how much the fans care. I know we’re celebrating the 40th anniversary of 1986, and that’s just too long. There’s a lot of great teams out there. No matter what you do, it doesn’t mean you’ll necessarily win the World Series, but I just want to put myself in the position every year in the playoffs where we have a chance with a really good team.”

Even after the departure of Nimmo, Pete Alonso, and closer Edwin Diaz — to which the Mets responded by acquiring Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams, Bo Bichette, Semien, and Luis Robert Jr. — the Mets are projected by PECOTA to finish with 88 wins, which would make them the top NL Wild Card seed.

“I feel like there’s a different energy here this year than last year,” Cohen said. “I don’t know what it is. It just feels really optimistic. A lot of new faces. I’m really excited by this team.”

