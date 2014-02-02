Strahan subs for bereaved analyst Bradshaw

Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw didn’t take part in this year’s Super Bowl Sunday coverage after the passing of his father, …

Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw didn’t take part in this year’s Super Bowl Sunday coverage after the passing of his father, William Bradshaw, on Thursday.

Hall of Fame inductee Michael Strahan replaced him on the network’s pregame show and led the trophy presentation. Chris Myers took Strahan’s place on a pregame red carpet segment.

“On behalf of everyone at FOX Sports, we want to extend our deepest sympathy to Terry, his mother Novis, brothers Gary and Craig and the entire Bradshaw family,” a statement released by the network said. “Terry is with his mother and family in Louisiana, and understandably will not appear on FOX Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl XLVIII today.”