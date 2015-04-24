Subway series: Mets vs. Yankees fever sweeps NYC

Mets centerfielder Juan Lagares and Yankees centerfielder Jacoby Ellsbury are seen in this composite image. Photo Credit: Tinder

The Yankees have ruled the city’s baseball landscape for decades — but the Mets are making their way into the spotlight.

The first Subway Series of the season begins Friday in the Bronx, kicking off that time of year when baseball loyalties across the Big Apple are put to the test.

The Mets come in on a franchise record high, having tied their all-time best mark for consecutive wins with 11 straight. They are baseball’s best team, at 13-3.

Amazin’s fans relish the chance to prove to the Yankees faithful that the squad from Flushing is a force to be reckoned with.

“This is a chance to show the city and country they are for real,” said Michael Avallone, contributor to the Mets blog Amazin’ Avenue.

The narrative has been one-sided. The Yankees have a 56-42 record against the Mets in the regular season since interleague play started in 1997. They beat the Amazin’s in five games in the 2000 World Series. The teams split four in 2014.

There’s also the little matter of the Yankees winning 27 championships, while the Mets haven’t made the playoffs since 2006.

But it’s the Mets who are the story of this young baseball season.

“They’ve been unbelievable so far,” said fan Ed Kelly, 26, of Manhattan. “I think it has a lot to do with the young pitching this year.

Avallone said the Amazin’s 11-game winning streak gives their fans bragging rights going into this weekend.

“They are reaching that point where they can say, see we told you so,” he said.

The Yankees, meanwhile, have turned things around after starting the season 3-6.

Robert Casey, the chief at the Yankee blog Bleeding Yankee Blue, noted that the Bombers are “starting to get our act together” and blamed some of the initial struggles on the void with Jeter gone. “Historically during the season,” Casey noted, “the Mets’ time runs out.”

From the Yankees’ perspective “[The Mets are] as hot as can be so it should be great … a great atmosphere,” manager Joe Girardi told reporters yesterday.

(With Stephanie Grella and Newsday)?