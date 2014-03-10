Suggested Knicknames for new D-League team

The team is asking fans to help come up with a name by visiting NYKnicksDLeague.com

Jeremy Tyler of the Knicks defends against Enes Kanter of the Utah Jazz during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Friday, March 7, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Knicks are now owners of a new NBA Developmental League franchise, which will play in White Plains. The team, which will debut in the fall, is asking fans to help come up with a name for the team by visiting NYKnicksDLeague.com by March 24.

Like minor league franchises in baseball and hockey, the other 17 D-League franchises boast a mix of colorful monikers and more vanilla nicknames. amNewYork has a few suggestions of its own for the new team’s nickname.

The D-Ribble

The Lakers have the Los Angeles D-Fenders. Why not this equally hokey name?

The 83ers

The D-League’s Delaware 87ers and Tulsa 66ers already modeled their monikers after the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, so this team has precedent to do the same. In this case, the number refers to 1683, the year the town was founded.

The Knickers

My personal favorite that refers to the golf pants that cut off just below the knee, which at least someone is wearing at one of the many golf courses in White Plains. Imagine the uniform possibilities.

The Knicks

The Warriors do it with their Santa Cruz affiliate — as do plenty of minor league baseball teams. But man, that’s lame.

The Raging Raccoons

An answer to the D-League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants that carries on the tradition of minor-league teams with threatening animal names.

The Shoppers

An ode to the many malls, like The Galleria and The Westchester. Store owners would, for once, cheer for steals — as long as they’re on the court and by the home team.