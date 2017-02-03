Super Bowl LI MVP: Sleeper candidates

More often than not, the Super Bowl MVP trophy goes to the winning quarterback. It’s happened 27 times in 50 games, and it’s a smart bet that either Tom Brady — for the fourth time — or Matt Ryan will take home that hardware.

But two of the last three MVPs were defensive players, and its happened 10 times overall — including twice in Super Bowl XII. Seven have been running backs, and six were receivers.

It’s possible a non-QB wins the trophy. If that happens, here are the most likely candidates on each team.

PATRIOTS

LeGarrette Blount, RB: The Falcons are weak against the run, and Blount has risen to the occasion in the playoffs before. He’s rushed for more than 148 yards and at least three TDs in the postseason twice. If he runs for a few scores and crossed the 100-yard mark, he’ll have a strong case.

Second Pick: Dion Lewis, RB

FALCONS

Julio Jones, WR: The Super Bowl record for receiving yards is 215 by Jerry Rice. Jones has posted games of 300 and 259 receiving yards in the last three seasons. If anyone is built to surpass the mark by the game’s greatest receiver of all-time, it’s the sport’s most dominant wideout of the present.

Second Pick: Vic Beasley Jr., LB