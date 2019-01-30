Playing the odds at picking the Super Bowl MVP? Go with the quarterback of the team you think will win Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta — the New England Patriots' Tom Brady and the Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff.

QBs have won 29 of 52 awards, including nine of the last 12. Ten defensive players have won, led by linebackers with four. Seven MVPs were running backs, but the last winner was 21 years ago. Six were wide receivers — three in the last 14 years — and kick returner Desmond Howard was the lone special teams winner 22 years ago.

With that in mind, here are a few names who could buck the trend and win Super Bowl MVP as a non-quarterback.

Patriots

Julian Edelman, WR: Not only is Edelman Brady's top option in the passing game, but he's been used in a number of ways by head coach Bill Belichick. He returns punts, has played cornerback in a pinch, and the former college QB threw a postseason TD pass four years ago.

Second Pick: Sony Michel, RB

Rams

Todd Gurley, RB: Honestly, he's more likely to win the hardware than Goff, even when accounting for the extra credit QBs tend to receive. He's probably the best offensive player on either team, and he's capable of monster rushing and receiving numbers on any given Sunday.

Second Pick: Aaron Donald, DT